Just Announced – Lana Del Rey Is Bringing Her Tour to Denver Next Month

Norman Fucking Rockwell! may just be Lana Del Rey’s best album to date. The project, released in August of this year is a critically acclaimed gem, one that Pitchfork boldly claimed the singer as “one of America’s greatest living songwriters,” and now, as the publication reports, the “Norman F-cking Rockwell! Tour” will come to Denver, way sooner than anyone could have predicted. With a mere four weeks of notice, Lana Del Rey will hit the Bellco Theatre on November 4.

The forthcoming performance, the first since she appeared at the Pepsi Center in January of last year will be an intimate affair, a difference of an 18,000 max capacity venue and the Bellco’s 5,000 max capacity. The tour began in September of this year, and the recently added Denver performance acts as an extension of her first US leg before the singer spends the early part of 2020 in Europe.

Tickets for the upcoming Denver tour date will go on sale this Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. via AXS.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

10-10 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

10-11 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11-03 Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

11-04 Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

11-06 Sioux Falls, SD – The District

11-08 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11-10 Des Moines, IA – Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center Ballroom

11-11 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

11-13 Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theatre

11-14 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

11-16 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

11-17 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

11-19 Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

02-21 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

02-23 Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena

02-25 London, England – The O2

02-26 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena

02-28 Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro

02-29 Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

03-02 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

03-03 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena