26 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend

Denver has some rockin’ events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by sipping libations at the Great American Beer Festival 2019 and end it by witnessing your fitness at the Allstate Hot Chocolate 15k/5k. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to get a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, October 3

Great American Beer Festival 2019

When: October 3 – 5

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is back in Denver. The beer-centric festival presents a wide variety of brews from crafters around the United States. The ticket price includes unlimited one-ounce samples and a commemorative tasting glass.

Original Thinkers Festival

When: October 3 – 6

Where: Telluride more information here

Cost: $50 – $3000 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Open your mind to a four-day gathering of speakers, film screenings and more at the Original Thinkers Festival. Located within Telluride, the festival hosts 10 shows to dive deeper into 10 ideas and get your brain moving.

Viva Brazil

When: October 3, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $15 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the magic of Brazil during Viva Brazil. The gala features performances from Luciana da Silva, Axe Brazil Dance Company, Bella Diva World Dance and more. You can also jam out to music from DJ Manny Manolis and Pagode na Pedra.

Ratio & Friends GABF Tap Takeover

When: October 3, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Brass Tacks, 1526 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Brass Tacks hosts a Ratio Beerworks & Friends GABF Tap Takeover in honor of the Great American Beer Festival. You can sample sips from breweries including Rhinegeist, Revolution Brewing Cannonball Creek and Call to Arms Brewing Company.

Friday, October 4

Sugar Skull Painting

When: October 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House partners with Potter’s Touch Denver for a Sugar Skull Painting session. You can get your craft on with a twist on the Mexican tradition by painting your own sugar skull mug. All materials needed to participate are included in the ticket price.

DINKC Solo Show

When: October 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse hosts a DINKC Solo Show. DINKC – a highly popular mural artist will open a solo exhibit with a brand new mural, drawings, canvas pieces and more. If you are one of the first people to arrive at the show you can receive a limited edition gift created by DINKC and Ironton Distillery.

Denver Rare Beer Tasting 11

When: October 4, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a taste of some uncommon brews during a Denver Rare Beer Tasting 11. The event hosts over 60 breweries bringing their best rare beers for sampling. Proceeds from the event will benefit Pints for Prostates.

First Friday Art Walk

When: October 4, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Take a stroll down the Santa Fe Art District during the First Friday Art Walk. Every first Friday of the month the Art District hosts the walk with a chance to explore over 100 participating galleries and businesses presenting a myriad of art. You can also delight in bites from food trucks to fuel your art-filled adventures.

Bingo Brunch at Night

When: October 4, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market presents a Bingo Brunch Night. You can delight in brunch fare including bloody marys, bacon and mimosas while playing bingo with MC Sam Tallent. The event is first come, first serve – so make sure to arrive early for a spot.

Enchanted Hollows: Bigfoot Festival

When: October 4 – 5

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $9 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little mystical at the Denver Zoo’s Enchanted Hollows: Bigfoot Festival. You can take a walk through the zoo to experience animal encounters, munch on Sasquatch-themed fair food, see amazing pumpkin carvings and more during the spooky celebration.

George Lopez

When: October 4, 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.95 – $254.95 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts George Lopez for his George Lopez: The Wall Live in Concert tour. Hit comedian Lopez will speak about political climates, the infamous wall and more to have you laughing all night long.

Saturday, October 5

Spookadelia Spooktacular Launch Party

When: October 5, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Halloween season is approaching and Spectra Art Space, Synesthesia, Ratio Beerworks, and GLDN for the perfect event – the Spookadelia Spooktacular Launch Party. You can get the first glimpse of the Spookadelia installation, rock out to beats from kid astronaut, No Touch, Tesoro and more throughout the night.

Cervecería Colorado’s Great Mexican Beer Fiesta

When: October 5, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado hosts the Great Mexican Beer Fiesta in conjunction with the Great American Beer Festival. You can imbibe in Mexican brews from breweries including San Pascual Baylon, Crucrumx and Cerveza Caserío while jamming to live music and delighting in bites from food trucks.

14th Annual Denver Zombie Crawl

When: October 5, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Zombie Crawl, 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Don your best zombie costume at the 14th Annual Zombie Crawl. The crawl makes its rounds each year with creepy walkers, makeup booths to up your zombie game and more. This year you and a group of friends can also take part in The Ghoul’d Rush – a competition with a set of spooky challenges.

Denver Samurai Pop-Up

When: October 5, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sakura Square, 1255 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sakura Square hosts a Denver Samurai Pop-Up. You can learn more about Japanese culture, watch live street art painting from artist Casey Kawaguchi, listen to a drumming performance and more. You can also snag goods from an artist pop-up shop and delight in Japanese bites along the way.

Music to My Fears

When: October 5, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Lighthouse Writers Inc., 1515 Race St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lighthouse Writers Inc. hosts a live horror fiction reading with live music to bump up the scary atmosphere at Music to My Fears. You can listen to readings from authors such as JoAnn Chaney, Hollie Snider and Sean Murphy. Music will be provided by artists including Nate Trautenberg, DJ Krups and Brendan Devlin.

MCA Penny Admission

When: October 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry

The Lowdown: Colorado residents rejoice as MCA Penny Admission is back. You can take a look at the current exhibitions of Francesca Woodman: Portrait of a Reputation, Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler’s Flora and Stacey Steers’ Edge of Alchemy all for just one cent.

Free Day at DAM

When: October 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Have a chance to explore the museum with no cost during Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum). You can take a look at the museum’s newest exhibition Shantell Martin: Words and Lines – with bold black and white linework – experience The Light Show, Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz and more, all for free.

Nakatani Gong Orchestra

When: October 5, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Savoy at Curtis Park, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: The Savoy at Curtis Park teams up with Playground Ensemble and members of the community to present The Nakatani Gong Orchestra. The performance will be comprised of a solo set by Tatsuya, a duo improvisation with Conrad Kehn and more.

Fall Horseshoe Market

When: October 5 – 6

Where: Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Shop until you drop at the Fall Horseshoe Market. You can find vintage, antique and handmade goods from more than 200 makers while snacking on bites from food trucks. You can also participate in workshops and feel good about attending as a portion of the proceeds benefit Denver Urban Gardens.

Denver Oddities & Curiosities Expo

When: October 5, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the wild world of taxidermy, jewelry made from bones, preserved specimens and more during the Denver Oddities & Curiosities Expo. You can meet local and national vendors with strange and creepy objects, watch a sideshow performance and see live human suspension to boot.

Mile High Soul Club

When: October 5, 9 p.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your boogie on at Mile High Soul Club. The party will have you boppin’ all night long with soul and funk hits from DJs Tyler Jacobson and Steve Cervantes on the Broadway Roxy dance floor.

Sunday, October 6

The Craftsman’s Market

When: October 6, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Always on the hunt for local vintage and unique goods? The Craftsman’s Market boasts over 30 local crafters presenting their handcrafted items and skills. You can purchase wares, jam to live music and delight in food from vendors while exploring the market. You might even find a furry friend with the adoption events.

GABF Hangover Brunch

When: October 6, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery – Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery presents a GABF Hangover Brunch to help you recuperate from the Great American Beer Festival. You can dine on bites from River Bear American Meats and Dan Lasiy from Rebel Restaurant such as an open-faced pulled pork sandwich, River Bear Texas hot links and a smokey brisket egg tostada.

Harvest Week

When: October 6 – 10

Where: The GrowHaus, 4751 York St., Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The GrowHaus teams up with EatDenver for a week of pop-up dinners during Harvest Week. You can dine on fare from some of Denver’s best restaurants during the “Food as Common Ground” themed meals. Learn more about local food, the shared experience people have with food and The GrowHaus’ programs.

Allstate Hot Chocolate 15k/5k

When: October 6, 7:50 – 10:50 a.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $54 – $74 register here

The Lowdown: Grab your sneakers to lace up for the Allstate Hot Chocolate 15k/5k. You can break a sweat with a choice between a 5k run or if you are really feeling athletic pull the 15k. Following the race, you can refuel with a sweet cup of hot chocolate and some swag to match.

Mark Your Calendar

Spookadelia: A Spooky Immersive

When: October 8 – November 3

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 – $15 tickets available here

5th Annual HELLoween Costume Ball

When: October 11, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $50 tickets available here

Ironton’s Annual Fall Festival ft. Wheat Whiskey Limited Release

When: Saturday, October 12 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Heaven and Hell – A Vampire Soiree

When: October 13, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Absolem Hookah Bazaar, 7575 W. Florida Ave., Lakewood

Cost: $60 – $100 tickets available here