Lonely Planet Names Denver as One of the Top 10 Cities to Travel to in 2020

Denver’s reputation as a travel destination is gathering steam. World-renowned travel authority Lonely Planet has announced that Denver as 10th in a list of top 10 cities to travel to in 2020.

Lonely Planet says, “Denver’s elevated position as one of the USA’s most charming boomtowns has reached new heights as the Mile High City enters its latest phase of growth, creative energy and damn good food.”

Some of the experiences highlighted in Denver’s recent accolade include the art and architecture of the Denver Art Museum, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the abundance of the craft beer scene.

“Construction cranes dot the mountain-studded horizon and empty lots turn into hip new hotels seemingly overnight, while new food halls such as Milk Market satisfy appetites with an eclectic mix of farm-to-table and international fare. The mind-bending Santa Fe art experience Meow Wolf has installed a psychedelic ride called ‘Kaleidoscape’ at Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park as a precursor to a permanent $50-million Meow Wolf installation to come,” explains Lonely Planet Editor Alexander Howard. “Meanwhile, the fascinating Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art has moved into a magnetic Olson Kundig–designed building within the city’s Golden Triangle Creative District.”

Lonely Planet’s Best In Travel 2020 Top 10 Cities:

1. Salzburg, Austria

2. Washington, DC, USA

3. Cairo, Egypt

4. Galway, Ireland

5. Bonn, Germany

6. La Paz, Bolivia

7. Kochi, India

8. Vancouver, Canada

9. Dubai, UAE

10. Denver, US

Go here to see more on the list.