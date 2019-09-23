Biennial of the Americas Festival and 29 Things to do in Denver this Week

Denver has some culture-filled events lined up this week. Start it off by immersing yourself with new ideas at The Unseen Festival and end it with some spoken word at Poets at the Park. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, September 23

The Unseen Festival

When: September 23 – 29

Where: Counterpath, 7935 E. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $70 at entry

The Lowdown: Explore new depths of innovative writing, dance and film during The Unseen Festival. The festival spans over the week with performances from national and international artists including Kate Speer, Ajha Fox and more. You can also see screenings of films such as Slip Away, Gaia Mama and Cactus Raptus.

Week of Climate Change Art Installation

When: September 23, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 16th Street Mall, 1001 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 350 Colorado team up with International Indigenous Youth Council and the Colorado Climate Strike Coalition to create a Week of Climate Change Art Installation. The installation brings awareness to missing and murdered black, Indigenous and migrant women by using red and black dresses with cards of names and statuses attached.

Tuesday, September 24

Authentic Connection

When: September 24, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take an evening to dive deeper into the complexities of relationships with an Authentic Connections workshop. You can learn practices to improve your connections with others, hear from relational facilitator Amelia Broughton and leave with tools to continue to build stronger connections.

Fijian Album: A Bailey Lecture Film

When: September 24, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn about former Denver Museum of Nature & Science director Alfred M. Bailey about his adventures and fieldwork during a screening of Fijian Album: A Bailey Lecture Film. Following the film you can hear from the chair of the Anthropology Department, Dr. Steve Nash and Sarah Hagelin — the associate professor Department of English at the University of Colorado Denver — as they discuss the film.

Drop-In Writing: Scavenger Hunt

When: September 24, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general $10 admission here

The Lowdown: Lighthouse Writers Workshop partners with the Denver Art Museum for a Drop-In Writing: Scavenger Hunt. You can get creative with the written word with the guidance of Lighthouse Writers Workshop executive director Michael Henry and hunt for inspiration throughout the museum. Materials will be provided.

South Body: A Performance by Carlos Martiel

When: September 24, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Sterling Event Space, 1261 Deleware St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: K Contemporary Gallery teams up with the Biennial of the Americas to present South Body: A Performance by Carlos Martiel. The performance – curated by Marisa Caichiolo — criticizes the ethics of the world, its behavior and its history with a provocative act that pushes the nature of cultural traditions, existence and social barriers.

Wednesday, September 25

Biennial of the Americas Festival

When: September 25 – 28

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Biennial of the Americas Festival is back in Denver. The international celebration of art, culture and ideas hosts people from all across North and South America to gather together for diversity and to solve problems. You can explore workshops, see a giant jaguar installation and more throughout the four-day festival.

Courage Club Denver

When: September 25, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn from mental health coach Galen Bernard about how to open yourself up to building new tools to improve your confidence at Courage Club. The gatherings have a different theme each month and will help you discover new ways to face anxieties in a relaxed and safe space.

Ratio Comedy Night

When: September 25, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Laugh all night long at a Ratio Comedy Night. You can listen to a free night of hilarious acts from comedians hosted by Matt Cobos, Cory Helie and Patrick Richardson while sipping on a Ratio brew.

Nevertheless, They Persisted

When: September 25, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience an artist lecture from artist Kaitlyn Tucek during Nevertheless, They Persisted. Tucek will be joined by Zoe Larkins, Sarah Gjertson and Jessie de la Cruz to discuss Tucek’s exhibition OVER LOOK, female artists who have been overlooked through time and how we can build fellow female artists up instead of tearing them down.

Thursday, September 26

High Plains Comedy Festival

When: September 26 – 28

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: The High Plains Comedy Festival is back for the seventh year. You can hear from some of the best comedians during the three-day festival such as headliner comedians Maria Bamford, Aparna Nancherla, Sam Tallent and more.

Fireside Chat

When: September 26, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Buell Theatre – DPAC, 1350 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Biennial of the Americas partners with the Denver Performing Arts Complex to present a Fireside Chat. You can hear from Sir Richard Branson and Emmy award-winning journalist Jorge Ramos. Branson and Ramos will speak about their careers and the importance of empathy in leadership.

Clinica #8 Slow Down Your Fashion

When: September 26, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn better ways to become more eco-friendly and sustainable with your fashion choices during Clinica #8: Slow Fashion. You can listen to a panel of speakers that includes Agustina Comas of COMAS, Carla Fernández of Taller Flora and Kristi Soomer of Encircled with moderator Jane Burke of the Denver Art Museum as they discuss the harms of fast fashion.

Science Riot

When: September 26, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Science Riot returns for a new night of laughs with a rowdy lineup of real-life scientists giving their best at comedy. You can hear inside secrets from the scientific community and giggle at some great jokes throughout the evening.

Still: Elemental Opening Pecha Kucha

When: September 26, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum hosts Still: Elemental Opening Pecha Kucha. You can hear from community members such as Jodie Bliss of Bliss Studio & Gallery, Patricia Cameron the Founder of Blackpackers and dark matter physicist of the University of Colorado Denver Dr. Martin E. Huber discuss classic elements of Greek philosophy. The challenge? Each presenter will discuss twenty images for twenty seconds each.

Sacred Spaces Workshop

When: September 26, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get creative during a Sacred Spaces Workshop. You can make Nichos – traditional sacred spaces that are daily reminders of a person or space by using collage techniques, craft supplies and more with the guidance of Colorado artist Grace Noel.

Friday, September 27

Thriftopia

When: September 27, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block and ThriftCon team up for a shopping experience like no other – Thriftopia. You can take part in a three-week vintage clothing and collectibles market that will take over the Alley of Dairy Block with live music, cocktails from Poka Lola and more. There are three days to catch it — September 27, October 4 and October 11.

Shantell Martin and Adam Milner

When: September 27, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: David B. Smith Gallery‎, 1543 Wazee St. Ste A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: David B. Smith Gallery hosts not one but two openings of exhibitions this Friday with artists Shantell Martin and Adam Milner. Martin’s solo exhibition Underlined features bold black and white drawings while Milner’s exhibition features ceramic wall sculptures with personal items and mementos.

Fall Plant & Bulb Sale

When: September 27 – 28

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stock up on your favorite garden plants and flower bulbs during the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Fall Plant & Bulb Sale. You can have the chance to meet horticulturist experts, explore the gardens and purchase some amazing plants that were grown at the gardens.

Our Truth

When: September 27, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: This Friday, kick back and relax to watch a screening of Our Truth. The documentary film delves deeper into the people that took initiative and participated in StoryCenter digital storytelling workshops that targeted PrEP, sexual health and self-love. Following the film, you can listen to a panel discussion from the filmmakers explaining what sexual health means to them.

Untitled Final Friday

When: September 27, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Every last Friday of the Month Denver Art Museum hosts Untitled Final Friday. This Friday you can experience a behind the scenes look at the creative process of artist MO SPKX with the theme of Harvest of the Dreamer. You can listen to live music, learn about astrology, hear surrealist poetry and more during the artsy night.

Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo

When: September 27 – 29

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo is back in Denver for the fifth year. You can celebrate the wild world of tattooing by exploring artists from around the world, watching a tattoo competition, meeting experts and more.

Schöne Bilder

When: September 27, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spark Gallery hosts the opening reception of Schöne Bilder. The exhibition – translated to English as “pretty pictures” — features pastel drawings from artist Mark Brasuell. You can also peruse works from artists Leo Franco and Craig Rob that are held in the gallery.

Saturday, September 28

Free Days in the National Parks

When: September 28, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a day to explore your national parks during Free Days in the National Parks. The National Park Service has dedicated this Saturday to National Public Lands Day for a chance for you to get some fresh air outdoors. Check here for more information.

Vintage Denver

When: September 28, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $125 – $500 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Big Green partners with Dairy Block for Vintage Denver. You can rock the night away to ’90s beats from DJ Morgan Page and DJ Alex Cruz as the Dairy Block Alley is transformed into a wild ’90s block party. The evening is hosted by Kimbal Musk and Chad McWhinney.

14th Street Public Art Tour

When: September 28, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: All Together Now Sculpture, corner of Curtis St. & 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your art on during at 14th Street Public Art Tour. Public Art Docent Esther Varney will guide you around 14th Street and the Denver Theater District pointing out all of the amazing art installations. The tour will stop by works such as one of Denver’s oldest murals, a public art collection by the artist team of Walczak and Heiss and the All Together Now Sculpture.

TheBigWonderful

When: September 28, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Shops At Northfield Stapleton, 8340 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: TheBigWonderful returns for a crafty shopping extravaganza this Saturday. You can shop from over 70 Colorado vendors, jam out to live music, sip on brews from local breweries and cideries and more throughout the afternoon.

Sweet William Market

When: September 28, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Founders Green, 7601 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Founders Green hosts the final Sweet William Market of the year. You can peruse a fall outdoor market filled with artisan vendors, collectors, live music and more. You can also grab a coffee and food from food trucks to fuel your shopping experience and support the Morgan Adams Foundation.

Sunday, September 29

Star Wars Stencil Art Painting Class

When: September 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $28 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore your creative side at a Star Wars Stencil Art Painting Class. You can paint Star Wars-themed masterpieces with stencils, airbrushes and learn techniques applied by popular street artists during the guided workshop. The ticket price will include all of the materials needed to participate.

Poets at the Park

When: September 29, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, Franklin St. S. 8, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Suspect Press and Punch Drunk Press team up for Poets at the Park. You can gather with like-minded individuals to listen to an open reading in Cheesman Park. Feel welcome to bring your own poetry, snacks and a comfortable seat to sit on.

Mark Your Calendar

Mutiny Poetry Series #37

When: October 2, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

DINKC Solo Show

When: October 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

First Friday Art Walk

When: October 4, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

Logan Lecture: Suchitra Mattai at the DAM

When: October 7, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here