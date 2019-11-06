28 Unique Things to do in Denver this Week

Denver has some poppin’ events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by getting musical at The Phantom of the Opera and end it by getting your shopping on at a Thrift Pop-Up. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup at events happening in Denver.

Thursday, November 7

The Phantom of the Opera

When: November 6 – 17

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $176 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents The Phantom of the Opera. The musical is a Cameron Mackintosh production of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber hit with performances of the dark and romantic score that tells of the hidden mentor of Christine Daaé.

Phonetopia

When: November 7 – 24

Where: 2750 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Visible presents an interactive installation dubbed Phonetopia. The installation is a giant immersive pop-up that gives you the ability to step inside of your phone for a day with a look at the inner workings of “notifications,” DMs and more.

Night Lights Denver

When: November 7, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Historic D&F Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience the launch of Night Lights Denver at the Historic D&F Clocktower. The work is a permanent outdoor projection art program from the Denver Theatre District with art from the Limelight Projection Mapping and Sofie Birkin Illustration, with digital animation from Vincent Comparetto and Joel Swanson.

Denver Arts Week

When: November 7 – 9

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Denver Arts Week is back for another year of creation. You can explore more than 300 different events within the city throughout the week from the Denver Film Festival to Denver Fashion Week.

All Night Long

When: November 7, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 715 Club, 715 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shake it out at All Night Long. The event is a party dedicated to ’80s with new wave, pop, electronic and more blaring from DJ Mike Moses and DJ Sara Splatter. You can show off your best dance moves and party all night long.

Nightwaves

When: November 7, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts an evening of killer DJ sets during Nightwaves. You can get your dance on with sets from The Juan Maclean team who dabble in techno, disco-punk, deep house and more. You can also listen to DJ Boyhollow and local synth-pop band Retrofette throughout the night.

Celebrity Chef Experience

When: November 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Morin, 1600 15th St., Denver

Cost: $150 – $500 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Taste French cuisine at a Celebrity Chef Experience. Morin will bring together Chef Carrie Baird of Bar Dough and Chef Max Mackissock of Morin as they create an interactive feast. Proceeds from the event will benefit the historic Central City Opera.

Friday, November 8

Pixar Party

When: November 8, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace your inner child with an adults-only Pixar Party. The party will give you an inside look at the technology and science used from some hit Pixar films. You can dress up in a Pixar themed costume and play with interactive elements, listen to live music from bands and more.

First Bite: Boulder County Restaurant Week

When: November 8 – 16

Where: Multiple Locations check here

Cost: $29 – $49 per person

The Lowdown: First Bite: Boulder County Restaurant week is back to feed your soul. You can dine from over 30 participating restaurants in Boulder that are offering three courses between $29 and $49 for magical nights of flavor.

Beyonce vs. Rihanna

When: November 8, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Denver, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate some legendary songstresses during a Beyonce vs. Rihanna night at Ophelia’s. You can rock out to beats from two teams of DJs with KDJ Above and DJ SixxxD on team Bey and DJ Alisha B and DJ Big Styles on team Rih.

Every Human

When: November 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Understudy, 890 C. 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Understudy hosts the opening reception of Every Human, by artist Moe Gram. The exhibition explores the common denominators that connect humans. The goal is to spur empathy and consideration for ourselves and others with the use of data.

Roots Radical Citrus Beet Saison Release

When: November 8, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on Ratio Beerworks’ first Roots Radical Citrus Beet Saison Release this Friday. The Saison is a bright earthy brew with a bit of a tart bite and a beautiful red hue from the beets it is brewed with. The beer is created with Ratio’s Harvest Week partnership in mind and celebrates the local community.

Detour’s 5 Pointers

When: November 8, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Redbull presents Detour’s 5 Pointers. The event features a performance and exhibition mash-up created by local artist Thomas “Detour” Evans in collaboration with Redline Contemporary Art Center. The exhibition dives deep into the future of Five Points through the perspective of a band from the future while critiquing issues affecting the community at the moment.

National Bison Day

When: October 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free with $15 general admission here

The Lowdown: Celebrate bison on National Bison Day with the Denver Zoo. The zoo will hold an art show with works from local artists, zookeeper talks, conservation partner stations and more to promote bison conservation.

Good River Beer Taproom Grand Opening

When: November 8, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Good River Beer, 918 W. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a glass of cold beer at the Good River Beer Taproom Grand Opening. You can explore the new space, sip on new brews and more throughout the evening. For every pour purchased, $1 will be donated to one of the 2% for River Partners, Colorado, Whitewater.

Cotton Collective Vintage Market

When: November 8, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Find some amazing vintage clothes and accessories during the Cotton Collective Vintage Market. The market is filled with over 20 hand-picked vendors for a special shopping experience. You can start your gift hunting with unique and rare pieces.

Saturday, November 9

Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19

When: November 9 – 17

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Get ready for a week of local and national fashion with Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19. The nine-day event is packed to the brim full of workshops, runway shows and more. If you love fashion, this week is perfect for you.

Grandma’s 5th Anniversary Party

When: November 9, 12 – 11:55 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Say cheers to five years during Grandma’s 5th Anniversary Party. This Saturday you can take part in bingo, a grandma-themed costumed contest, games and more. Grandma’s House will also be release five exclusive brews in celebration of five years in business.

Denver Fashion Week After Party

When: November 9, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine hosts the Denver Fashion Week After Party. You can jam out all night long with Weird Touch and Big Trouble while exploring the Made in Mexico City pop-up. You can also imbibe on cocktails and dance all night long.

Closing Night Party

When: November 9, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Source Hotel + Market Hall, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Festival celebrates its commencement with a Closing Night Party. The party will take place at The Source right after the Closing Night Red Carpet Presentation at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

Park Hill Pizza Pie 1M/5k/10k

When: November 9, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: City Park, 3001 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $60 register here

The Lowdown: Sweat it out at the Park Hill Pizza Pie 1M/5k/10k. You can get your fitness on with a one mile, 5k or 10k run around City Park. Following the race, you can grab a finisher’s medal and refuel with a slice of hot pizza pie.

Rocky Mountain Con

When: November 9 – 10

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Stapleton, 4444 Havana St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don your best cosplay for the Rocky Mountain Con. The two-day convention features gaming, anime and comics galore. A portion of the proceed will benefit local programs.

Sunday, November 10

Music in the Galleries

When: November 10, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: View the Clyfford Still Museum in a new light with live music from Roma Ransom during Music in the Galleries. Roma Ransom is a Colorado-based duo of Grace Easley and Gordon Lewis that combines sounds inspired by European cultures with traditional ballads.

Another Brunch In The Wall: The Pink Floyd Brunch

When: November 10, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dig into some rocking bites during Another Brunch In The Wall: The Pink Floyd Brunch. Ophelia’s celebrates the 40th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s The Wall this Sunday with live beats from DJ Boyhollow along with Pink Floyd visuals projected on the big screen for the perfect atmosphere. Call 303.993.8023 to reserve your spot.

Open Haus: Celebrating 100 Years of Bauhaus

When: November 10, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, 1201 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $100 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art presents Open Haus: Celebrating 100 Years of Bauhaus. You can take a look at the museum’s collection of more than 100 works from artists and designers connected to the German art and design school while raising funds for programming and exhibitions.

Self Care Sundays

When: November 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Treat yourself during Self Care Sundays. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) presents a day to slow down and experience the art in the galleries with a new perspective. The goal to be more fully present and enjoy the moment.

Chili Cook-Off

When: November 10, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Diebolt Brewing presents a Chili Cook-Off to heat you up in the chilly weather. You can enter your best pot of chili into two different categories – recipes that include Diebolt beer and recipes that do not include beer – try others’ chilis and sip on some brews. If you win the best chili you will receive a $25 Diebolt gift card.

Thrift Pop-Up

When: November 10, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver Central Market hosts a Thrift Pop-Up. You can shop till you drop in the pop-up for finds in sustainable items, vintage duds and more. It is never too early to start finding those perfect holiday gifts.

Mark Your Calendar

DFW Workshop

When: November 13, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 tickets available here

Science Riot

When: November 14, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Made in L.A. Launch Party

When: November 15, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B November

When: November 15, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 1134 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here