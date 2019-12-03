Christian Louboutin to Open its First US Pop-Up in Aspen

For nearly 30 years, the red-soled shoes created by Christian Louboutin have been on the wish list of every woman who ever fell in love with a pair of heels. This month, the beloved brand will open its first pop-up boutique in the United States. Located in Aspen, the temporary 453-square-foot space will feature men’s and women’s collections.

The store has been designed as a neon red, immersive jewelry box with a series of arches in a catwalk-like passage that separates the men’s and women’s areas. At the end of the catwalk, a disco ball hangs from the ceiling surrounded by windows and arches adorned with personal photos and sketches from Louboutin’s archives.

As if Louboutin’s arrival isn’t exciting enough, three “After Snow Donna” boot designs created exclusively for Aspen will be available in addition to the Spring-Summer 2020 shoes, leather goods and accessories.

The Christian Louboutin pop-up will be open December 2019 through March 2020 at Victoria Square, 601 East Hyman Avenue Unit 101 – Corner Unit, Aspen.

All photography by Brent Moss.