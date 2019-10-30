27 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend

Denver has some festive events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by grabbing a bucket of popcorn for the Denver Film Festival and end it by seeing some fuzzy animals at World Lemur Day. Whatever the weekend has waiting for you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, October 31

Denver Film Festival

When: October 31 – November 10

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Festival returns for the 42nd year in a row. During the 11-day festival, you can experience screenings of films such as The Right To Rest, Man Camp and Fire Escape. Some of the films featured throughout the festival are even created by Coloradans.

Death by Tiki

When: October 31, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Pony Up Denver, 1808 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pony Up Denver holds a Death by Tiki party with Halloween themed treats to fuel your festivities. You can sip on Patrón tiki drinks and relax on the spooky holiday.

Ace Monster Mash

When: October 31, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve presents an Ace Monster Mash. The event features a chill evening of food and drink specials and free ping pong games when you wear a costume. Make sure to call 303.800.7705 to make a reservation.

Halloween Film Screening

When: October 31, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the spooky holiday with a Halloween Movie Screening. You can watch a screening of the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus within The Ramble Hotel while imbibing on themed libations to keep your spirits lively.

HOWL-o-ween Doggie Costume Contest

When: October 31, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your furry friend for the HOWL-o-ween Doggie Costume Contest. You can dress up you and your pup in a costume to participate in the fourth annual costume contest to have a chance at winning prizes. There will also be people and dog treats.

Itchy-O Hallowmass

When: October 31, 8 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Summit Denver, 1902 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Summit Denver presents the Itchy-O Hallowmass. The annual event features a live performance and wild experience with Itchy-O. You can feel the powerful beats throughout your body and help create a shrine dedicated to honoring those who have passed on through this world. You can bring an item in remembrance of a loved one, pet or memory to add to the altar that will later be burned on November 2.

Daybreaker DEN BOOgie Down

When: October 31, 6 – 9 a.m.

Where: NATIV Lounge & Hotel, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start off your Halloween morning on the right foot during Daybreaker DEN BOOgie Down. The event starts with a Buti yoga flow guided by Ashton August followed by a dance party to get your body moving with Alyson Calagna, MC King Lexie and some surprises along the way.

Uu5280 : Unmasked

When: October 31, 7 p.m.

Where: Bellwether, 5126 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bellwether is throwing a music-filled party with performances from artists including Polyphoni, Sarei Bird and Sqwerv. Uu5280: Unmasked will also feature sick giveaways of Uu5280 gear, vintage posters and tickets to the sold-out deadmau5 / CUBE V3-2019 tour.

Chromeo Halloween

When: October 31, p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out your spooky holiday with a Chromeo Halloween. Temple Denver hosts a DJ set with Justin Jay and Le Youth for you to dance till your feet get sore. You can get show off some of your best dance moves and listen to some killer music.

Friday, November 1

Día de Los Muertos First Friday Art Walk

When: November 1, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Every first Friday of the month the Art District opens for a special walk to take a peek inside more than 100 participating businesses and galleries. This Friday you can walk down the Santa Fe Art District during the Día de Los Muertos First Friday Art Walk and celebrate the Day of the Dead while exploring art.

Halloween Feast for Souls

When: November 1, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Blanchard Family Wines hosts a Halloween Feast for Souls. The feast is comprised of a five-course dinner created by Chef Meis with wine and cocktail pairings complemented by Blanchard Family wines. You can also watch live painting from Jana Hope. Dark cocktail attire is highly encouraged.

Disney in Concert

When: November 1 – 2

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall,1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $104 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take an evening to see Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at Disney in Concert. The animated Halloween film will be projected on the big screen while the Colorado Symphony performs the Danny Elfman score live for the perfect haunted atmosphere.

Midnight Madness

When: November 1 – 2, 11:59 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre‎, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a bucket of popcorn for Midnight Madness. Landmark’s Esquire Theatre holds a screening of the comedic and slightly spooky film, The Addams Family (1991). You can watch as the quirky family adjusts after Uncle Fester suddenly reappears after years of being lost.

Día de Los Muertos Celebration

When: November 1, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Honor the Day of the Dead during a Día de Los Muertos Celebration. You can delight in bites and sips, make crafts and take part in helping to create traditional altars.

Saturday, November 2

Día de Los Muertos at the Denver Botanic Gardens

When: November 2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $12.50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Embrace fall with Día de Los Muertos at the Denver Botanic Gardens. The gardens celebrate the holiday with screenings of the film Coco, displays of traditional ofrendas created by members of the community and more.

Denver Mac & Cheese Festival

When: November 2, 12:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: RiNo Fairgrounds, 3715 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $55 – $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Mac & Cheese Festival is back for a cheesy day of deliciousness. You can taste bites of mac from local chefs and restaurants as the present their best and most innovative mac and cheese. You can wash it all down with unlimited beer samples from local breweries.

MCA Penny Admission

When: November 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry

The Lowdown: Go dig through your change for a shiny copper penny for the MCA Penny Admission. You can take a look at the current exhibitions of Francesca Woodman: Portrait of a Reputation, Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler’s Flora and Stacey Steers’ Edge of Alchemy all for just one cent.

Mockery 5th Anniversary Block Party

When: November 2, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mockery Brewing, 3501 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a glass and cheers to five years in business during the Mockery 5th Anniversary Block Party. The party will take over the streets in front of the brewery with axe throwing, live music and more. You can snack on food from food trucks and sample over 20 brews on tap as well as specialty tappings.

Night at the Museum

When: November 2, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museum of Nature & Science opens its doors for a Night at the Museum. You can take an after-hours look at the exhibitions within the museum, watch performances from groups such as Breaking Barriers, Animal Poetry Slam and Don’t Look Down and more. You can fuel your adventures with bites from food trucks and pours from cash bars.

The Great Onesie Bar Crawl

When: November 2, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Ginn Mill, 2041 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get cozy in a onesie and imbibe on some brews during The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. There will be eight different bars that are participating with specials and surprises at each location. Just remember, you have to wear a onesie or pajamas to crawl it out.

Free Day at DAM

When: November 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you love to dive into art, Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is the perfect day for you. You can explore the new Shantell Martin: Words and Lines exhibition with bold black and white linework, see The Light Show, Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz and more, all for free. Exhibitions such as Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature are ticketed.

Local Music Video Mixtape Screening

When: November 2, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine teams up with the Denver Film Festival for a Local Music Video Mixtape Screening. You can see some killer locally made music videos such as “Virginia” by Boot Gun, “Pin and Needles” by 888 and “Seasons” by Whitacre. Seating is first come, first serve so make sure to arrive early to snag a spot.

303 Music Video Panel

When: November 2, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Festival partners with the 303 Magazine music desk for a 303 Music Video Panel. You can hear from national and local filmmakers whose expertise lies in music-video production. The panelists include filmmakers such as the owner of ARWorks Motion Picture Company Alex Rhodes, the co-founder of Poco a Poco Productions Kyle Hilken and director and editor at Ramble West Productions Mara Whitehead. The panel will be moderated by Tyler Harvey of Tyler, the Creative.

Sunday, November 3

Day of the Dead 5k

When: November 3, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $30 register here

The Lowdown: Get ready to break a sweat at the Day of the Dead 5k. You can run or walk around scenic Washington Park during the 5k timed race. Following the jaunt you can explore vendor village, and refuel with food drinks.

Blissful Morning Yoga

When: November 3, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $12 at entry

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery and Blissful Brunch Yoga team up to present Blissful Morning Yoga. You can stretch out and let go of your weekly stresses during the one hour Flow Yoga class and later sip on a free cocktail from Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse. Attendees are encouraged to stick around after the yoga practice to refuel with brunch.

Janet Jackson Brunch

When: November 3, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Triangle Denver, 2036 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your brunch on with some awesome performances from local drag queens at the Janet Jackson Brunch. You can delight in themed brunch bites and sip on cocktails while vibing to beats from DJ Robbie Winehouse. Drag queens Felony Theariale Misdemeanor, Coco Bardot and Khrys’ta Aal will keep you entertained as you dine.

World Lemur Day

When: November 3, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free with $20 general admission here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the funky looking primates during World Lemur Day. Denver Zoo gives you access to see some adorable fuzzy faces, hear from zookeepers and participate in lemur themed activities throughout the day.

