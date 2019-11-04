Denver Arts Week and 36 Things to do in Denver this Week

Denver has some artsy events lined up this week. Start it off by seeing the art that the city has to offer with Denver Arts Week and end it by calming down at Self Care Sundays. Whatever the week has to bring, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, November 4

Denver Arts Week

When: November 4 – 9

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Denver Arts Week is back for another year of creation. You can explore more than 300 different events within the city throughout the week from the Denver Film Festival to Denver Fashion Week.

Monday Flow Jam

When: November 4, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Circus Collective, 4459 Jason St. Unit 3, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Start the week with a Monday Flow Jam. Circus Collective hosts the wild night with stunts from fire performers and a chill night to keep the weekend going.

Call For Submissions

When: November 4, 12 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Art Students League of Denver‎, 200 Grant St., Denver

Cost: $10 register here

The Lowdown: Take a chance to show off your art skills during a Call For Submissions of The Future is Feminine exhibition. The exhibit will be filled with works from local and national artists with the topic of femininity, body image, gender and more. Submit your works here.

Tuesday, November 5

Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event

When: November 5, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation here

The Lowdown: Test out your drawing skills during a Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event. You can bring your materials to draw the human form in kinky poses. No worries if you are new to kink or ropes as the drawing session is welcome to everyone.

Artist in Residence: Daniel Fox

When: November 5, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Oxford Hotel hosts Artist in Residence: Daniel Fox for a book signing. Fox will speak about his new book Feel The Wild while you can enjoy sips from different bourbons from the Bourbon Bar.

Wednesday, November 6

The Phantom of the Opera

When: November 6 – 17

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $176 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents The Phantom of the Opera. The musical is a Cameron Mackintosh production of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber hit with performances of the dark and romantic score that tells of the hidden mentor of Christine Daaé.

Mutiny Poetry Series

When: November 6, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe partners with Meow Wolf Denver and Suspect Press to host the Mutiny Poetry Series. You can hear performances of spoken word from local poets including Maya Bennett, Paulie Lipman and Erika T Wurth.

For Dog’s Sake

When: November 6, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Westin Denver Downtown, 1672 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: The Westin Denver Downtown teams up with Furever Friends Pet Photography for a For Dog’s Sake art event. You can explore dog-themed works from local artist David Kennett, delight in hors d’oeuvres and more. The donations will benefit The Good Dog Rescue.

The Right to Rest Screening

When: November 6, 3:45 – 5:45 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $11 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Festival presents a The Right to Rest Screening. You can kick back and relax to watch the film that dives deeper into the rights of homeless individuals in Denver with a look at City Council policies and the challenges of being homeless.

Supernova Local-Cut Artist Presentation

When: November 6, 9 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch some amazing animation during the Supernova Local-Cut Artist Presentation. The presentation will cover films selected from the 2019 Supernova Digital Animation Festival from artists such as Cyane Tornatzky, Kristin Stransky and Lares Feliciano.

Culinary Cinema Reception

When: November 6, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Festival hosts a Culinary Cinema Reception. The event will present a screening of Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy. The film, directed by Elizabeth Carrol, explores the life and career of cookbook author Diana Kennedy. Following the screening, you can take part in a filmmaker Q&A and take part in the reception at The Goods Restaurant.

Thursday, November 7

Avalanche Awareness Clinic

When: November 7, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Crooked Stave RiNo, 3350 Brighton Blvd. Ste 130, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Crooked Stave RiNo teams up with Colorado Mountain School for an Avalanche Awareness Clinic. The clinic will cover everything from types of avalanches to trip planning and preparation. Get informed and stay safe in the wintery weather.

Ink and Thread

When: November 7, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience the combination of embroidery and print during artist Sarah Derosier’s Ink and Thread exhibition. The works use the two mediums to balance each other with inspiration from identity and how we view ourselves.

George Lange and Nora Burnett Abrams in Conversation

When: November 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free – $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art hosts George Lange and Nora Burnett in Conversation. You can hear photographer George Lange and Mark G. Falcone and curator Nora Burnett speak about Lange’s friendship with Francesca Woodman and the new exhibition Portrait of a Reputation.

Cornucopia X

When: November 7, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art Gym Denver hosts Cornucopia X – an exhibition curated by Alicia Bailey. The exhibition is a showcase of book art created by students, emerging artists and established artists. The event will be juried by Marnie Powers-Torrey.

Night Lights Denver

When: November 7, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Historic D&F Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience the launch of Night Lights Denver at the Historic D&F Clocktower. The work is a permanent outdoor projection art program from the Denver Theatre District with art from the Limelight Projection Mapping and Sofie Birkin Illustration, with digital animation from Vincent Comparetto and Joel Swanson.

Pattern Projections

When: November 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Pattern Denver, 855 Wyandot St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Share with others the projects, ideas and more that you have been working on at Patterns Projections. The event will give you the chance to present your works and see the works that others have been creating. Submit your ideas by emailing info@patterndenver.com.

In Conversation with Jenny Weinbloom – Meow Wolf

When: November 7, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building hosts In Conversation with Jenny Weinblook – Meow Wolf. You can get the chance to hear from Weinblook, the executive producer of Meow Wolf, about the flagship permanent exhibition that is set to open in 2021.

Friday, November 8

Invasive Splendor: A Quasi-Indigenous Dispatch From The Lost Trail to Nowhere

When: November 8, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Space Annex Gallery, 95 S. Cherokee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Local artist Duke Beardsley opens his solo exhibition Invasive Splendor: A Quasi-Indigenous Dispatch From The Lost Trail to Nowhere. The exhibition is the first in over 10 years from Beardsley with paintings, sculptures and works on paper using a contemporary Western style.

Gallery Reception

When: November 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Anecdote, 820 N. Sherman St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Peruse works from artist Sarah Starling during the Gallery Reception of 180 Degrees: Encaustic Landscapes. You can take a look at the piece created from hot wax and pigments while sipping on hot chocolate from a build-your-own gourmet hot chocolate bar.

Portrait of a Reputation Tour

When: November 8, 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a day to walk through the Museum of Contemporary Art at a Portrait of a Reputation Tour. Artist George Lange will guide you through the tour with commentary on the pieces.

Music on Film Panel

When: November 8, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Festival presents a Music on Film Panel. The panel is part of the Music On Film–Film On Music Documentary Fund – a grant program created by Denver Film with help from John Caulkins that funds the music licensing, composition and scoring of documentary films. You can listen to filmmakers and grant viewers discuss the intricacies of music in a documentary film.

From the Beginning – A Lumonics Light Art Installation

When: November 8, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Storeroom, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: See a series of light columns and cubes created by artist Mel and Dorothy Tanner during a From the Beginning – A Lumonics Light Art Installation. The installation — located behind the glass of an empty storefront — will hold works from over 50 years ago that sparked the Tanners’ new experiences of light sculpture, electronics and live projection.

Pixar Party

When: November 8, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace your inner child with an adults-only Pixar Party. The party will give you an inside look at the technology and science used from some hit Pixar films. You can dress up in a Pixar themed costume and play with interactive elements, listen to live music from bands and more.

Every Human

When: November 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Understudy, 890 C. 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Understudy hosts the opening reception of Every Human. The exhibition explores the common denominators that connects humans. The goal is to spur empathy and consideration for ourselves and others with the use of data.

National Bison Day

When: October 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free with $15 general admission here

The Lowdown: Celebrate bison on National Bison Day with the Denver Zoo. The zoo will hold an art show with works from local artists, zookeeper talks, conservation partner stations and more to promote bison conservation.

Saturday, November 9

Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19

When: November 9 – 17

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Get ready for a week of local and national fashion with Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19. The nine-day event is packed to the brim full of workshops, runway shows and more. If you love fashion, this week is perfect for you.

Denver Fashion Week After Party

When: November 9, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine hosts the Denver Fashion Week After Party. You can jam out all night long with Weird Touch and Big Trouble while exploring the Made in Mexico City pop-up. You can also imbibe on cocktails and dance all night long.

Park Hill Pizza Pie 1M/5k/10k

When: November 9, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: City Park, 3001 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $60 register here

The Lowdown: Sweat it out at the Park Hill Pizza Pie 1M/5k/10k. You can get your fitness on with a one mile, 5k or 10k run around City Park. Following the race, you can grab a finisher’s medal and refuel with a slice of hot pizza pie.

Rocky Mountain Con

When: November 9 – 10

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Stapleton, 4444 Havana St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don your best cosplay for the Rocky Mountain Con. The two-day convention features gaming, anime and comics galore. A portion of the proceed will benefit local programs.

House of Pod Workshop

When: November 9, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Festival presents a House of Pod Workshop. You can learn from House of Pod – a local podcast-incubation hub – about what it takes to start up a podcast. Make sure to bring a phone with recording abilities.

After Parkland: Documentaries as Different Makers

When: November 9, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn more about how to deal with school shootings and how they make a difference at After Parkland: Documentaries as Different Makers. The panel will discuss how documentaries about school shootings can have an impact on sparking awareness and possible changes in legislation.

What’s Next: The Future of Immersive Reality

When: November 9, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deeper look into virtual reality with What’s Next: The Future of Immersive Reality. Artists will discuss philosophies, techniques and approaches to interactive storytelling in the virtual world.

Sunday, November 10

Open Haus: Celebrating 100 Years of Bauhaus

When: November 10, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, 1201 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $100 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art presents Open Haus: Celebrating 100 Years of Bauhaus. You can take a look at the museum’s collection of more than 100 works from artists and designers connected to the German art and design school while raising funds for programming and exhibitions.

Music in the Galleries

When: November 10, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: View the Clyfford Still Museum in a new light with live music from Roma Ransom during Music in the Galleries. Roma Ransom is a Colorado-based duo of Grace Easley and Gordon Lewis that combines sounds inspired by European cultures with traditional ballads.

Thrift Pop-Up

When: November 10, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver Central Market hosts a Thrift Pop-Up. You can shop till you drop in the pop-up for finds in sustainable items, vintage duds and more. It is never too early to start finding those perfect holiday gifts.

Self Care Sundays

When: November 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Treat yourself during Self Care Sundays. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) presents a day to slow down and experience the art in the galleries with a new perspective. The goal to be more fully present and enjoy the moment.

Mark Your Calendar

Eric Andre

When: November 12, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $35 – $49.50 tickets available here

DFW Workshop

When: November 13, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 tickets available here

Science Riot

When: November 14, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Warren Miller’s Timeless

When: November 14, 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $26.50 tickets available here