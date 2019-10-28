Denver Film Festival and 28 Things to do in Denver this Week

Denver has some spooktastic events lined up this week. Start it off by getting comedic at Freak Train and end it by witnessing your fitness at a Day of the Dead 5k. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, October 28

Freak Train

When: October 28, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Freak Train returns to Denver as the longest-running open mic and variety show in the city. If you are one of the first 12 people to show up, you can take your place on the Bug Theatre stage for five minutes to perform anything you want (within reason).

Tuesday, October 29

The Work

When: October 29, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: GoodCinema partners with Alamo Drafthouse to present a screening of The Work. The film offers a deeper look into the lives of inmates of the Folsom Prison as three men take part in a four-day group therapy retreat with incarcerated individuals.

Upcycled Planters and Vases

When: October 29, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Wonder Lab Creative Studios, 1195 Newport St. #107, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your art on at an Upcycled Planters and Vases workshop. You can take part in an open studio class to makeover jars and bottles with acrylic pouring techniques. Create something new with something old.

Denver Movie Premiere of This is MOTO

When: October 29, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kick back and relax during the Denver Premiere of This is MOTO. The film dives into the world of motocross by looking at the lives of eight of the world’s top riders with their ups and their downs. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Road 2 Recovery Foundation.

Spookadelia: A Spooky Immersive

When: October 29 – November 3

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Halloween season is finally upon us and Spectra Art Space teams up with Synesthesia for the perfect way to celebrate with the Spookadelia: A Spooky Immersive. The immersive is a narrative-driven adventure that takes you into a psychedelic realm that explores the human psyche.

Wednesday, October 30

A Film For All Seasons

When: October 30, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre‎, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre hosts A Film For All Seasons. The event features a screening of The Andromeda Strain – a sci-fi thriller directed by Robert Wise that tells a story of Earth having a biological crisis.

Ratio Comedy Night

When: October 30, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get a bit giggly at a Ratio Comedy Night. You can listen to a free night of hilarious acts from local comedians hosted by Matt Cobos and Patrick Richardson while sipping on a Ratio brew.

Thursday, October 31

Denver Film Festival

When: October 31 – November 10

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Festival returns for the 42nd year in a row. During the 11-day festival, you can experience screenings of films such as The Right To Rest, Man Camp and Fire Escape. Some of the films featured throughout the festival are even created by Coloradans.

Itchy-O Hallowmass

When: October 31, 8 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Summit Denver, 1902 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $25 0 $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Summit Denver presents the Itchy-O Hallowmass. The annual event features a live performance and wild experience with Itchy-O. You can feel the powerful beats throughout your body and help create a shrine dedicated to honoring those who have passed on through this world. You can bring an item in remembrance of a loved one, pet or memory to add to the altar that will later be burned on November 2.

Halloween Film Screening

When: October 31, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the spooky holiday with a Halloween Movie Screening. You can watch a screening of a Halloween classic within The Ramble Hotel while imbibing on themed libations to keep your spirits lively.

Daybreaker DEN BOOgie Down

When: October 31, 6 – 9 a.m.

Where: NATIV Lounge & Hotel, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start off your Halloween morning on the right foot during Daybreaker DEN BOOgie Down. The event starts with a Buti yoga flow guided by Ashton August followed by a dance party to get your body moving with Alyson Calagna, MC King Lexie and some surprises along the way.

Friday, November 1

Día de Los Muertos First Friday Art Walk

When: November 1, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Every first Friday of the month the Art District opens for a special walk to take a peek inside more than 100 participating businesses and galleries. This Friday you can walk down the Santa Fe Art District during the Día de los Muertos First Friday Art Walk and celebrate the Day of the Dead while exploring art.

November First Friday Exhibition

When: November 1, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver hosts a November First Friday Exhibition. The exhibition, It Took This Long To Get Here, features works from artist Olive Moya with vivid colors and bold line work. You can peruse the pieces, get crafty with button making from the Denver Public Library and a pop-up printmaking workshop with Betterish.

Best of Supernova

When: November 1, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Festival presents the Best of Supernova Digital Animation Festival. You can see a screening of the award-winning animation films that made it into the 2019 Supernova festival and hear commentary from festival director Ivar Zeile.

Caelum and Ancient World

When: November 1, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Helikon Gallery & Studios‎, 3675 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience the two solo exhibitions Caelum and Ancient World. Caelum is a collection of works created by artist Erica Williams that is inspired by the world of spirits and darkness. Ancient World is a myriad of mixed media pieces made by artist Tina Jiang.

Disney in Concert

When: November 1 – 2

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall,1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $104 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take an evening to see Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at Disney in Concert. The animated Halloween film will be projected on the big screen while the Colorado Symphony performs the Danny Elfman score live for the perfect haunted atmosphere.

Midnight Madness

When: November 1 – 2, 11:59 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre‎, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a bucket of popcorn for Midnight Madness. Landmark’s Esquire Theatre holds a screening of the comedic and slightly spooky film, The Addams Family (1991). You can watch as the quirky family adjusts after Uncle Fester suddenly reappears after years of being lost.

Cultural First Friday

When: November 1, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas takes part in the celebration of First Friday Art Walk with a Cultural First Friday. You can take an evening to explore the gallery filled with amazing works.

Día de Los Muertos Celebration

When: November 1, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Honor the Day of the Dead during a Día de los Muertos Celebration. You can delight in bites and sips, make crafts and take part in helping to create traditional altars.

Saturday, November 2

Día de Los Muertos at the Denver Botanic Gardens

When: November 2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $12.50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Embrace fall with Día de Los Muertos at the Denver Botanic Gardens. The gardens celebrate the holiday with screenings of the film Coco, displays of traditional ofrendas created by members of the community and more.

The 29th Annual Holiday Miniatures Show

When: November 2, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee St. Unit 1, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Abend Gallery hosts The 29th Annual Holiday Miniatures Show. The exhibition is a showcase of more than 50 artists from all levels and genres. You can explore a multitude of original art with a chance to add your collections.

MCA Penny Admission

When: November 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry

The Lowdown: Go dig through your change for a shiny copper penny for the MCA Penny Admission. You can take a look at the current exhibitions of Francesca Woodman: Portrait of a Reputation, Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler’s Flora and Stacey Steers’ Edge of Alchemy all for just one cent.

Night at the Museum

When: November 2, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museum of Nature & Science opens its doors for a Night at the Museum. You can take an after-hours look at the exhibitions within the museum, watch performances from groups such as Breaking Barriers, Animal Poetry Slam and Don’t Look Down and more. You can fuel your adventures with bites from food trucks and pours from cash bars.

Free Day at DAM

When: November 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you love to dive into art, Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is the perfect day for you. You can explore the new Shantell Martin: Words and Lines exhibition with bold black and white linework, see The Light Show, Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz and more, all for free. Exhibitions such as Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature are ticketed.

Trey Egan

When: November 2, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: K Contemporary hosts Trey Egan for his solo exhibition Visible Levels. The works within the exhibition play with bright and abstract touches of texture and color, giving layers moving within. Egan taps into the experience of synesthesia for inspiration for his paintings.

Sunday, November 3

DIY Holiday Macrame Table Runner

When: November 3, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The Craftsman & Apprentice, 1325 E. 22nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Create the perfect runner to display at your upcoming holiday meals during a DIY Holiday Macrame Table Runner class. You can learn from Amie of Boriya & Co. on how to make foundational macrame knots and build up your piece from there. All supplies needed to participate are provided.

Golden Triangle Public Art Tour

When: November 3, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a chance to stroll through downtown Denver during the last Golden Triangle Public Art Tour of the year. The tour will make stops to landmarks such as the Denver Public Library, Civic Center Park and the Denver Art Museum to see public contemporary art with guidance from public art docent Esther Varney.

World Lemur Day

When: November 3, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free with $20 general admission here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the funky looking primates during World Lemur Day. Denver Zoo gives you access to see some adorable fuzzy faces, hear from zookeepers and participate in lemur themed activities throughout the day.

Day of the Dead 5k

When: November 3, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $30 register here

The Lowdown: Get ready to break a sweat at the Day of the Dead 5k. You can run or walk around scenic Washington Park during the 5k timed race. Following the jaunt you can explore vendor village, and refuel with food drinks.

