New Brunches and Brunch Events to Check out This Fall

As we experience Colorado’s awkward transition into fall, it makes sense why some of us may wish to partake in weekend day-drinking whilst seeking solace in a tower of toast. Just kidding — we were doing that anyway. We are also rather welcoming of the flavor and fun which characterizes fall in the Mile High City — especially when it comes to a magical mealtime called brunch. From pancake pop-ups to liquored up cereal shakes, a Bloody Mary festival and an opportunity to play bingo with a side of bacon — Denver has all of your brunch ambitions covered this season.

EDGE Restaurant and Bar

Where: 1111 14th St., Denver

When: Every Saturday and Sunday between 11 a.m, and 2 p.m.

The Lowdown: Slurping up Cap’n Crunch at the Four Seasons may sound like a scenario that only exists in dreams. Getting a buzz from said Cap’n Crunch while choosing from five different kinds of bacon or tucking into a Wagyu Tomahawk steak for two sounds even more fantastical. Dare to dream, Denverites, because these wonderful, edible possibilities exist at EDGE Restaurant and Bar in the Four Seasons Hotel. The new brunch menu offers a splendid variety of baked goods, killer cereal shakes ($16) and a plethora of elevated plates. The three family-style options for parties of two (extra guests are welcome at an additional cost), are truly the way to go if you are seeking a little variety without the pressure of making daytime dining decisions. The Mile High ($64) comes with citrus juice, avocado toast, mojo pulled pork benedict, banana bread pancakes, a bakery basket and a choice of side. Meanwhile, Eat Your Colors ($58) includes green juice, burrata, a brunch panini sandwich, blueberry challah French toast, a bakery basket and choice side. Feeling bougie? Dive into true brunch indulgence with The Ultimate Steak and Eggs ($150), featuring Ketel One Bloody Marys, a Wagyu Tomahawk steak, eggs any style and cheddar grits. It is the Four Seasons, after all.

Hearth & Dram



Where: 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

When: DJ will spin records until 2 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday. Brunch goes until 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: The “Meat, Whiskey and Rock & Roll” motto of this Union Station restaurant is evident within the new Stacks of Wax Vinyl Brunch. Executive chef Adam Vero and chef de cuisine Jeff Hickman have put their own spin on weekend brunch with bold new plates playing to their creative strengths. The menu itself is printed on the sleeve of an actual vinyl record listing mouthwatering hits such as the bourbon, bacon cinnamon roll ($13) topped with a thick layer of bacon frosting or Jeffy’s famous shrimp and grits ($17) — a slightly lighter version of the Southern staple with spoon bread croutons and red-eye jus. The comically named 3 Little Pigs & The Big Bad Biscuit ($13) makes a traditional biscuit and gravy situation look comparatively tame with braised pork shoulder, chorizo and bacon. Meanwhile, feel free to enjoy all of your favorite breakfast components in a less-sinful-format by ordering the lyonnaise salad (13) with a poached egg, bacon lardons and gorgonzola crumble on a bed of rebel farms greens with herb vinaigrette. For the rich flavors of a Benedict without the bread, savor the Crab Oscar ($19) featuring a generous portion of crab meat and hollandaise with perfectly poached eggs over grilled asparagus. Alas, bring on the bourbon and sip on an H & D Bloody with Weller Special Reserve ($10).

Courier. market | bar | kitchen

Where: 1750 Welton St., Denver

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located in the lobby-level of Denver’s Grand Hyatt Hotel, Courier market | bar | kitchen is housed in a historic building which produced one of Denver’s first newspapers. The restaurant boasts updated decor and a theme paying tribute to the power of the press in shaping the Mile High City. Now, Courier also boasts a headlining brunch. It appears the team behind Courier has taken a similar approach to their brunch menu as it has with the aesthetic of the interior — starting with something classic and reinventing it with a subtly modern approach. The waffled biscuit and gravy ($15) with fried chicken, eggs and pepper jam was named “Best Savory Morsel” at Denver Brunch Fest 2018. Other notable articles from the menu include the eggs benedict ($15) which is updated with a cornbread waffle, heirloom tomato, Tenderbelly ham and potato roestil and the zucchini bread French toast ($14) with bananas, mascarpone and toasted coconut. More good news — diners may also request one of Courier’s flatbreads, including the salmon flatbread ($15) with ricotta, Pomodoro and caper vinaigrette or the Caprese flatbread ($12) with buffalo mozzarella, tomato and basil which they may watch the chefs prepare in an artisanal stone oven. Step into this thoughtfully designed space for brunch and reminisce over current events with a specialty brunch cocktail, bloody Mary, or mimosa all for ($10) every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

American Elm

Where: 4132 W 38th Ave., Denver

When: Every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: Since opening its doors last month, American Elm has lured diners to the West Highlands with its inviting atmosphere and approachable, locally-sourced menu executed by chef Brent Turnipseede. Now, the bustling new neighborhood eatery is launching a brunch menu with a simple lineup of refined American dishes. The deviled egg toast ($14) on grilled ciabatta is topped with smoked yolk, sunflower seed crumble, mustard seed and arugula while the steak and eggs ($26) feature an eight-ounce New York strip, smashed tots, arugula salad and bone marrow hollandaise. Banana pancakes ($11) with brown sugar maple and candied pecans may satisfy your sweet tooth while exciting add-ons like pork belly ($6) or jumbo shrimp ($3 each) shall elevate any plate. Feeling like lunch? Dive into a watermelon salad ($11) with rose vinaigrette, arugula, toasted walnuts, fresh corn and Fruition feta or a French dip ($15) with slow-roasted ribeye and horseradish aioli on a Grateful Bread bun with au jus. American Elm will offer a selection of smoothies during brunch as well as any of the carefully curated bar offerings.

Rose & Thorn

Where: 1433 17th St., Suite 150, Denver

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: LoDo’s Latin darling, Rose & Thorn, is bringing upscale street food flavors to spice up your brunch routine this fall. Sink your teeth into a breakfast torta ($15) loaded with scrambled eggs, bacon, queso fresco, roasted pork and chipotle aioli, served with a side of home fries, or opt for some Latin lunch flair with duck taquitos ($16) starring tequila braised duck, cheddar, duck gravy, duck fat refried beans, kiwi salsa verde, crema and micro cilantro. Overall, the new brunch menu will showcase a refreshingly different roundup of brunch options including the arepas benedict ($17) with grilled tomato, avocado, chorizo, poached eggs, cilantro hollandaise and home fries; sweet and savory, absolutely delightful lightly dusted and fried eggplant ($13) accompanied by crumbled goat cheese and local honey drizzle; and strawberry sorbet pancakes ($14) made from scratch then topped with roasted strawberry sorbet and rum cinnamon maple syrup. Don’t forget the Cubano sliders ($13) stacked with roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles and spicy mustard aioli on brioche buns. Follow up your brunch selections with one of Rose & Thorn’s signature ice infusions paired with a playful and flavorful cocktail.

Le French

Where: 4901 S. Newport St., Denver.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: The modern aesthetic and urban location of this Parisian-style bistro and bakery may lead one to question its authenticity. However, a taste of the inspired yet traditional menu at Le French will surely transport you to the city of love. Plan your next trip to Paris — a trip for your tastebuds that is — and venture to Belleview Station to experience the new fall brunch menu. Highlights include essential escargot ($15), finished with garlic, parsley, white wine, butter and lemon as well as the magret de canard fumé Benedict en brioche ($14) — a duck Benedict with duck breast prosciutto, poached cage-free eggs, citrus hollandaise and golden apple tatin bites on a fluffy brioche bun. Hungry Francophiles may also choose from a broadened selection of quiches ($9) or sweet and savory crepes (starting at $6). The restaurant, which was opened earlier this year by French-Senegalese sisters, Ami and Rougui Dia, expertly reflects the pair’s heritage and culinary voyage with classic French flavors served in a sleek, contemporary space.

The Empire Restaurant & Lounge

Where: 816 Main St., Louisville

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lowdown: A revitalized interior isn’t the only new development at The Empire Restaurant & Lounge. The beloved downtown Louisville institution unveiled a brunch menu for the very first time this fall. Slide into one of The Empire’s upgraded leather booths and order upgraded American brunch fare such as the green chili hash ($13), with red and yellow peppers, onions and poached eggs, country ham, avocado, provolone and sunny eggs on jalapeno-cheddar toast ($13), or Hawaiian roll french toast ($12) topped with maple syrup and coconut-macadamia nut butter. Clever brunch cocktails include the spritz Carlton ($10) made with vodka, Campari, cava and clementine Izze, the sky’s the limit ($11) with gin, luxardo, crème de violette, bubbles and flamed lemon, or a green bloody Mary ($8) which gets its earthy color from house-made tomatillo bloody mix and comes with a chili salt rim. Check out the fresh renovation and updated menu at The Empire lead by Denver’s esteemed restauranteur, Jeff Osaka (12 @ Madison, Sushi-Rama, Osaka Ramen), starting with brunch this weekend.

Dry Storage

Where: 3601 Arapahoe Ave., Unit 181, Boulder

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: In a land where the word “gluten” is often regarded as an obscenity, opening a cafe in Boulder with a primary focus on grains was a particularly bold move for chef Kelly Whitaker. However, when you consider the fact that Whitaker’s Denver restaurant, The Wolf’s Tailor, was recently named one of America’s best new restaurants by Bon Appétit magazine — it may be safe to say that the celebrated chef knows what he is doing. Dry Storage is a unique little gem and a breath of fresh air for Boulder. Located in the Peloton complex near Whitaker’s other thriving concept, Basta, the charming, streamlined cafe and bakery offers coffee, tea, low-ABV cocktails, beer and wine, along with high-quality bread, pastries, tea sandwiches, weekend barbecue pop-ups and now — brunch. The brunch menu is essentially a three-item extension to the already available daytime offerings. There is French toast ($10) with whipping cream, maple and apricot; biscuits and gravy ($14) with sausage and egg; and shakshouka ($15) with egg, peppers and toast. The popular English tea Pullman sando ($10) comes with immaculately sliced cucumbers, buttermilk and herbs. You may also try onigiri ($4), Japanese style rice balls with trout or avocado, almond blueberry crum cake ($4), or just take home a loaf of one of Dry Storage’s artisanal bread selections. Traditional brunch beverages are offered along with a whiskey cobbler ($8) with bourbon, citrus and seltzer.

Events

Coperta’s Sweet Moon Maple Brunch Pop-Up

Where: 400 East 20th Ave., Denver

When: Saturday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Lowdown: Few breakfast flavors tingle our tastebuds and bring forth sweet, serene memories quite like maple. If maple isn’t your thing — you may go ahead and stop reading now. We also do not understand you. Moreover, for those of you who may have had a reverie about swimming in maple syrup, celebrate this sensual flavor at Coperta’s Sweet Moon Maple Brunch pop-up Sous chef Russ Fox will take over Coperta’s kitchen, creating a culinary love letter to maple syrup with a variety of sweet and savory pancakes, side dishes and cocktails. Golden delicate, amber rich and dark robust maple grades will all be featured within this special selection of dishes including a Sweet Moon buttermilk pancake with Noble Handcrafted, Tuthilltown, Bourbon Barrel Matured maple syrup, a duck buttermilk pancake with duck rillettes, coriander, scallion, orange gastrique and Sucrerie de la Montagne maple syrup, a cardoon buttermilk pancake with cardoons, Calabrian chili, mint and Runamok Maple-Sugarmakers Cut maple syrup and more. Fresh silken tofu with moshio salt and dried shiso, crispy sweet potato with banana and orange and a maple cinnamon bun will be offered as sides. Additionally, a maple-infused Daiquiri, vodka cranberry and old fashioned will also be available

For reservations or more information, call 720-749-4666 or visit copertadenver.com.

Sunday Yoga Brunch at Liberati

Where: 2403 Champa St., Denver

When: Sunday, September 29, 10 a.m. t0 12 p.m. tickets are $15 and can be found here

The Lowdown: Looking to bend and brunch? Look no further than RiNo’s Liberati Restaurant and Brewery. On Sunday, September 29, local yoga studio The River will host an invigorating 60-minute vinyasa flow on Liberati’s patio. Tickets are ($15) and include admission to the class as well as a complimentary house brew or mimosa. If you are looking to dine after downward-facing-dog, check out Liberati’s fabulous and thoroughly underrated brunch menu. The steak and eggs is a steal at ($15) with a six-ounce portion of center-cut beef tenderloin finished with a drizzle of truffle oil then served alongside two eggs any style and breakfast potatoes. The Sampietrino breakfast sandwich ($10) is another filling favorite with classic “Sampy bread” cut like a bun, with scrambled eggs, cheese, guanicale and potatoes, topped with sausage gravy and served with more potatoes. Zeppole ($10) — an Italian pastry consisting of deep-fried balls of dough — is adorned with powdered sugar, orange marmalade and apple butter. Also — seeking a snack to share with your yogi-tribe? Pass around a plate of bacon and gorgonzola plums ($8) — eight bacon-wrapped dried plums baked until caramelized then topped with gorgonzola and a balsamic honey glaze

Bingo Brunch at Night at Denver Milk Market

Where: 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver

When: October 4 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m

The Lowdown: One of the many spoils of adulthood is undoubtedly being able to do what you want when you want to. Breakfast for dinner, for example. In this case, Denver Milk Market is amplifying the fun factor by offering giddy grown-ups the chance to enjoy Bingo Brunch at Night. Yes, you heard correctly. On Friday, October 4 roll over to Dairy Block for an evening of bingo, booze and all of your brunch favorites. Food prices vary but bingo is free to play. First come, first served. Onesies encouraged.

Cupid’s Bathrobe Brunch at Zeppelin Station

Where: 3501 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver

Where: Saturday, October 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets $50-100 are available here

The Lowdown: If popping a bottle of champagne in your bathroom doesn’t already sound like a feel-good Saturday situation, you may feel even better about knowing that you are brunching in support of a good cause. On Saturday, October 19, Cupid’s Charity is hosting a family-friendly event at Zeppelin Station where you may enjoy all of your brunch favorites in a bathrobe. Tickets range from $50 to $100 — $15 for kids — and 100% of net proceeds from the event will directly fund neurofibromatosis (NF) research through Cupid’s Charity’s partner, the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

The Bloody Mary Festival

Where: EXDO Event Center. 1399 35th St., Denver

When: Sunday, October 20th from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m Tickets ae $45-55 and can be found here

The Lowdown: Any true brunch enthusiast knows that a bloody Mary may be a meal within itself. With countless interpretations and accouterments ranging from pickles to egg rolls, the classic breakfast cocktail is truly one-of-a-kind. This is one of the many reasons The Bloody Mary Festival is a brunch event not to be missed. On Sunday, October 20, Denver will host The Bloody Mary Festival at EXDO Event Center. For $45 (or $55 for VIP tickets), guests may taste a medley of innovative Bloody Mary offerings curated by bloody Mary connoisseurs and created by local bars and restaurants. Participants will include Highland Tavern, Ace Eat Serve, The Pig & The Sprout, Gallop Cafe, Snooze, an AM Eatery, Steuben’s Food Service, Rose & Thorn, Demitiri’s Gourmet Mixes, The Bloody Mary Co., Spooky Craft Cocktials, Tree Line Bloody Mary Mixes and Bloody Maria. In addition to enjoying a plethora of bloodys, local food and beverage products, temporary tattoos, and photo ops, festival goers will also be able to vote for their favorite version of the beloved brunch beverage for The People’s Choice Award” while a panel of industry judges will select the “Best Bloody Mary in Denver.”