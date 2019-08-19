303 Pool Party and 20 Things to do in Denver this Week

Denver has some chill events lined up this week. Start it off by getting artsy at a curator-led tour of Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America and end it by watching films at Blissfest333. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, August 19

Curator-Led Tour of Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America

When: August 19, 12 – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents a curator-led tour of Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America. The event features a tour with Denver Art Museum’s curator of architecture and design Darrin Alfred. The exhibition dives deeper into the interactions of work and play.

Artful Insight

When: August 19, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: American Museum of Western Art-The Anschutz Collection, 1727 Tremont Pl., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: American Museum of Western Art-The Anschutz Collection hosts Artful Insight. The event features a lecture about artist Helen Frankenthaler. Here you can learn more about Frankenthaler’s abstract expressionistic paintings within the west.

Tuesday, August 20

The Bauhaus Centennial

When: August 20, 4 – 5 p.m.

Where: Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, 1201 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $30 get ticket here

The Lowdown: Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art presents The Bauhaus Centennial. The event features a tour of the galleries to mark the 100 year anniversary of the opening of the Bauhaus school in Weimar, Germany. The curatorial tour will showcase objects from the museum’s permanent collection made by designers who were teachers or students at the renowned art and design school.

GoodCinema Presents: Gay Chorus Deep South

When: August 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse teams up with Crested Butte Film Festival to host GoodCinema Presents: Gay Chorus Deep South. The film follows the journey of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus as they take a tour of the American Deep South to in response to anti-LGBTQ laws and discrimination.

Art into Science

When: August 20, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Art into Science. The event features a deep dive into Leonardo da Vinci’s scientific explorations and art with professor of the arts at Washington and Lee University Dr. George R. Bent.

Wednesday, August 21

14th Street Public Art Tour

When: August 21, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: All Together Now Sculpture, corner of Curtis St. & 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Public Art presents a 14th Street Public Art Tour. The event features a tour around 14th Street and the Denver Theater District pointing out all of the amazing art installations. The tour is guided by Public Art Administrator Brendan Picker and will stop by works such as one of Denver’s oldest murals, a public art collection by the artist team of Walczak and Heiss and the All Together Now Sculpture.

Community Paint Day

When: August 21, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver hosts a Community Paint Day featuring an afternoon to gather with other artists and work on your personal art projects. You can bring your materials to paint, draw and create. The store will be open if you need to purchase materials to use.

Fit & Rock

When: August 21, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block’s Fit & Rock features a workout session with The Rhythm Revolution. You can rock out to poppin’ beats from a DJ while breaking a sweat during a 45-minute uniquely curated class with SOUNDcycle.

A Film For All Seasons

When: August 21, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver ‎

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre hosts A Film For All Seasons. The event features a screening of Lost In Translation. The film follows a story about two Americans who find each other in Toyko and become friends.

Thursday, August 22

Zabiti: An Immersive Circus Adventure

When: August 22 – September 8

Where: Denver Rock Drill, 1717 E. 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $65 – $250 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Experience a magical land of wonder and performance during Zabiti: An Immersive Circus Adventure. The event features acts including Elizabeth Smith and Staza Stone of Rainbow Militia, live music from Stephen Malloy Brackett of Flobots, art from artist Erica Prather and much more.

Mortified Live: Hot Mess

When: August 22, 8 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to The Oriental Theater for Mortified Live: Hot Mess. The event features a night of confessionals, hilarious comedy and a throwback cover band. Mortified Live has toured around the world with adults sharing their embarrassing stories, diaries, photos and more for your entertainment.

Summer HausWarming

When: August 22, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum’s CultureHaus is hosting a Summer HausWarming. The event features a happy hour at Zeppelin Station with a look at the Made in Mexico City exhibit. You can see the exhibit and learn more about CultureHaus — a young philanthropist group that “inspires and cultivates the next generation of arts patrons.”

Doggy Noses & Yoga Poses

When: August 22, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Washington Park Gazebo, 701 S. Franklin St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Big Bones Canine Rescue teams up with beElite Yoga and Wellness Parties to host Doggy Noses & Yoga Poses. Come stretch it out during a yoga session guided by instructor Rachel B. and play with adorable dogs while raising funds. The proceeds from the event will benefit Big Bones Canine Rescue.

Friday, August 23

Own This City: Power

When: August 23, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: McNichols Building partners with Warm Cookies of the Revolution to present Own This City: Power. The event features information on how to improve your power usage with information from Jason Meyer of the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), live music from Ramakhandra and more. You can also delight in some delicious cookies while you learn.

B-Side Music

When: August 23, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s B-Side Music is back. The event features a night to jam out to some new and innovative local musicians with performances from Cisco the Nomad – a local rapper putting Denver on the map and Rachel Bailey – a singer and songwriter that vibes with the freedom of expression. You can listen to fresh sounds and relax in the warm summer air.

TerraScapes

When: August 23, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dos Chappell Bathhouse Washington Park, 600 S. Marion Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Volunteers For Colorado present TerraScapes. The exhibition features works from Leah Hendricks, an artist that creates mixed media paintings inspired by nature. You can peruse the art and shop the exhibition. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will benefit the Volunteers For Colorado programs.

Saturday, August 24

Circle of Light Photo Project

When: August 24, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: RedLine Contemporary Art Center teams up with Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank to host the Circle of Light Photo Project. The event features an exhibit of photos taken by individuals whose sight was restored with cornea transplants. You can learn more about eye donation and see some amazing photography.

Design After Dark

When: August 24, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum invites you to explore the museum after hours with Design After Dark. The event features a celebration of play with one last look at the closing exhibition Serious Play: Design In Midcentury America. You can delight in midcentury-themed bites, purchase play inspired items created by local creatives and more throughout the evening.

For The Record

When: August 24, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts For The Record. The event features an all vinyl showcase with art from artists Anya Skultin, Alfonso Vazquez and Alyssa Serpentini as well as poster art from Lindsey Kuhn, Brendan Dorney and Moon Light Speed.

Sunday, August 25

303 Magazine Pool Party ’19

When: August 25, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: HALCYON, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Get ready to put on your favorite suit for the 303 Magazine Pool Party ’19. The event features a chance to lounge by the rooftop pool at HALCYON with cocktails, bites, live music from DJs and more. Bring your sunnies and soak up some rays.

Blissfest333

When: August 25, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver hosts Blissfest333. The event features a film festival with a mission to unify and create better harmony. The proceeds of the event will go towards Historic Elitch Theatre programs to help continue the theater community in Denver. You can watch screenings of films such as Rage of the Mummy, HUSH Little Baby and Jurassic Thunder.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Film/STILL: Gabriel

When: August 28, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $8 tickets available here

10,000 Vinyl Records Sale

When: August 29, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Black Box, 314 East 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Untitled Final Friday

When: August 30, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

NATIV Anniversary White Party

When: August 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: NATIV Lounge & Hotel, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here