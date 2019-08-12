Hotel Thrillist Will Descend Upon Denver With a Food Festival, De La Soul and More

Thrillist, the travel and entertainment platform, will come to Denver to host their popular hotel takeover, Hotel Thrillist. The 9th annual weekend-long celebration presented by Chase Sapphire will takeover the AC Hotel from September 6 – 8. The event will attract more than 200 influencers, clients and associates of the brand to showcase some of the best aspects the city has to offer.

The weekend-long festivities will include:

A Denver Feast Food Festival will bring 18 of Denver’s top restaurants together for one night only on Friday, September 6 from 7 – 10 pm. Participating restaurants include Cattivella, Avelina, Bistro Georgette, Ophelia’s, Comal Heritage Food Incubator, Dos Santos, Leven, Roaming Buffalo BBQ, Little Man, Barolo Grill, Ace Eat Serve, OneFold, Corinne, 5280 Burger Bar, Señor Bear, Church of Cupcakes, Chow Morso Osteria and The Plimoth. This is open to the public and tickets can be found here.

The Kickoff party, held at Temple Nightclub and featuring a performance from electronic group Tritonal will be the exclusive invite-only event of the weekend, going down on September 6 from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Saturday, September 7 from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. will bring the party to the outdoors with a zipline tour at Castle Rock Adventure Course. Featuring 10 unique zip lines and four hours on the Epic Sky Treck challenge course, it’ll be an opportunity to get out of the city for a little bit.

The party will continue into the late afternoon from 3- 7 p.m. with a graffiti art and craft brewery tour in RiNo, that will culminate into a patio party at Improper City, complete with food trucks, live music, and more.

Last but not least, legendary hip-hop trio De La Soul will provide a grand finale to cap the weekend, performing at the Ogden Theatre for the public. Tickets are available here.

If you want to get the whole experience, you can book your stay at the hotel and all of the above here.