We’re Throwing a Night Dedicated to Local Music Videos With Denver Film Festival

After a successful first year of 303 Magazine’s Local Music Video Mixtape, we’re back again with another edition. Taking place on November 2 at Ratio Beerworks, we’ve put together a special screening with Denver Film Festival for a night of local music videos. Come celebrate the Denver music scene while rubbing elbows with Denver Film Festival’s best and imbibing on some beers.

For this year, we’re also bringing in filmmakers and musicians to be a part of the conversation with a panel discussion. Kicking off the night at 7 p.m. at the McNichols building, we’ll host a talk with local filmmakers and musicians who will touch upon the collaborative and experiential nature of an often overlooked form of filmmaking; the burgeoning music scene in Denver and the mainstream explosion of visual albums. Afterward, head to Ratio for the screening.

Check out the music video lineup for the screening below and RSVP to the screening and panel for more details.

303 Music Video Panelist

Moderator, Tyler Harvey: Former 303 Magazine music editor, and current venue manager at Sundance Film Festival

Dylan Owens: Former Denver Post music editor, producer and director for local artists including Esme Patterson, Whiskey Autumn, Big Dopes and Babelord

Alex Rhodes: Owner of ARWorks Motion Picture Company

Kyle Hilken: Co-founder of Poco a Poco Productions

Camila Biddulph: 303 Magazine music editor and producer at Dead Medium

Kayla Marque: Local music maven and Denver musician

Mara Whitehead: Director and editor at Ramble West Productions

Local Music Video Mixtape Lineup

Whitacre – “Seasons”

Boot Gun – “Virginia”

Heavy Diamond Ring – “Wild Things”

Napalm – “Boom 4 Real”

888 – “Pin and Needles”

Retrofette – “Lover In Japan”

Kayla Marque – 303 Cover Challenge “When The Party’s Over”

Bud Bronson – “We are the Champions of The Basement”

The Lumineers – “Part I” and “Part III”

Big Dopes – “Don’t Get Up”

Whiskey Autumn – “In Between Halloween”

303 Music Panel takes place at 7 p.m. on the third floor of The McNichol Building at 144 W. Colfax Avenue, Denver. The entrance fee is $5. The Local Music Video Mixtape is at 8:30 p.m., screening at 9 p.m. at Ratio Beerworks at 2920 Larimer Street, Denver. Seating is first-come, first-served. Entrance is free.