Just Announced – Lana Del Rey Is Bringing Her Tour to Denver Next Month

Norman Fucking Rockwell! may just be Lana Del Rey’s best album to date. The project, released in August of this year is a critically acclaimed gem, one that Pitchfork boldly claimed the singer as “one of America’s greatest living songwriters,” and now, as the publication reports, the “Norman F-cking Rockwell! Tour” will come to Denver, way sooner than anyone could have predicted. With a mere four weeks of notice, Lana Del Rey will hit the Bellco Theatre on November 4.
The forthcoming performance, the first since she appeared at the Pepsi Center in January of last year will be an intimate affair, a difference of an 18,000 max capacity venue and the Bellco’s 5,000 max capacity. The tour began in September of this year, and the recently added Denver performance acts as an extension of her first US leg before the singer spends the early part of 2020 in Europe.
Tickets for the upcoming Denver tour date will go on sale this Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. via AXS.
Check out the full list of tour dates below:
10-10 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
10-11 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
11-03 Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium
11-04 Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
11-06 Sioux Falls, SD – The District
11-08 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11-10 Des Moines, IA – Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center Ballroom
11-11 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
11-13 Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theatre
11-14 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
11-16 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
11-17 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
11-19 Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
02-21 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
02-23 Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena
02-25 London, England – The O2
02-26 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena
02-28 Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro
02-29 Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
03-02 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
03-03 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena