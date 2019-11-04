Review – Deadmau5 Turned Out A Spectacle With No Spark At Red Rocks

Music
Home
4 min read

Few electronic dance music spectacles come as close to that of Deadmau5. From the iconic LED mouse helmet to his ostentatious stage platform dubbed The Cube, the producer/DJ is as synonymous with the flamboyant pageantry of the genre as one can be. With that said, Deadmau5 manages to differ from many of his contemporaries, by refusing to pander to the instant gratification of euphoric drops and glitzy edits of Top 40 familiarity, instead opting for material that is all his own and artistry that’s garnered a legion of adoring fans. At the same time, Deadmau5 is also a notorious troll, playing with expectations and rustling through a mixed bag of free agency. Simply put, with Deadmau5 you never know what you’re going to get. Returning to Red Rocks on Friday for the first of two consecutive nights Deadmau5 was still a spectacle, but one devoid of any discernible spark. 

Deadmau5

Photo by Brandon Johnson

Despite temperatures lingering in the 20s, fans couldn’t be coaxed out of showing up for the sold-out performance. DIY mouse ears and costumes flooded into the venue as if a human confetti cannon had malfunctioned spewing glittery and translucent costumed people across the amphitheater. A special Dia De Los Muertos rendition of Deadmau5’s iconic headpiece was projected onto the rocks in moving lasers, steadily etching his figure into the rock face. Groups huddled together in close proximity as the first of the last two shows of 2019’s Red Rocks season got underway.

Deadmau5

Photo by Brandon Johnson

Utilizing minimal lighting and production, opener i_o attempted to warm up the amphitheater, plunging into an array of tech-house stompers. There were brief hot flashes of people dancing through the cold and other moments where fans rallied through the barren performance, but being as cold and as unflattering as the production was, i_o’s attempt was fraught from the jump. The music and the vibe felt far more suited for the closed quarters and steadfast conditions of a traditional club. Ripping the top off his club intentions and facing the inclement temperatures, it was a struggle to connect, and the longer it continued, the worse it got.

Deadmau5

Photo by Brandon Johnson

When the time came for Deadmau5 to finally take the stage, full production and guns blazing, of course — hope returned that the night could get back on the right path. Watching the third iteration of The Cube become emblazoned with visuals and the LEDs at his back finally light the stage, the crowd lept up and held their breath for Deadmau5 to set things in motion. What could have and should have been an immediate whiplash contrary to the slow build of what came before didn’t pan out that way. Instead, Deadmau5 opted for a slow burn of a techno song, stretching what little the crowd had left into a tune that felt akin to something you’d hear in Stranger Things. But, the retro-futurism didn’t stop there. Tron-like grids and technicolor patterns enveloped the Cube and all the screens behind it, as well as Deadmau5 who was hidden from the crowd for the majority of the performance. While unpredictability is Deadmau5’s forte, no one could have predicted that the show would, at its worst, feel so disconnected.

Deadmau5

Photo by Daniel Amimoto

Every once and a while, The Cube would rotate and reveal the DJ behind it, but far too often did onlookers question whether Deadmau5  was even there in the first place. Messing up and having the sound cut off entirely during “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” didn’t help his cause either. The redeeming moments — a rare cameo appearance from Lights performing “Raise Your Weapon” alongside Deadmau5 and the familiar “hits” were pleasant distractions but ultimately couldn’t remedy the unfortunate pacing of the show, which for all intents and purposes sucked the energy from the amphitheater. With the weather being what it was and the need for momentum, Deadmau5’s production, despite its abundance of lights and visuals, ultimately left Red Rocks in the cold. 

Photography by Brandon Johnson and Daniel Amimoto. 

Previous Article500+ Denver Concerts To See In November
Next ArticleReview – The Menzingers Turned Friends Into Family at the Ogden
Kori Hazel
Staff Music Writer & Talent Buyer

Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, raised in Denver, Colorado and educated at the University of Arizona, Kori is music industry zealot. Both a Staff Music Writer and Talent Buyer at 303 Magazine, music and entertainment is more than a job — it's a lifestyle. An adventurer at heart, Kori is passionate about live music, traveling and attempting to live a story worth writing about. With tastes ranging from Kanye West to The Chemical Brothers and everything in between, there's no limit to music Kori is willing experience and ultimately communicate back to you, the reader. Music is more than a sound — it's a feeling; a love letter between the artist and the audience. Kori is the messenger. Follow Kori on Instagram: @kovoho

Related Posts

15 Responses

  1. Sean Crumplar Reply

    You literally went to a show featuring electro and techno artists and then complained when they play techno and electro. This is a joke of an article and you should stop writing on things you know nothing about.

    • Kori Hazel Reply

      Thanks for your comment, Sean.

      This was my fifth time seeing him over the past 3 years or so (twice at Red Rocks, twice at Ultra Music Festival and once at Decadence in Denver). I have no complaints about the techno and electro and I’ve never had an issue with it (I know the music Deadmau5 plays), however, my issue was the pacing and the production of the show. The Cube v.3 left so many people around me questioning whether he was playing or not and their inability to connect when it was purely visuals for the gross majority of the show. Likewise and especially having seen his show in 2017 at Red Rocks, and the sheer energy that it carried, I know he can put on a better show. This isn’t an article bashing Deadmau5 its expressing disappointment.

  2. Neil Williams Reply

    I thought his show was amazing! I guess you just don’t understand the mind of Joel! To bad. It was lit to say the least!!

    • Joolee Reply

      We thoroughly enjoyed the show despite the cold temps…why would anyone question whether he was playing? He was the headlining DJ. We also enjoyed meeting him at the pop up downtown on Friday and Saturday and give him kudos for not calling off the show despite the cold. Die hard fans were there and v3 cube was absolutely amazing. In total about 10 of us went to both nights and had an incredible time. My favorite thing about Deadmau5 is he doesn’t rest in his laurels and do what everyone else does. His show is always different, always unusual, and it was great to hear the hits for chilly fans and new fans alike. The openers were just as good…loved Lights and I_O. Sorry you didn’t enjoy it, but we sure as hell did!

  3. RT Reply

    Maybe you just didnt listen to any forte message and went straight to the cannons expecting a big blast? Unfortunate.

  4. Emelia Reply

    I was lucky to catch him in San Jose in Oct. I’d have to say I can slightly agree with the disconnect. But I’ve seen him 4 times before and new what to expect being it was all about the cube. The only complaint I had was some of the visuals. It showed the devil and demonic stuff during one of his songs and I’m totally against that. I’d say after that the mood changed for me. Also MSTRKRFT was so good .

  5. Pat Reply

    As someone who put on layers of woolies and danced til I dropped Friday night, I can’t say I agree at all with this takeaway. From where my group was situated at row 17, Deadmau5’s lit-up helmet was clearly visible through the transparent sections of cube through much of the show, and we all marveled at the display. Everyone around me had an absolute blast and loved the pacing of the set! But, everyone’s entitled to their opinion – sorry you didn’t have a better time.

    Minor grammatical nitpick: 1st sentence of the article has an extra “as.” “Few EDM spectacles come as close to Deadmau5.” (As close as what?)

  6. Kris B Reply

    It was pretty obvious he was inside the cube after the first couple minutes when they showed a video ON the cube of him INSIDE the cube. The majority of the set he was actually visible (e.g. here and there in the first half, and most of the last half of his set). Considering this review (the deadmau5 part of it) is 1 paragraph detailing the first couple songs of the set and 1 paragraph with misleading comments about the red rocks audience as a whole, it honestly sounds like you got too cold, left early, and looked up what happened online later.

    Also, i_o’s set was great.

    If you don’t like seeing music at Red Rocks then don’t go, but don’t bash a show because you were unprepared for late fall CO weather and forgot the handwarmers (which you can also buy at the Red Rocks shop inside the building).

    • Kori Hazel Reply

      Hey Kris, thanks for the comment and the completely unsupported assumption.

      Contrary to what you may believe, I stayed throughout the entire concert, watched the house lights come up and followed the crowd out — picking up on conversations as I exited. I’ve also been to several concerts at Red Rocks this year with far worse weather — one with a torrential downpour and one in the middle of a snowstorm, so while the weather was a factor in how I, like many others received the concert it had no effect on my ability to stay through it. I was more than prepared.

      In terms of i_o, his set would have fared significantly better if the sound and production matched the music he was putting forth. A small stage with an even smalerl LED screen, no lights and reduced volume in such a massive venue left a lot to be desired, especially the higher you were in the Red Rocks.

      I personally was aware he was behind The Cube, but the sheer response from those around me who were frustrated that he was seldom seen spoke volumes, and it was a sentiment that I heard multiple times throughout the night.

      Lastly, Red Rocks as a venue had less to do with the review then Deadmau5’s ability to take control of the situation and play to it. I’ve seen no shortage of Red Rocks shows over the years, and unfortunately, this one failed to deliver. Attempting to mock my ability to review the show doesn’t change that.

  7. Heather Reply

    Oh my gosh yall ungreatful he put on a killer show even given the cold ass weather ur bitching about his cube that hes always there and present in thats his thing he shows himself when he wants if u REALLY know anything about joel u wud know that spontaneity is his thing hes a perfectionist if anything sucked it wud have been the crowd not artist.and im also on his app an i know a few ppl who went to the show and had a blast and nothing to complain about so to the person who wrote this article u can fucking suck it an shudnt write about artists knocking their music n bitching about that music being played wtf is that even? Uneducated is what it is.ur dumb n so is this article.toodles.

  9. Jenny Socks Reply

    Night 2: the weather was balmy, openers full of energy, and Deadmau5 was on fire!
    I left Red Rocks feeling completely satisfied after Saturday’s show.
    We all have off nights… glad I caught him when he was on.

  10. N Reply

    lol night 2 was amazing. I find it hard to believe night 1 was as bad as you describe though.

  11. Stephanie Reply

    Seriously quit your day job. This is how deadmau5 performs and he puts on probably the greatest electronic show there is or ever will be. You clearly know nothing about EDM and no one wants to read your misinformed opinion.

  12. Darryll Reply

    This reads like someone’s first time at Red Rocks and just Colorado in general during our cold season lol.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No more articles

NEVER MISS OUT