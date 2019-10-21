DRiNK RiNo’s Adult Trick or Treating and 18 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Halloween celebrations are in full swing in Denver this week. You can start the week at a Shortbread and Cider pairing at Stem Ciders and end the week at The Infinite Monkey Theorem’s Silent Disco Halloween Party. What ever your plans may be, make sure to check out this lineup of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, October 21

Low Country Boil with WongWayVeg + Alternation

When: Monday, October 21, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alternation Brewing Company and WongWayVeg present Low Country Boil. For $40 attendees will get two beers and a large serving of WongWayVeg’s vegan cajun boil. You can enjoy this vegan twist on a low country boil with some refreshing brews.

Bar Dough Birthday Dinner

When: Starts Monday, October 21 at 6 p.m.

Where: Bar Dough, 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $75 per guest, email maggie@bardoughdenver.com for reservations

The Lowdown: Bar Dough is celebrating its fourth year with a Birthday Dinner. The dinner will feature a five-course meal prepared by some all-star Denver chefs including Blake Edmunds, Max Mackissock, Carrie Baird and more. There will be two seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. with wine pairings available for an additional charge.

Tuesday, October 22

Shortbread and Cider Pairing

When: Tuesday, October 22, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Three Seeds and Stem Ciders are partnering up for a Shortbread and Cider pairing this Tuesday. For $20 guests will enjoy four shortbreads and an expertly paired flight of four ciders. You can sip on some cider while trying some baked desserts.

Il Posto with Altius Farms Presents: SQUASH, An Ode to Fall

When: Tuesday, October 22, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Altius Farms, 2500 Lawrence St., #200, Denver

Cost: $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tuesday night Altius Farms and the team from Il Posto are hosting a fall dinner experience. The event starts at 6:45 p.m. with a tour of Altius Farms urban greenhouse followed by a four-course meal using Altius Farms produce. The $100 ticket also includes wine or mocktail pairings by Sommelier Tony Lima.

Science on Tap

When: Tuesday, October 22, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Improper City is being taken over by the Denver Museum of Nature & Science for Science on Tap: STEAM. The event will feature five science stations, a silent disco, explosion demonstrations, cocktails and food trucks. You can nerd out while enjoying a cocktail in a beaker at this RiNo food and event space.

Wednesday, October 23

Beethoven and Brews at Blue Moon Brewing Co.

When: Wednesday, October 23, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Blue Moon Brewing Company – RiNo District, 3750 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $45 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ever wanted the Colorado Symphony to accompany your beer tasting? Well, now you can at Blue Moon Brewing Company in RiNo this Wednesday. Tickets include a flight of beer, light hors d’oeuvres and a performance by a small Colorado Symphony ensemble.

Thursday, October 24

Feast 2019

When: Thursday, October 24, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Westword’s Feast returns to McNichols Building this Thursday. The event features drinks, dishes and live music from top local vendors. Some of the restaurants featured are Uchi, Jackdaw, Angelo’s Taverna, The Way Back and more. You can kick off your weekend early at Feast.

Sugar Skull Painting at Cervecería Colorado

When: Thursday, October 24, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado is hosting a Sugar Skull Painting event in honor of Dia De Los Muertos. For $30 guests will receive sugar skulls, glaze, supplies and firing and delivery. You can sip on your favorite Mexican inspired beer while celebrating your favorite Mexican holiday.

SoulNia and Bar Helix Pop-Up Pairing

When: Thursday, October 24, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: SoulNia and Bar Helix are partnering to present a Pop-Up Pairing Dinner. The event will feature a five-course vegetarian meal prepared by chefs Tess and Kamiya and a wine pairing selected by Kendra Anderson. You can dine on expertly crafted vegetarian dishes in this modern bar and lounge.

Friday, October 25

Mad Hatter Haunted Happy Hour

When: Friday, October 25, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Brown Palace is celebrating Halloween with a Mad Hatter Happy Hour. The event will feature cocktails, haunted hors d’oeuvres, crafts and a guided ghost tour. You can celebrate spook-tober in this historical Denver hotel.

Halloween Party at The Infinite Monkey Theorem

When: Friday, October 25, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo), 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem RiNo is hosting a silent disco this Friday to kick off the Halloween weekend. There will be wine, a costume contest and a silent disco from Destiny Shynelle.

Outer Range & Crooked Stave Presents: Unicorns Hunting Whales

When: Friday, October 25, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Crooked stave RiNo, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Suite 130, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Outer Range and Crooked Stave Present: Unicorn Hunting Whales. The event will take place in Crooked Stave’s RiNo Taproom and feature special tappings from several breweries. Participating breweries include Moksa, Pure Project, Jester King and more.

Saturday, October 26

Ratio Halloween Party featuring Blink 90210

When: Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is throwing a Halloween bash this Saturday. The event features ’90s covers from Blink 90210 and the re-release of the Monster Mash firkin. There will also be costume contests and dance parties throughout the night.

Berkeley Fall Festival

When: Saturday, October 26, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to Goldspot Brewing Company for the first Berkley Fall Festival. The free event will feature a pumpkin pie eating contest, face painting, music by DJ Chris Schooley and of course, beer. Miss B’s Vietnamese food truck will also be out front so you can sip, groove and snack all afternoon.

Single Cask: Mr. Sandman XO Release

When: Saturday, October 26, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6012 Washington St., Unit A., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery is bringing back its Mr. Sandman XO in a single cask this Saturday. The Barrel Aged Imperial Stout was aged four 20 months in Breckenridge barrels. This is a limited release so you can get it while it lasts.

Colorado Harvest Grape Stomp Party

When: Saturday, October 26, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: LIBERATI Restaurant & Brewery, 2403 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Liberati Restaurant & Brewery and The Modern Eater present the inaugural Colorado Harvest Grape Stomp Party. Tickets will include the opportunity to stomp grapes that will be used for beer, five different bites prepared by chef Josh Niernberg from Bin 707 Foodbar and a wine pairing from Carlson Vineyards and Eonobeer pairings from Liberati.

Halloween Rumpus

When: Saturday, October 26, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing is throwing a human and dog costume contest this Saturday. The event will also feature special beer releases and sets from DJ Rayrock. You can get in the spooky spirit with your furry best friend.

Sunday, October 27

DRiNK RiNo Presents 3rd Annual Adult Trick or Treating

When: Sunday, October 27 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: RiNo, River North Art District, 3525 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: DRiNK RiNo Adult Trick or Treating returns this Sunday. For $25 participants will receive a commemorative trick-or-treating bag and a punch card to use for tasters at 14 participating breweries, cideries and distilleries. Participating locations include Mockery Brewing, The Block Distilling Co. and more.

Highlands Harvest Festival

When: Sunday, October 27, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Highlands Square, W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Highlands Harvest Festival is taking over Highlands Square this Sunday. The festival will feature a beer garden, live music and costumes are encouraged.

