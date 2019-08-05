Denver has some fresh events lined up this week. Start it off with a digital dive at Side Stories and end it by getting your art on at a Collage Workshop. Whatever your week has for you, make sure to you take a little time to look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, August 5

Side Stories

When: August 5 – 8, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, Between 18th St. and 19th St.

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Side Stories is back. Dairy Block Alley hosts a pop-up of the digital film experience where short films will be projected on the side of the alley and on the CTRL Collective bridge window in a loop for eyes all to see. You can watch films such as Golden Afternoon created by Ella Vance, Full Color Colorado created by Lares Feliciano and Triticum Dream created by Kendra Fleischman.

Power Vinyasa Yoga

When: August 5, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let the stresses of Monday go with Power Vinyasa Yoga. The event features an hour-long yoga session led by an instructor from The River Yoga on the Great Lawn. All levels of yogi are welcome to participate. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated with.

Downtown Denver Walking Tour

When: August 5, 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $12.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a day to explore the city during a Downtown Denver Walking Tour. The event features a tour around the downtown area with stops at the 16th Street Mall, Larimer Square and Coors Field. The group will meet at the big blue bear at the Colorado Convention Center.

Tuesday, August 6

Everything Is Terrible!

When: August 6, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter hosts Everything Is Terrible! The event features a wild live performance and screening of wacky and wild videos paired with puppets and costumes from the Everything Is Terrible! collective. The show is a psychedelic experience that you do not want to miss.

Nude Yoga

When: August 6, 6:30 – 7:45 p.m.

Where: Yoga High Denver, 800 18th St., Denver

Cost: $18 register here

The Lowdown: Yoga High Denver presents Nude Yoga. The event features a yoga flow for women to embrace your body in its natural form guided by instructor Amanda Russcol with meditation and stretches. Make sure to wear comfortable loose-fitting clothing.

Freestyle Studio Session

When: August 6, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landt Creative Space, 1528 Teller St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landt Creative Space hosts a Freestyle Studio Session. The event features an evening to have access to use the studio to work on any artistic project that you might need help with, need some creative inspiration or just need a place to work on it. You are required to bring your own supplies and materials to use on your project or you can purchase materials from Landt for a fee.

Wednesday, August 7

A Film For All Seasons

When: August 7, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre‎, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre presents A Film For All Seasons. The event features a screening of Harold and Maude – a film about young Harold who has a morbid sense of humor as he meets a septuagenarian Maude at a funeral and begins an unlikely friendship.

Anastasia

When: August 7 – 18

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $149 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts hosts Anastasia. The event features the hit musical that follows the story of a young woman searching to uncover her past to discover her true identity. The play has an amazing score from Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.

Mutiny Poetry Series #5

When: August 7, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe partners with Meow Wolf Denver and Suspect Press to present the Mutiny Poetry Series #5. The event features a night of poetry with performances from poets such as Liza Sparks, Adam Gnade and Jesse Lee Pacheco.

Fit & Rock

When: August 7, 5:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with The Rhythm Revolution for Fit & Rock. The event features tw0 45-minute classes to break a sweat and jam out to music from DJs while you work out. You can choose from a SOUNDcycle class or a Buti Yoga class and witness your fitness.

Community Paint Day

When: August 7, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver presents a Community Paint Day. The event features an afternoon to gather with other artists and work on your personal projects. You can bring your materials to paint, draw and create. The store will be open if you need to purchase materials to use.

Atelier Durst: Hand-Built Clay Invitational

When: August 7 – 31

Where: Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Niza Knoll Gallery hosts Atelier Durst: Hand-Built Clay Invitational. The exhibition features hand-built clay works from Peter Durst and his fellow students such as Nancy Enyart, Niza Knoll and Gulnar Rawji. The exhibition showcases the tradition of atelier – when a master artist opens up their studio to a special group of apprentices to improve their skills.

Thursday, August 8

Zooscovery Maker Day

When: August 8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free with $20 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo partners up with Meow Wolf Denver to host a Zooscover Maker Day. The event features a day to explore the zoo and make sustainable art at different maker stations created by Meow Wolf.

Craft Fiber Night

When: August 8, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver presents a Craft Fiber Night. The event features a day to work on any fabric, knitting, weaving or the like with others in a creative space. Bring your projects and meet studio artist Holly during the crafty evening.

Drop City Screening

When: August 8, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts a Drop City Screening. The film documents the artist commune started by Clark Richert, Gene Bernofsky, and Jo Ann Bernofsky. The trio began the Drop City settlement in Trinidad Colorado that writers, inventors and artists enjoyed and innovated out of.

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club with Lost Walks

When: August 8, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilion Denver presents Slim Cessna’s Auto Club with Lost Walks. The event is part of a free concert series from the pavilion during the summer. You can listen to a performance from Slim Cessna’s Auto Club – a country band with dark beats and Lost Walks – a band that combines their sounds with visual elements created by artists and dancers.

Friday, August 9

40th Anniversary Show

When: August 9, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spark Gallery hosts its 40th Anniversary Show. The event features a showcasing of Spark Gallery artists from past and present including Sally Eckert, Dan Kelly, April Cannon and Sarah Ashford. You can explore the gallery and all of the artist’s work.

Psychonauts

When: August 9, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery Denver presents Psychonauts. The event features a group exhibition with artists including Adam Psybe, Andrew Norris Thompson, and Aof Smith. The artists have created works that dive into the psychedelic vibe that explore dimension and complexity.

Artist Demonstration

When: August 9, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum‎, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum‎ hosts an Artist Demonstration. The event features a demonstration with artist Quána Madison Fine Art & Consulting. Madison is an expressionist artist that will give you a behind-the-scenes look at her process of creating art throughout the evening.

Saturday, August 10

Denver Sloan’s Lake Art & Music Festival

When: August 10 – 11

Where: Sloan’s Lake Park, S. 1700 Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Sloan’s Lake Park host the Denver Sloan’s Lake Art & Music Festival. The event features two days of live music from musicians such as Soda Blue, Hazel Miller and Doc & Kit, a juried art show and more. You can explore a myriad of art vendors, snack on foods and get crafty during the festival.

Brick Fest Live

When: August 10 – 11

Where: Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $17.50 – $39.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Mart presents Brick Fest Live. The event features a two-day convention dedicated to LEGOs. You can find all of the LEGO creations you could possibly imagine, build your own masterpieces, purchase merch and more throughout the weekend.

World Lion Day

When: August 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free with $20 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo hosts World Lion Day. The event features a day to explore the amazing life of the lions with animal demonstrations, activities and more. You can learn about the lions that live at the zoo from zookeepers and hear how you can help protect them out in the wild.

Frida Kahlo: A Celebration of Life Art Show

When: August 10, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Westwood Creative District & D3 Arts, 3738 Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Westwood Creative District & D3 Arts presents Frida Kahlo: A Celebration of Life Arts Show. The event features a group exhibition that showcases arts from artists including Cecilia Gutierrez of Pixies’ Closet LLC, Santiago Jaramillo of The Empress and Lorena Jimenez of Un Poco de Todo. Each artist will pay homage to Frida Kahlo and her work.

Wanderlust 108

When: August 10 – 11

Where: Great Lawn Park, 101 Yosemite St., Denver

Cost: Free – $99 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Get your yogi on at Wonderlust 108. The event features a mindful triathlon – compiled of a 5k run or walk, a yoga session with a live DJ and a guided meditation to wrap it all up. You can explore a market full of vendors of the course of two days, dive deep into yoga flows, get zen with sound baths and more during the festival.

Sunday, August 11

ThriftCon

When: August 11, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex,4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $5-$12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shop vintage and rare collectibles at ThriftCon. You can shop from tons of local vendors and find the best vintage items to add to your collections. If you bring five articles of clothing to donate you will receive a free ThriftCon T-shirt. The clothing drive will benefit the Denver Rescue Mission.

STILLness

When: August 11, 8:45 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Relax and unwind from the week during STILLness. The event features a guided meditation from the combined effort of the Clyfford Still Museum, Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver. Be ready to calmly take a spot in the galleries and quiet your inner thoughts.

Collage Workshop

When: August 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Studio Colfax, 2418 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $42.25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Studio Colfax presents a Collage Workshop. The event features a class led by local collage and installation artist Elisabeth Baker. You can learn how to create your own collage and bring home a beautiful piece. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to participate and one beverage to sip on while you work.

