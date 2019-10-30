Listen – Get Your Spook On With Our Not-So Ordinary Halloween Playlist

Here’s to another year of dressing up in puns and eating candy corn for breakfast (unless you’ve realized that candy corn is, in fact, the grossest candy of all time.) We know you need the essential bops to get through two weeks of costume parties, so as is tradition, we made a playlist of spooky songs that we can’t live without. More importantly, this Halloween playlist is anything but ordinary. We’ve ditched the “Monster Mash” and added in some FKA Twigs, Ministry and Chromatics for a playlist full of twists and turns similar to the holiday itself.

Enjoy our favorite Halloween selections below and get spooky with us all week long before taking to the streets of Denver clad in your best pop-culture references.