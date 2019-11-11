Bar Dough’s Top Chef Alumni Dinner and 18 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Prepare your tastebuds for a flavor-packed week. You can start your week at The Intrepid Beer Project’s Pre-Holiday Beer and Cookie Pairing and enjoy the weekend at Zeppelin Station’s opening of Made in L.A. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to check out this roundup of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, November 11

Torchy’s Tacos Hampden Opening Party

When: Monday, November 11, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Torchy’s Tacos (Hampden), 6325 E. Hampden Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Torchy’s Tacos is celebrating its Hampden location this Monday. The event features free tacos, chips and dips and swag giveaways. The Hampden location officially opens November 13, but you can get your taco fix early.

A Taste of Curiosity

When: Monday, November 11, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo), 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, RTE Cuisine and Breaking the Bias present A Taste of Curiosity dinner. The multi-course meal will be prepared by Jesus Silva of Misaki using ancient grains from RTE Cuisine. You can dine on some delicious Japanese food while learning about conscious inclusion and unconscious bias.

Veteran’s Day at The Post Brewing Co.

When: Monday, November 11, 3 p.m. – Close

Where: The Post Brewing Co., Boulder, Denver, Lafayette and Longmont locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Post Brewing Co. is saying ‘thank you’ to all veterans this Veteran’s Day. The Post is offering a two-piece fried chicken meal with a can of Howdy Western Pilsner on the house for all veterans.

Tuesday, November 12

Pre-Holiday Beer + Cookie Pairing

When: Tuesday, November 12, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project is hosting a Pre-Holiday Beer + Cookie Pairing. For $16 attendees will receive four five-ounce pours and four cookies. Pairings include the Triple Chocolate Cookie and Instanbul Turkish Coffee Stout and Banana Cream Cookie and Amsterdam Hefeweizen.

Wednesday, November 13

Bar Dough ‘s Third ‘Top Chef’ Alum Dinner

When: Starts Wednesday, November 13, 6 p.m.

Where: Bar Dough, 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $75 per person, email maggie@bardoughdenver.com for reservations

The Lowdown: Bar Dough’s Carrie Baird is partnering with Joe Sasto for a five-course Thanksgiving-inspired meal. The dinner will feature holiday classics reinvented by Chef Carrie and Joe for a true ‘Top Chef’ experience. You can celebrate Thanksgiving early at this LoHi establishment.

Laws Whiskey Dinner at Tap Fourteen Uptown

When: Starts Wednesday, November 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 400 E. 19th Ave., Denver

Cost: $100, call 720-612-4604 for reservations

The Lowdown: Laws Whiskey House is taking over Tap Fourteen Uptown for a Whiskey Dinner. For $100 guests will receive a five-course meal paired with five different Laws Whiskeys and one Laws cocktail. You can indulge in a five-course meal while learning about a local distillery.

Thursday, November 14

Beer Pairing Dinner with Ratio Beerworks

When: Thursday, November 14 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Crush Pizza and Tap Denver, 1200 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 per person, call 720-619-3337 for reservations

The Lowdown: Crush Pizza and Tap Denver is hosting a Beer Pairing Dinner with Ratio Beerworks. For $35 guests will receive a five-course meal paired with Ratio Beerworks brews. Pairings include cheese and red sauce Sicilian pizza with giardiniera, mushrooms, spicy red sauce and a garlic parmesan crust paired with Ratio Rye Scottish Ale and more.

Truffle Cheese Shop Pop-Up and Pairing

When: Starts Thursday, November 14 at 4 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Starting this Thursday the Truffle Cheese Shop will be hosting a pop-up at Baere Brewing Company. There will be small pieces available for purchase with suggested pairings as well as larger pieces to go. You can grab a brew and a snack at this South Broadway brewery.

Schitt$ Creek Trivia at Fiction Beer Company

When: Thursday, November 14, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company is hosting a Schitt’s Creek Trivia this Thursday. There are five rounds of trivia including catchphrases, Townies, Keep it in the family and Jeopardy. The event will have Schitt’s Creek themed prizes and $50 in free beer to the winners.

Friday, November 15

Colorado Uncorked

When: Friday, November 15, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $45 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Uncorked is taking over the History Colorado Center this Friday. The event will feature tastings of the 14 wines from the 2019 Governor’s Cup Collection along with paired bites provided by local chefs. During the event, the winner of the 2019 Governor’s Cup Collection will be announced.

Holiday Food and Gift Festival

When: Starts Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $14.50

The Lowdown: The Holiday Food & Gift Festival returns for its 33rd year this Friday. The festival features art, jewelry, woodcraft and Christmas decor for purchase. There is also a large gourmet food area where attendees can sample and purchase a range of food items like chocolate, jams, oils & vinegar and more.

Fourth Anniversary Weekend at Cerebral

When: Starts Friday, November 15 at 12 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing turns four this month and is throwing a party all weekend long. The event will feature a 6x Can Drop, a Permanent Hangover Pop-Up Shop and an Egg Drop Competition. You can celebrate this Colfax brewery all weekend long.

2019 Snowed In Mocha Release

When: Friday, November 15, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company is releasing its 2019 Snowed In Mocha Oatmeal Stout this Friday. Nineteen-ounce can and draughts will be available for purchase in the taproom. You can welcome the cold weather with a brew aged in bourbon barrels with coffee and chocolate flavors.

Made in L.A. Launch Party

When: Friday, November 15, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station is hosting its fifth Made in a City series pop-up featuring Los Angeles. The launch party will feature shopping, DJs and new bar and food offerings. You can sip and shop like you’re in “The City of Angels” this Friday.

Saturday, November 16

Luca Burrata Dinner

When: Saturday, November 16, 4:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Luca, 711 Grant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, call 303-832-6600 for reservations

The Lowdown: Luca is throwing a Burrata Dinner this Saturday. The menu features three-courses of various plates all featuring burrata. The items are served a la carte so you can indulge in the creamy goodness as much as you want.

Alpine Dog Brewing Company’s 5th Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alpine Dog Brewing Company is celebrating its fifth anniversary this Saturday. The event will feature multiple beer and bottle releases, live music and food from Peyote Mexican Food Truck.

Sunday, November 17

Holiday Family Photos + Cookie Decorating

When: Sunday, November 17, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hotel Teatro is kicking off the holiday season early with Holiday Family Photos and Cookie Decorating. For $60 families will receive a photoshoot in Hotel Teatro’s Study as well as supplies for cookie decorating.

Hoppy Joe: A Coffee Beer Extravaganza

When: Sunday, November 17, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. is throwing A Coffee Beer Extravaganza this Sunday. The event will feature a handful of coffee beers including the brewery’s Beans series. There will also be live music from the Brown Brothers and Farm to Truck with food available for purchase.

Mac ‘N Cheese 5K

When: Sunday, November 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1001 E. Louisiana Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 register here

The Lowdown: Mac ‘N Noodles is hosting a 5K fun run this Sunday. The event features a flat and fast 5K course throughout Washington Park. Runners will also receive free post-race mac ‘n cheese and mac ‘n cheese socks.

