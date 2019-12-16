Holiday Carousel and 28 Things To Do in Denver this Week

Denver has some magical events lined up this week. Start it off by getting those last-minute gifts at the 3rd Annual Mistletoe Market and end it by rocking to some nostalgic tunes at A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage. Wherever the week leads you, make sure you take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, December 16

3rd Annual Mistletoe Market

When: December 16, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab those last-minute gifts at the 3rd Annual Mistletoe Market. Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek hosts the holiday market filled with over 30 local retailers such as Inspyre Boutique Cherry Creek, Denver Darling Boutique and Apothecary Tinctura. You can shop, listen to tunes from Alice 105.9 and delight in seasonal treats throughout the evening.

Power Vinyasa Yoga

When: December 16, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stretch out and breath deep during a Power Vinyasa Yoga session. You can let go of your Monday stresses with a flow guided by an instructor from The River Yoga. All levels of yogis are welcome. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to keep hydrated with. Waivers must be signed by creating a free punch pass here.

All Beethoven

When: December 16, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony celebrates Beethoven’s 250th birthday with a one-night performance of his Fifth Symphony during All Beethoven. Assistant conductor Bertie Baigent will conduct the symphony to honor the occasion.

Tuesday, December 17

Beet & Yarrow Holiday Workshop

When: December 17, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel & Market Hall, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $60

The Lowdown: Beet & Yarrow partners with The Source Hotel to present a Beet & Yarrow Holiday Workshop. You can create a winter arrangement with fresh and dried floral pieces to add some life into your holiday decor. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to participate and a cocktail handcrafted by Isabel Juice + Cocktail Bar. Call 720.934.6438 to reserve your spot.

If once we ever were

When: December 17, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sip, 891 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the temporary fence sculpture and monument If once we ever were, created by local artist Jaime Carrejo this Tuesday. The sculpture is inspired by famous arches that are found in ancient Rome, Yellowstone National Park and other well-known locations. The installation also honors immigrants and the contributions that they have made to the local communities as well as the reference to borders and separation of rights.

Art District on Santa Fe Holiday Fundraiser

When: December 17, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your party on for a good cause during the Art District on Santa Fe Holiday Fundraiser. You can rock out to music from DJ Eastern Medicine, watch live performances from Colorado Tricking, Circus Foundry LLC and more and participate in a silent auction to raise funds. Creative cocktail attire is encouraged for the event.

Wednesday, December 18

Sonic Palette

When: December 18, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta St. Ste 144, Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Vinyl Me, Please partners with Union Hall to present Sonic Palette. You can dive into a night of curated sounds and art with Vinyl Me, Please’s December record of the month along with beats from Neon Brown as you explore Union Hall’s Current exhibition Poems for Our Country. Bites will be available from Citizen Rail with cocktails to imbibe in from Wood’s High Mountain Distillery.

An Irish Christmas

When: December 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.50 – $69.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Transport yourself to another land during An Irish Christmas. You can watch traditional Irish dancing, singing and more that will get you in the seasonal spirit – just in time for Christmas.

Ornament Decorating Party

When: December 18, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Drop, 921 E. 14th Ave. Ste A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a friend and get your craft on during an Ornament Decorating Party. Local drag queen Felony Misdemeanor hosts the festive event with a chance to create your own holiday baubles. All materials needed to participate will be provided.

Awkward Holiday Portraits

When: December 18, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Need the perfect photo to give out for your holiday cards this winter? Ratio Beerworks has got you covered with an Awkward Holiday Portraits session. You can show up in your best duds for the perfect photo and sip on a complimentary brew.

Thursday, December 19

Holiday Potty Mouth Pottery Night

When: December 19, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Ceramics in the City, 5214 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little naughty during an adults-only Holiday Potty Mouth Pottery Night. You can create your own filthy work of art on a piece of pottery from the Ceramics in the City workshop for the perfect gift or keepsake. The ticket price includes a snack to keep your crafting fueled.

Winter Glow Flow

When: December 19, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and dive into downward dog at a Winter Glow Flow. You can practice in an hour-long vinyasa yoga flow and after take part in a mala bracelet making class. Make sure to bring a yoga mat, a water bottle and any other yoga props you might need to practice with.

Whiskey, Women & Song Showcase

When: December 19, 8 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Support Colorado women in music and imbibe on local whiskey during a Whiskey, Women & Song Showcase. You can watch performances from Tammy Shine of Dressy Bessy, a full band set from Porlolo, Nina de Freitas and more while sipping on whiskey from Vapor Distillery.

Friday, December 20

The Nutcracker Circus

When: December 20 – 22

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $41.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Newman Center for the Performing Arts partners with MOTH Poetic Circus to host The Nutcracker Circus. You can add some holiday fun into your festivities with Tchaikovsky’s classic story of Clara as she travels to the magical lands sweets, snow and more.

Third Friday Art Night

When: December 20, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to explore the Art District on Santa Fe during a Third Friday Art Night. If you take your art seriously, these art nights are the perfect time to meet gallery owners and peruse works from artists within the businesses of the mini art walk.

MESMERICA 360 Denver

When: December 20 – January 2

Where: Gates Planetarium, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $12 – $39 get tickets here

The Lowdown: James Hood and Vortex Immersion Media present MESMERICA 360 Denver: A Visual Music Journey. You can watch as Grammy-nominated percussionist and composer James Hood mixes his music with 3D animated art from artists around the globe for a mindblowing immersive experience.

Shoes Off, Please!

When: December 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Experience a live recording of the Shoes Off, Please! podcast within Leon Gallery this Friday. You can listen to the podcast, delight in treats and snag some awesome giveaways to boot.

Brandon

When: December 20, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Rhinoceropolis‎, 3553 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the new Brandon exhibition residing in the Rhinoceropolis gallery. The group exhibition is comprised of works that play with themes of religion and alcohol from artists including Camille Garcia, Coleman Mummery and Blythe Feeney.

We Were Wild

When: December 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alto Gallery, 4345 W. 41st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alto Gallery hosts the closing reception of We Were Wild. The exhibition – inspired by Gordon Matta-Clark’s architectural interventions from the 1970’s – used a craftsman home in Park Hill that will be demolished as a set for artistic experimentation with reconstructions of Western landscapes.

Jingle Bell Swing Dance

When: December 20, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your dance on at a Jingle Bell Swing Dance party. You can dress up in your best elf gear, Santa duds and ugly Christmas sweaters for the soiree and dance all night long to music from After Midnight Jazz Band and Swingin’ Denver. You can also grab a scoop of freshly made ice cream from the famous factory.

Saturday, December 21

Festive Entertainment

When: December 21, 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8340 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bundle up for some Festive Entertainment at The Shops at Northfield Stapleton. You can watch as ice skaters present a demo show, see Amazing Melinda put on wild fire and ice performance and listen to songs from The Dickens Carolers while exploring the shopping center.

Yes Please Procrastinator’s Mini Market

When: December 21, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Craft Boner, 3851 Steele St. Unit C, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Need some killer last-minute gifts? Find some great items at a Yes Please Procrastinator’s Mini Market. You can shop from local brands such as Craft Boner, Moore Collection, Hazel Ray and more to support some great businesses.

Parade of Lasers

When: December 21, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkston St., Denver

Cost: 34.25 – 44.25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into a wild experience of music and light during the seventh annual Parade of Lasers. You can listen to live performances from artists including JOYRYDE, BONNIE X CLYDE and JVNA while getting your dance on as the night is lit up by a show of lasers.

The Museum for Black Girls: A Tribute to the Evolution of Black Girl Magic

When: December 21 – 28

Where: Elevate Fashion & Lifestyle, 12203 E. Iliff Ave. Ste J, Denver

Cost: $10 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Elevate Fashion & Lifestyle presents The Museum for Black Girls: A Tribute to the Evolution of Black Girl Magic. You can dive into an immersive multi-room experience that is dedicated to celebrating all things black-girl magic.

Innervisions 2nd Annual Winter Solstice Market Jam

When: December 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Gypsy House Cafe Broadway, 1545 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Gypsy House Cafe Broadway hosts its Innervisions 2nd Annual Winter Solstice Market Jam. You can peruse and shop from local artists, jewelry makers, bath and body product and more throughout the market. You can also take part in a jam session within the cafe to warm up from the chill.

Holiday Carousel

When: December 21 – January 2

Where: Denver Pavilions 500 15th St., Denver

Cost: $3 per ride

The Lowdown: The Holiday Carousel is back for the holiday season. The carousel will run all through December and bring in the new year with New Year’s Eve rides for extra fun. A part of the proceeds from the rides will go toward Food Bank for the Rockies to help feed those in need.

Sunday, December 22

Menorah Lighting

When: December 22, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Milwaukee Plaza, 299 Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the start of Hanukkah with a Menorah Lighting in Milwaukee Plaza. Chabad of Cherry Creek will start the holiday with lighting a menorah, serving up hot latkes, singing Chanukah songs and more. You can also take part in playing dreidel and snacking on donuts throughout the evening.

Tuba Christmas Concert

When: December 22, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience a performance of music like none-other during a Tuba Christmas Concert. The concert is held between the Bonfils building and parking garage and will feature an assortment of tuba players performing holiday tunes to fill the air with festive sounds.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage

When: December 22, 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $29.95 – $49.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little nostalgic at A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage. You can watch the classic Christmas story of Charlie Brown bringing all of his friends together for a heartwarming gathering while listening to all of the hit songs along the way.

