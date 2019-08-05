It’s crazy to think that we are already in the first full week of August. There are well over 500 Denver concerts to see this month with 100 of those shows falling within the next seven days. There are so many musical hot spots to check out in the Mile High City which is why we’ve broken it down for you on a day-by-day basis to help you navigate through it all.
Monday, August 5
Recommended: Double Vision Revisited ft. Bob James, David Sanborn, Marcus Miller w/ Billy Kilson, Larry Braggs @ Denver Botanic Gardens
On Monday, we’re taking you to Denver Botanic Gardens where Bob James, David Sanborn and Marcus Miller will be taking over the beautiful venue. James, Sanborn and Miller are three musicians with immense amounts of talent between the three of them. With James on keys, Sanborn on sax and Miller on bass, you can’t go wrong with this lineup. Fellow artists Billy Kilson and Larry Braggs are on the bill for M0nday night as well.
Also see…
SKOLD w/ Echo Black, Komrads, Ritual Aesthetic, Kill Minus Nine @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Cold Hart w/ Horse Head, Fish Narc, Yawns, Lil Zubin, Fantasy Camp @ Marquis Theater
Hot Wax: Stang’s Birthday Edition @ Hi-Dive
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
God Jammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Old 40 w/ Drones Over Yellowstone @ Your Mom’s House
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Vlad Girshevich Jazz @ Herb’s
Tuesday, August 6
Recommended: Flume w/ Jpegmafia, Slowthai, Collin McKenna @ Red Rocks
If you’re in the mood for some EDM this week, we’ve got one hell of a show for you to check out. On Tuesday and Wednesday night, the one and only Flume is taking over Red Rocks. Flume has multiple career victories under his belt since his beginnings in 2012 including a Grammy Award in 2016 for Best Dance/Electronic Album. If you haven’t checked out Flume yet, this show will be the perfect way to introduce him into your library. Fellow artists Jpegmafia, Slowthai and Collin McKenna are on the bill for Tuesday night as well.
Also see…
Maggie Rogers w/ Allie Crow Buckley @ The Ogden Theatre
Wiz Khalifa w/ DJ Drama, Chevy Woods, Moneybagg Yo @ The Fillmore
Summer Salt w/ Dante Elephante, Motel Radio @ The Bluebird Theater
Slipknot w/ Volbeat, Gojira, Behemoth @ The Pepsi Center
Stef Chura w/ French Vanilla @ Larimer Lounge
Delphia @ Dazzle Jazz
Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Charley Crockett w/ Casey James Prestwood & The Burning Angels @ Globe Hall
Tommy Emmanuel @ Soiled Dove Underground
Metalachi w/ Sexy Pistils @ The Oriental Theater
Hybrid – A Night of Rock, Hip Hop and a Few Things In Between @ Lion’s Lair
Stonewall BLVD w/ Colours of Monochrome, Coldridge, Grey Skygarden @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Turn Up Tuesdays @ Herman’s Hideaway
JJ Grey + Mofro w/ Jonny Lang @ Denver Botanic Gardens
Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra @ The Venue
Chief Kaya + Mikrodot w/ Centauri, Dexter Audio, Nervouz Syztem, Jenna Sharp @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark
B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s
Wednesday, August 7
Recommended: Mary J. Blige + Nas @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
On Wednesday night, we’re taking you southbound to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre where Mary J. Blige and Nas will be taking over the Greenwood Village venue. Blige’s career spans back to 1992 with her debut album What’s The 411? and spans all the way up to her latest 2019 single “Thriving” featuring Nas. East-coast rapper Nas is one of the most known names in the game whose career dates back to 1994 and still continues to this day. Both of these acts have their names in the history books and you have the chance to see them in action this week.
Also see…
Maggie Rogers w/ Allie Crow Buckley @ The Ogden Theatre
Re:Search ft. Ultrasloth (Duffrey x BioLumigen x kLL sMTH) w/ 5AM, Thought Process, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Tomorrows Bad Seeds w/ Lola Rising, Guerilla Fanfare, Hookfish @ Marquis Theater
The Nude Party w/ Pink Pinky @ Larimer Lounge
Chief White Lightning w/ The Beeves, Osmium House @ Hi-Dive
KALO w/ And The Black Feathers @ Lost Lake
No Regular Play @ Bar Standard
Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz
Tom Gershwin Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Spaga @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ryan Martin w/ Alex Cano, Thunderthief, April Henry @ The Walnut Room
Tommy Emmanuel @ Soiled Dove Underground
Flume w/ Jpegmafia, Slowthai, Collin McKenna @ Red Rocks
Like A Storm + Through Fire w/ Wilson, Stitched Up Heart @ The Oriental Theater
DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Helion Prime w/ Novareign, Viper Witch, Beyond Forgiveness @ Herman’s Hideaway
Colours of Monochrome w/ Meat & Potatoes, Miros, Exit Liberty @ Your Mom’s House
Woodshed Red @ Four Mile Historic Park
The Michigan Metal Takeover @ The Venue
Pretty Poison w/ DJ Sara Splatter @ The Meadowlark
Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s
Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s
Thursday, August 8
Recommended: O.A.R. w/ American Authors, Rozzi @ Red Rocks
On Thursday night, we’re taking you back to Red Rocks where O.A.R. will be taking over the legendary Colorado stage. O.A.R. is known for its jam-band-esque sound that includes elements of rock and folk as well. If you’re unfamiliar with O.A.R.’s work, check out the 2012 album Live on Red Rocks to give yourself a taste of what to expect for this year’s Red Rocks run. Fellow artists American Authors and Rozzi are on the bill for Thursday night as well, so grab some tickets while you still can.
Also see…
The Billy Failing Band w/ 300 Days, Dirty Grass Players, Pierce Edens @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Fritz + Universal Sigh w/ Treehouse Sanctum @ Larimer Lounge
Spotlights w/ Vampyre, Shepherd @ Hi-Dive
Backstreet Boys w/ Baylee Littrell @ The Pepsi Center
DEZORAH w/ 21 Taras, Giardia, Emily Shreve @ Lost Lake
Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Tim Ries (Saxophonist for The Rolling Stones) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Wayne Shorter (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
STUPID, DOPE, FRESH: A Straight Up Hip Hop Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Illiterate Light w/ Kind Hearted Strangers, Chris Shift & The Rock N Roll Boys @ Globe Hall
303 Synth Day w/ Tetrakroma, Bob Sync, Jay Eric @ The Walnut Room
JoJo Siwa w/ The Belles @ 1st Bank Center
Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Lost Walks @ Levitt Pavilion
The Ultimate Hip Hop Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre
Wiff w/ Denver Meat Packing Company, Great American House Fire @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Melvin Seals + JGB w/ Dave Hebert @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Nightmare Canvas w/ Auslander, Vela, Fortune In Fallacy @ Herman’s Hideaway
Queens of Bass w/ Mermix, KsuhDilla, Jen Ese, M.O.B, Digitallovejoint, Safire @ Your Mom’s House
Freddy & Francie @ The Riverfront Concerts at Commons Park
Indigo Girls @ Denver Botanic Gardens
Bike Night w/ Romero @ The Venue
Sub.Session w/ Bryzergold, Bex, Faith in May, Gahlaktus, Protekta, Norse Dubz @ The Black Box Lounge
Grime Theory w/ NotLö, Tooch, ShwiLLy @ The Black Box
The Interesting Times Gang 001 w/ DJ Couchman @ The Meadowlark
Lord Nelson w/ A-Mac & the Height @ The Black Buzzard
Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s
BYO Vinyl w/ DJ pleasurefaces @ BarFly
Friday, August 9
Recommended: Passafire w/ Of Good Nature @ Levitt Pavilion
On Friday, Levitt Pavilion is hosting reggae band Passafire as a part of their 2019 free concert season. Passafire, originally from Savannah, Georgia, is known for their classic reggae sound that often includes elements of rock in a tasteful way. Fellow artist Of Good Nature is joining Passafire in Denver as well, making this a great and relaxing way to spend a Friday evening. This event is free to the public, but it is encouraged for you to RSVP through the link below.
Also see…
Shane Smith & the Saints w/ Blue Water Highway @ The Bluebird Theater
Dean Lewis @ The Gothic Theatre
Cash Unchained (Johnny Cash Tribute) @ Summit Music Hall
The Commonheart ft. James Casey (Trey Anastasio Band) w/ Two Faces West, Genuine Reverie @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Unlimited Gravity (EP Release) w/ FunkStatik, MZG, Mom N Dad, Since JulEYE @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Oh, Sleeper w/ Famous Last Words, Convictions, Empty, Under Auburn Skies, Bodies We’ve Buried @ Marquis Theater
Goodnight, Texas w/ The Dollhouse Thieves, The Ghost Of Joseph Buck @ Larimer Lounge
The Lowest Pair w/ Jess Parsons, Jennifer Jane Niceley @ Hi-Dive
Meeting House w/ Vic N’ The Narwhals, The Nova Kicks, Orca Welles @ Lost Lake
Josh Wink @ Bar Standard
Cash Cash @ The Church
Willie Jones III @ Dazzle Jazz
The DinosAurchestra of New Orleans @ Nocturne Jazz
Ricochet @ The Grizzly Rose
MNDSGN w/ Blvck Spvde @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Little Hurricane w/ Luke Callen & Wolf Van Elfmand @ Globe Hall
Switchback (Album Release) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Bunny of Rabbit in the Moon @ Temple Denver
The Alarm w/ Modern English, Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel @ The Oriental Theater
Ready Set Go… ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Melvin Seals + JGB w/ Dave Hebert @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Fuel Music w/ Sharone, The Broken Circle, Sideffect, Autumn Burn @ Herman’s Hideaway
Jai Ho Dance Party: India Independence Bash @ Your Mom’s House
Rockabilly Fridays w/ The Pharaohs @ The Venue
Doc Scott w/ Caustik, CurlyOnE, Darkstar, Dr. Despise, Dis_1, Goreteks, Shoebox, Subliminal, DJ Synchronicity @ The Black Box
[Sus] Collective Takeover w/ KIN, Episcool, Yvga, Gnarwhal @ The Black Box Lounge
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Coop & the Chicken Pluckers @ Skylark Lounge
Bella’s Bartok w/ Lady Gang @ The Black Buzzard
Alive On Arrival @ Herb’s
Algorhythm Trio @ BarFly
Saturday, August 10
Recommended: The Rolling Stones w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High
On Saturday, the legendary rockers known at The Rolling Stones are headed into the Mile High City to take over Broncos Stadium. This show comes with high anticipation as it was originally scheduled for May 2019 but due to a health scare with frontman Mick Jagger, the tour stop was postponed to August 10. The Rolling Stones are one of the most legendary rock bands that are still on the scene today, and you have the chance to see them in Denver this week. To make things even better, Colorado’s own Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats are set to open as well.
Also see…
Alison Wonderland Red Rocks After Party @ The Gothic Theatre
Night Riots w/ Moontower, The Holy Dark @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio + Neal Francis w/ The SolTones, Hachey’s Haus @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Green Dazed (Green Day Tribute) w/ The Vanilla Milkshakes, Slap Happy @ Marquis Theater
Mo Lowda & the Humble w/ The Mammoths @ Larimer Lounge
The Yellow Rake w/ SPELLS, BlackDots, Muscle Beach, Joy Subtraction @ Hi-Dive
BASS OPS: Shanghai Doom w/ Mr. Carmack, The Bordas Brothers @ Club Vinyl
Tenia Nelson (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Colorado Brazil Fest’s Brazilian Jazz Night (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons & Stitt @ Nocturne Jazz
Les Amis (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Goonies ’80s Tribute w/ DJ Slave1 (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Melodime w/ Dan Hertel (Of Verse the Inevitable) @ Globe Hall
Michelle Mandico w/ Caroline Cotter, Kristen Castro @ The Walnut Room
Pink Slip (CD Release) w/ Untold, Season Breakers, Next One Up (Morning Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground
The Danny Masters Band (Led Zeppelin Tribute) (Night Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Lost ’80s Live w/ A Flock of Seagulls with Wang Chung, Missing Persons, The Tubes, The Motels, Farrington and Mann, When in Rome UK, The Vapors, Book of Love, Boys Don’t Cry, Escape Club, Real Life, Dramarama @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
The Mother Hips w/ Grant Farm @ Levitt Pavilion
Kap Slap @ Temple Denver
This Will Destroy You w/ Brin @ The Oriental Theater
Rick Lobato @ 3 Kings Tavern
Cicada w/ Lights of Alora, Violent Season, Endless, Nameless, Cloud Temple @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
Home w/ Kings of Prussia, Miles Lee Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Quantum Beings of the Miraculous w/ Flux, Magnetic, The Uninhabited, Spacekeeper, Simply Rex @ Your Mom’s House
Blues & Brews @ South Pearl Street
The Legend Makers w/ the 6202 Band @ The Venue
Yellow Brick Road to Dancefestopia @ The Black Box + Black Box Lounge
Soul 4 You w/ Miggy Camacho @ The Meadowlark
Queen City Sinners w/ Cool Accent, Too Much Blond @ Skylark Lounge
Stereo Clone @ Herb’s
Sarei Bird w/ Danny Ramos + Fronzo Gilkey, Stop Motion @ BarFly
Sunday, August 11
Recommended: Joe Bonamassa @ Red Rocks
To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, blues guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa is returning to Red Rocks for not one but two performances on Sunday and Monday. Bonamassa’s skills on the guitar are soulful, wicked and beautiful at the same time. Since a young age, Bonamassa and his guitar have been attached at the hip and it really shows in his mastery of the instrument. Tickets are still available for both performances, so act now before it’s too late. You won’t be disappointed.
Also see…
Brandon “Taz” Niederauer @ The Bluebird Theater
Decrepit Birth w/ Aenimus, The Kennedy Veil, Harvest the Murdered, Uncultured Swine @ Marquis Theater
The Reign of Kindo w/ Adrian Bellue, Sirintip @ Larimer Lounge
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Lindsay Day + Maliq Wynn Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Mr. Brunchside: Killers & 2000 Indie Rock Brunch w/ DJ Boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Dave Halchak (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Rad Trads w/ RitaRita @ Globe Hall
Strutter (KISS Tribute) w/ The Decepticons, Blizzard To Ozz @ The Oriental Theater
Misfits Happy Hour @ 3 Kings Tavern
Vile Aesthetic w/ Eternal Obsession, Cosmic Abyss @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern
Flatland Harmony Experiment (Day Set) @ Your Mom’s House
Devan Child w/ Ayo Cire, Ayyo Capone, Zak J, Zakk Riffe, Dylan Toole, Brand Nu, Redeyez (Night Set) @ Your Mom’s House
Mike Wallis w/ Craftal, all:Lo Collective (Day Set) @ The Black Box
Soul Power Sunday Summer Patio Party w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark
Tequila Mocking Bird @ Herb’s
