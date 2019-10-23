31 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend

Denver has some festive events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by getting your pumpkin on at Glow at the Gardens and end it by tricking it out at the 3rd annual DRiNk RiNo Adult Trick or Treating. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, October 24

Glow at the Gardens

When: October 24 – 25

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Glow at the Gardens returns to Denver with a whole new year of lit-up pumpkin fun. The fall celebration features pumpkins stacked high carved from local artists to create wild sculptures, Halloween carnival games and a chance to carve your own pumpkins with help from pumpkin carving experts.

Feast 2019

When: October 24, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Westword’s Feast returns to McNichols Building this Thursday with a lineup of over 40 local restaurants dishing out drinks, bites and more. You can sample delights from businesses such as The Way Back, Uchi and Woodie Fisher while swaying to live music.

BOOnion Station: Trick-or-Treat Parade

When: October 24, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and Open to the public

The Lowdown: Grab your costumes for a BOOnion Station: Trick-or-Treat Parade. The parade will cascade through Denver’s Union Station with live entertainment, balloons and treats galore. You can also have a chance to win prizes for the best individual and group/family costumes.

Fall Mini Pie and Beer Pairing

When: October 24, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $16 at entry

The Lowdown: Great Divide Brewing Co. partners with Good Sugar Baking for a Fall Mini Pie and Beer Pairing. You can dig into four itty bitty pies created by Good Sugar Baking and wash them down with four perfectly complemented Great Divide brews – just right for that fall feeling.

Pumpkin Nights Denver

When: October 24 – November 3

Where: Adams County Fairgrounds, 9755 Henderson Rd., Brighton

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore a magical pumpkin city with more than 3,000 hand-carved synthetic and real pumpkins surrounding you during Pumpkin Nights Denver. The celebration of gourds will also host a multitude of seasonal treats, outdoor movie screenings and a Spirit of Pumpkins Fire Show to keep you entertained.

Taps and Tails

When: October 24, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take an adventure through the Denver Zoo while imbibing on local craft brews at Taps and Tails. The event features an open-air beer hall with samples from Great Divide Brewing Co., Odell Brewing Co. and Epic Brewing Company – Denver Taproom. You can sip, experience animal encounters, watch live entertainment and more throughout the night.

Friday, October 25

Untitled Final Friday

When: October 25, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Untitled Final Friday is back with the last Friday of the month. This Friday you can experience the creative processes of BioArtist Lauri Lynnxe Murphy with the theme of in/visible taking inspiration from The Light Show and the new Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature exhibition. You can also delight in honey tastings, watch a shadow theater and more throughout the evening.

Space Case Comedy

When: October 25, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Laugh all night long at Space-Case Comedy. The evening features a lineup of sets from comedians including Aiden Main, Gabby Gutierrez-Reed, Evan Johnson and Miljen Aljinovic. While you giggle you can also win art door prizes and hear commentary from MC Joshua Masek.

DINKC Closing Show

When: October 25, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a chance to peruse works from the popular mural artist DINKC during the DINKC Closing Show. You can imbibe on sips from Ironton Distillery while having a last look at drawings, canvas pieces and more. You can also purchase DINKC merch throughout the night.

The 2019 First Descents 80’s Ski Party

When: October 25, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get register here

The Lowdown: Get ready to celebrate ski season with The 2019 First Descents ’80s Ski Party. You can dress up in your best ’80s ski gear to rock out live music from That Eighties Band, sip on drinks from Oskar Blues Brewery and Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water and munch on pizza. You can also have a chance to win prizes all while raising funds for First Descents.

Colorado Ski & Snowboard Expo

When: October 25 – 27

Where: Colorado Ski & Snowboard Expo, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love winter sports you need to check out the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Expo. The three-day expo hosts a myriad of live exhibits, vendors and tons of giveaways to snag all throughout the weekend.

Denver Halloween Bar Crawl

When: October 25, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Multiple Locations

Cost: Free – $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a trek through the city during the Denver Halloween Bar Crawl. You can grab a group of friends and dress up in an awesome costume for the holiday-themed crawl to imbibe on spooky sips from local bars restaurants.

Saturday, October 26

The 28th Annual Witches Ball

When: October 26, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Special Occasions and Events at Highlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a bit witchy at The 28th Annual Witches Ball. The Highlands Masonic Temple hosts the pagan masquerade ball with a midnight Samhain ritual, live music and more. You can delight in food and drink, shop from merchants and even take part in a costume contest.

Ratio Halloween Party

When: October 26, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts a Ratio Halloween Party. The bash features a rockin’ evening with ’90s covers from Blink 90210 and a chance to taste the re-release of the Monster Mash firkin. You can also participate in a costume contest and dance the night away.

5th Annual Great Gatsby Zombie Ball

When: October 26, 5:30 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27th St., Denver

Cost: $19 – $390 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dress in your best formal zombie garb for the 5th Annual Great Gatsby Zombie Ball. The ’20 themed soiree returns to Denver once more for a roaring celebration with cocktails, a three-course tasting menu, dancing and more. Tickets are selling fast so make sure to snag yours soon.

Weird Touch

When: October 26, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Get in touch with your freaky side at Weird Touch. You can chill in Broadway Roxy (formerly known as Syntax Physic Opera) and party until the moon is high to some weird house beats from DJs Fancy Matthew, Tyler Snow and Shannon von Kelly. Wear what makes you feel comfortable.

3rd Annual REI Rocktober Climbing Festival

When: October 26, 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: REI Denver, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: REI Denver hosts the 3rd Annual REI Rocktober Climbing Festival. You can rock it at the climbing party with climbing vendors, a black diamond 5.13 climbing competition, music and more. You can also snack on food and drinks, shop from a vendor village and raise funds to benefit the Boulder Climbing Community.

Beasts of Burden

When: October 26, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Leon presents the opening reception of Beasts of Burden. The solo exhibition features new works from New York-based artist bunny M. The exhibit is a culmination of pieces that are inspired by duality with animistic entities.

A Very Victorian Monster Soiree

When: October 26, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Denver Rock Drill – RiNo, 1777 E. 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rainbow Militia teams up with Circus Foundry LLC to present A Very Victorian Monster Soiree. The wild event will transport you to another land with monsters and hunters waging a war with beats from DJ Em and Reed Cameron Fox, libations and more. Choose a side and come dressed as such to match the theme of the night.

Ruckus Halloween Bash

When: October 26, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ruckus, 5126 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your horror on at the Ruckus Halloween Bash. You can deck yourself in your best ghoulish costume, dance until the stars are in the sky to music from DJ Wushu, DJ Nightlove, DJ Deen Shiffrin and more all while imbibing on libations from themed bars.

SNAP! ’90s Dance Party Halloween Edition

When: October 26, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $16 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts a SNAP! ’90s Dance Party Halloween Edition. You can dance till your feet get sore with a ’90s theme jam as DJs play hits throughout the night with some spooky additions to keep the theme alive. Be sure to don your best jelly shoes and bucket hats to shake it to some poppin’ music.

Stapleton Fall Fest

When: October 26, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Conservatory Green at Stapleton, E. 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the autumnal season with the Stapleton Fall Fest. You can jam out to music, sip on seasonal drinks, play games and more. If you are one of the first 250 people in attendance you can receive a free pumpkin. The proceeds from the event will benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Yoga with Rescued Pigs

When: October 26, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Pose into downward dog with some adorable little hogs at Yoga with Rescued Pigs. Diebolt Brewing Company teams up with Hog Haven Farm for the yoga session with two rescue pigs from the farm. Following the class, you can sip on a brew from Diebolt.

Trick or Drink

When: October 26, 4 p.m.

Where: Larimer Beer Hall, 2012 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your crawl on at Trick or Drink. The Halloween themed bar crawl will lead you all over Denver for drink specials starting at Larimer Beer Hall. You can visit locations such as Howl at the Moon, The Ginn Mill and Jackson’s Denver.

Sunday, October 27

Nick Kroll: Middle-Aged Boy Tour

When: October 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $33.50 – $169 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts comedian Nick Kroll for the Nick Kroll: Middle-Aged Boy Tour. Kroll is on the Netflix series BIG MOUTH, stars in Secret Life of Pets 2 as Sergei and plays Uncle Fester in MGM’s The Addams Family. You can laugh with hilarious jokes throughout the evening during the comedic tour.

Highlands Harvest Festival

When: October 27, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Highlands Square, W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Highlands Merchants Association presents Highlands Harvest Festival. You can take a jaunt around Highlands Square during the festival while rocking out to live music, trick or treating with the local businesses and exploring a beer garden.

Self Care Sundays

When: October 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Treat yourself during Self Care Sundays. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) hosts a day to slow down and experience the art with a new perspective. The goal to be more fully present and enjoy the moment.

Denver Grand Opening of Forage

When: October 27, 11 a.m.

Where: Forage, 4416 Yates St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into some green while leaves are turning orange at Denver Grand Opening of Forage. The new plant store is opening its doors for the first time with sips of CBD beverages, treats and gifts for the first 10 people in the door.

Melted Pop-Up

When: October 27, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Source Hotel and Market Hall hosts a Melted Pop-Up. Melted is a concept that comes from Bryan Dayton of Half Eaten Cookie Hospitality, featuring executive Chef Jennifer Akina. The pop-up will offer sweet bites of cookies, soft serve and Thai ice cream sandwiches.

Flea Market

When: October 27, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: South Pearl Street, 1400 – 1500 blocks on South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: South Pearl Farmers Market presents a Flea Market. You can shop until you drop from vintage and antique items while finding some tasty produce from local vendors. The market is a host to a wide variety of salvage and handcrafted goods that are one-of-a-kind.

3rd Annual Adult Trick or Treating

When: October 27, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: RiNo, River North Art District, 3525 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Who says kids need to have all of the fun? Now you can get your trick or treat on at the 3rd annual Adult Trick or Treating event with DRiNk RiNo. You can grab a commemorative trick-or-treating bag at check-in and start your adventures to explore 14 different cideries, distilleries and breweries.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Film Festival

When: October 31 – November 10

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

Denver Mac & Cheese Festival

When: November 2, 12:30 p.m.

Where: RiNo Fairgrounds, 3715 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $49 – $85 get tickets here

Día de los Muertos at the Denver Botanic Gardens

When: November 2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $12.50 tickets available here

Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19

When: November 9 – 17

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here