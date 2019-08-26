Summer Scream and 29 Things to do in Denver this Week

Denver has some culture packed events lined up this week. Start it off by getting comedic at Freak Train and end it by kicking back to watch a film at a Movie Night. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a quick look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, August 26

Freak Train

When: August 26, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Freak Train returns to Denver. The event is the longest-running open mic and variety show in the Mile High City. The first 12 people to show up to the event will have five minutes to do anything they want (within limitation) on the stage.

Morning Power Vinyasa

When: August 26, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Stretch out and breathe during Monday Power Vinyasa. You can strike a pose into downward dog on the Great Lawn while being led by an instructor from The River Yoga. No worries if you aren’t well versed as the one-hour session is open for all levels. Be sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to keep hydrated with.

Tuesday, August 27

Ratio Sessions

When: August 27, 6:15 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Ratio Sessions. Rock out to a jam session from The Velveteers in the taproom while sipping on brews. You can watch the band perform and purchase tickets to their Bluebird show to also be entered to win a merch package.

Dirt Magic

When: August 27, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Patagonia, 1431 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the adventures of mountain biking at a screening of Dirt Magic. The documentary film follows the journey of Downieville, California as it transforms from a sleepy mining town into a wild mountain biking festival. Following the screening, you can listen to a panel with veteran trail-advocate Jordan Carr and conservation groups.

Freestyle Studio Session

When: August 27, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landt Creative Space, 1528 Teller St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take an evening to work on your art projects, get advice from Landt Creative staff and vibe with others during a Freestyle Studio Session. You are required to bring your own material and supplies for your projects or purchase from Landt for a fee.

Deconstructing The Beatles Abbey Road

When: August 27, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre presents Deconstructing The Beatles Abbey Road. The event features an analyzing of the film The Beatles Abbey Road with Beatleologist Scott Freiman. You can jam out to classic Beatles songs and learn more about the hit album orchestrated by George Martin.

Drop-In Writing

When: August 27, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Get your creative juices flowing in the galleries of the Denver Art Museum at a Drop-In Writing Session. The session is led by the executive director of Lighthouse Writers Workshop, Michael Henry and will focus on the Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz exhibition and the #WhatisUtopia installation. All of the materials needed to participate will be provided.

Wednesday, August 28

Film/STILL: Gabriel

When: August 28, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $8 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Kick back and relax to watch a Film/STILL: Gabriel. The evening features a screening of Gabriel – a film created by abstract expressionist and Canadian-American artist Agnes Martin. Following the film, you can experience a talkback guided by the director of the Clyfford Still Museum, Dean Sobel.

A Film For All Seasons

When: August 28, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 290 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the dangerous land of Alfred Hitchcock during A Film For All Seasons. On Wednesday you can watch a screening of North By Northwest – a film about an advertising executive who has been dumped into the world of spies to fight for his life.

Golden Triangle Public Art Tour

When: August 28, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore all of the amazing art around Denver with a Golden Triangle Public Art Tour. The tour is led by public art docent Esther Varney and will bring you to public contemporary art pieces near the Denver Art Museum, Civic Center Park and the Denver Public Library.

Fit & Rock

When: August 28, 5:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get ready to break a sweat during a SOUNDcycle class or a Buti Yoga session at Fit & Rock. The Rhythm Revolution and Dairy Block team up to bring you two 45-minute classes to get your heart rate pumpin’ with music from DJs.

Thursday, August 29

Summer Scream

When: August 29, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Lakeside Amusement Park, 4601 Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Soak in the last bit of summer at the Summer Scream – the annual Denver Film fundraiser. You can explore Lakeside Amusement Park, party at a silent disco, sip on brews from Ratio Beerworks and more. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Denver Film Society’s programming.

Wild Rivers with The Copper Children

When: August 29, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilion’s free concert series continues with a performance from Wild Rivers with The Copper Children. You can grab your picnic blankets and chairs for Wild Rivers – a folk-pop band with flowing harmonies that blend with captivating songwriting and later sway to beats from The Copper Children, a local folk group who mesh psychedelic rock with soul.

10,000 Vinyl Records Sale

When: August 29, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Black Box, 314 East 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Expand your vinyl collection and dive deep into an amazing selection at the 10,000 Vinyl Record Sale. The Black Box has teamed up with Ryan Dykstra Records to host the massive sale where all of the records are either $0.99 or buy one get one free.

Meat Amigo

When: August 29, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Storeroom, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Storeroom presents a final performance of Meat Amigo. The exhibition features performance art from artist Kalindi Delaney DeFrancis. DeFrancis paints wood to transform it into cuts of meat with The Storeroom front becoming a butcher shop.

Friday, August 30

Meet the Artists Part 2

When: August 30, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dart Gallery Denver, 900 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dart Gallery Denver hosts Meet the Artists Part 2. You can explore the gallery and the pieces that are held within it during the reception while having a chance to speak to some of the artists. The current exhibition features works from artists including Kelly Austin-Rolo, Lisa Calzavara and Terry Decker.

Space-Case Comedy

When: August 30, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $7 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Laugh all night long at Space-Case Comedy. The evening features a lineup of sets from comedians including Aj Finney, Natalia Kvalem, Nic Dean and Georgia Comstock. While you giggle you can also win art door prizes and listen to commentary from MC Joshua Masek.

Make Your Own Terrarium

When: August 30, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your green thumb on at a Make Your Own Terrarium workshop. Ephemera Terrariums and Grandma’s House has partnered up for an evening to lead you through a class to build your own terrarium to take home with you. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to participate.

Untitled Final Friday

When: August 30, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Every last Friday of the month the Denver Art Museum presents Untitled Final Friday. This Friday you can learn from local creative and dance artist Kate Speer with the theme “A(me)ricana” with inspiration from The Light Show exhibition. You can also see an interactive baseball performance, dig into a pie-eating contest and more.

The Living Room Sessions

When: August 30, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience a live music jam session in the Great Hall of Denver’s Union Station during The Living Room Sessions. You can listen to a performance from Paper Bird, Heavy Diamond Ring and Sarah Anderson and Paul DeHaven (formerly of Denver Staple).

NATIV Anniversary White Party

When: August 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: NATIV Lounge & Hotel, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine and NATIV Lounge & Hotel team up for the NATIV Anniversary White Party. Be ready to don your best all-white attire for a poppin’ party with live music from DJ Ofir, drinks flowing and more.

Saturday, August 31

PoloFest

When: August 31, 2 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Polo Club, 6359 Airport Rd, Sedalia

Cost: $45 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love the magnificent game of polo, you need to attend PoloFest. The fest features a day of live music from Sofi Tukker and Kygo, polo and more – all to raise funds for the Equine Partnership Program. You can delight in food from vendors and even try your hand at riding a horse in the true theme of the day.

Clark Richert Exhibition Closing Party

When: August 31, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $17 – $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get one last chance at seeing the Clark Richert in Hyperspace exhibition during the Clark Richert Exhibition Closing Party. You can support the artists and exhibition by partying with beats from DJ Pictureplane and EA$$IDELUPITA.

Chocolate Milk: The Documentary

When: August 31, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Center, 119 Park Ave. W., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore the challenges that are held in the world of breastfeeding during a screening of Chocolate Milk: The Documentary. The film follows the journey of three African American women as they dive deeper into the problems that African American mothers face within the breastfeeding communities.

OVER LOOK

When: August 31, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Peruse works from local artist Kaitlyn Tucek at her exhibition OVER LOOK. The exhibition explores the lack of advocacy for female artists over the course of history with the use of translucent fabrics stitched together to create canvases. These canvases allude to histories of female artists who were often overlooked.

Colorado Vibes Vol. 4

When: August 31, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Embrace the amazing state of Colorado at the Colorado Vibes Vol. 4 showcase. You can peruse art from 21 local artists including Natasha Dunbar, Jaclyn Brada and Nadia Sperry, jam out to beats from bands such as West Hues, Humming Bird, NAME and more while supporting Spectra Art Space.

Sunday, September 1

Labor Day Weekend Fireworks

When: September 1, 10 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: Free with park admission $29.99 – $39.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate labor day at Elitch Gardens with LaborDay Weekend Fireworks. Elitch will light up the Denver skyline with fireworks after dark near closing time. The show is free with a daily ticket or a season pass.

The Wedding Party Festival

When: September 1, 3:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: City Park of Westminster, 10455 N. Sheridan Blvd., Westminster

Cost: $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Want to watch a wedding officiated by Ben Higgins? The Wedding Party Festival is a giant wedding party with 10 couples getting married, 30 restaurants catering some amazing food, drinks flowing and a night to remember. You know you want to crash a wedding at least once in your life.

The Craftsman’s Market

When: September 1, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Always on the hunt for local artisan goods? The Craftsman’s Market is the place for you with more than 30 local crafters presenting their wares. You can purchase art, rock out to live music and munch on food from vendors while exploring the market.

Movie Night

When: September 1, 1:10 – 8 p.m.

Where: Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Coors Field hosts a Movie Night. You can watch the Colorado Rockies play against the Pittsburgh Pirates then later chill out for a screening of The Sandlot – a perfect film for the location. The ticket price includes a Rockies themed blanket to snuggle into for your movie-watching experience.

