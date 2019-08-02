Focus Points Family Resource Center is bringing the Denver community together again with their first week-long charity event to benefit families in the Five Points and Globeville Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods. The Focus Points Week will both fundraise and host community-building events for people from around the Mile High City to participate in preparing children for a successful school year. Focus Points is celebrating 24 years of serving the North Denver area, and the events start on Monday, August 5 and run through Saturday, August 10.

The “give small BIG IMPACT” campaign will kick off the week to raise money for the nonprofit. Focus Points is asking people to give five dollars and spread the word to at least five friends, to grow their network of supporters. Money raised will be dispersed to Focus Points programs, such as early childhood education, English language acquisition classes and Comal Heritage Food Incubator. Each donor will be entered into a giveaway for prizes including gift cards to Comal, tickets to their Impact Dinner series and tickets to another fundraising event: ¡Lotería!

On Wednesday, August 7, members of the Focus Points and the CarMax Foundation communities are coming together with KaBOOM! to build a kid-designed playground in the North Denver area. Kids from the area drew their dream playground earlier in the summer, and the CarMax Foundation is funding the majority of this project. The opening ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. with construction happening all day until the 2:30 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony.

Saturday, August 10 will wrap up the week with a Back2School Open House to help kids start the of the school year with confidence and support. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community partners are offering a number of complimentary services to families in the Globeville Elyria-Swansea area, including haircuts, health check-ups and and sports lessons. The new playground will be open for the first time for kids to play, and anyone is welcome to attend the open house and enjoy the cookout throughout the day.

“As a family resource, we’re focused on serving families, which of course includes youth,” Jules Kelty, Executive Director of Focus Points said. “We saw two great opportunities to serve the youth in our community with the playground build and the Back2School Open House to help kids prepare for the new school year.” More information on the event is on the Focus Points website, and a direct link to donate to the “give small BIG IMPACT” campaign is here.

All photography courtesy of Focus Points Family Resource Center.