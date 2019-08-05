It’s crazy to think that we are already in the first full week of August. There are well over 500 Denver concerts to see this month with 100 of those shows falling within the next seven days. There are so many musical hot spots to check out in the Mile High City which is why we’ve broken it down for you on a day-by-day basis to help you navigate through it all.

Monday, August 5

Recommended: Double Vision Revisited ft. Bob James, David Sanborn, Marcus Miller w/ Billy Kilson, Larry Braggs @ Denver Botanic Gardens

On Monday, we’re taking you to Denver Botanic Gardens where Bob James, David Sanborn and Marcus Miller will be taking over the beautiful venue. James, Sanborn and Miller are three musicians with immense amounts of talent between the three of them. With James on keys, Sanborn on sax and Miller on bass, you can’t go wrong with this lineup. Fellow artists Billy Kilson and Larry Braggs are on the bill for M0nday night as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

SKOLD w/ Echo Black, Komrads, Ritual Aesthetic, Kill Minus Nine @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Cold Hart w/ Horse Head, Fish Narc, Yawns, Lil Zubin, Fantasy Camp @ Marquis Theater

Hot Wax: Stang’s Birthday Edition @ Hi-Dive

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

God Jammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Old 40 w/ Drones Over Yellowstone @ Your Mom’s House

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Vlad Girshevich Jazz @ Herb’s

Tuesday, August 6

Recommended: Flume w/ Jpegmafia, Slowthai, Collin McKenna @ Red Rocks

If you’re in the mood for some EDM this week, we’ve got one hell of a show for you to check out. On Tuesday and Wednesday night, the one and only Flume is taking over Red Rocks. Flume has multiple career victories under his belt since his beginnings in 2012 including a Grammy Award in 2016 for Best Dance/Electronic Album. If you haven’t checked out Flume yet, this show will be the perfect way to introduce him into your library. Fellow artists Jpegmafia, Slowthai and Collin McKenna are on the bill for Tuesday night as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Maggie Rogers w/ Allie Crow Buckley @ The Ogden Theatre

Wiz Khalifa w/ DJ Drama, Chevy Woods, Moneybagg Yo @ The Fillmore

Summer Salt w/ Dante Elephante, Motel Radio @ The Bluebird Theater

Slipknot w/ Volbeat, Gojira, Behemoth @ The Pepsi Center

Stef Chura w/ French Vanilla @ Larimer Lounge

Delphia @ Dazzle Jazz

Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Charley Crockett w/ Casey James Prestwood & The Burning Angels @ Globe Hall

Tommy Emmanuel @ Soiled Dove Underground

Metalachi w/ Sexy Pistils @ The Oriental Theater

Hybrid – A Night of Rock, Hip Hop and a Few Things In Between @ Lion’s Lair

Stonewall BLVD w/ Colours of Monochrome, Coldridge, Grey Skygarden @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Turn Up Tuesdays @ Herman’s Hideaway

JJ Grey + Mofro w/ Jonny Lang @ Denver Botanic Gardens

Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra @ The Venue

Chief Kaya + Mikrodot w/ Centauri, Dexter Audio, Nervouz Syztem, Jenna Sharp @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s

Wednesday, August 7

Recommended: Mary J. Blige + Nas @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

On Wednesday night, we’re taking you southbound to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre where Mary J. Blige and Nas will be taking over the Greenwood Village venue. Blige’s career spans back to 1992 with her debut album What’s The 411? and spans all the way up to her latest 2019 single “Thriving” featuring Nas. East-coast rapper Nas is one of the most known names in the game whose career dates back to 1994 and still continues to this day. Both of these acts have their names in the history books and you have the chance to see them in action this week.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Maggie Rogers w/ Allie Crow Buckley @ The Ogden Theatre

Re:Search ft. Ultrasloth (Duffrey x BioLumigen x kLL sMTH) w/ 5AM, Thought Process, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Tomorrows Bad Seeds w/ Lola Rising, Guerilla Fanfare, Hookfish @ Marquis Theater

The Nude Party w/ Pink Pinky @ Larimer Lounge

Chief White Lightning w/ The Beeves, Osmium House @ Hi-Dive

KALO w/ And The Black Feathers @ Lost Lake

No Regular Play @ Bar Standard

Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

Tom Gershwin Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Spaga @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ryan Martin w/ Alex Cano, Thunderthief, April Henry @ The Walnut Room

Tommy Emmanuel @ Soiled Dove Underground

Flume w/ Jpegmafia, Slowthai, Collin McKenna @ Red Rocks

Like A Storm + Through Fire w/ Wilson, Stitched Up Heart @ The Oriental Theater

DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Helion Prime w/ Novareign, Viper Witch, Beyond Forgiveness @ Herman’s Hideaway

Colours of Monochrome w/ Meat & Potatoes, Miros, Exit Liberty @ Your Mom’s House

Woodshed Red @ Four Mile Historic Park

The Michigan Metal Takeover @ The Venue

Pretty Poison w/ DJ Sara Splatter @ The Meadowlark

Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

Thursday, August 8

Recommended: O.A.R. w/ American Authors, Rozzi @ Red Rocks

On Thursday night, we’re taking you back to Red Rocks where O.A.R. will be taking over the legendary Colorado stage. O.A.R. is known for its jam-band-esque sound that includes elements of rock and folk as well. If you’re unfamiliar with O.A.R.’s work, check out the 2012 album Live on Red Rocks to give yourself a taste of what to expect for this year’s Red Rocks run. Fellow artists American Authors and Rozzi are on the bill for Thursday night as well, so grab some tickets while you still can.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

The Billy Failing Band w/ 300 Days, Dirty Grass Players, Pierce Edens @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Fritz + Universal Sigh w/ Treehouse Sanctum @ Larimer Lounge

Spotlights w/ Vampyre, Shepherd @ Hi-Dive

Backstreet Boys w/ Baylee Littrell @ The Pepsi Center

DEZORAH w/ 21 Taras, Giardia, Emily Shreve @ Lost Lake

Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Tim Ries (Saxophonist for The Rolling Stones) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Wayne Shorter (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

STUPID, DOPE, FRESH: A Straight Up Hip Hop Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Illiterate Light w/ Kind Hearted Strangers, Chris Shift & The Rock N Roll Boys @ Globe Hall

303 Synth Day w/ Tetrakroma, Bob Sync, Jay Eric @ The Walnut Room

JoJo Siwa w/ The Belles @ 1st Bank Center

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Lost Walks @ Levitt Pavilion

The Ultimate Hip Hop Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre

Wiff w/ Denver Meat Packing Company, Great American House Fire @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Melvin Seals + JGB w/ Dave Hebert @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Nightmare Canvas w/ Auslander, Vela, Fortune In Fallacy @ Herman’s Hideaway

Queens of Bass w/ Mermix, KsuhDilla, Jen Ese, M.O.B, Digitallovejoint, Safire @ Your Mom’s House

Freddy & Francie @ The Riverfront Concerts at Commons Park

Indigo Girls @ Denver Botanic Gardens

Bike Night w/ Romero @ The Venue

Sub.Session w/ Bryzergold, Bex, Faith in May, Gahlaktus, Protekta, Norse Dubz @ The Black Box Lounge

Grime Theory w/ NotLö, Tooch, ShwiLLy @ The Black Box

The Interesting Times Gang 001 w/ DJ Couchman @ The Meadowlark

Lord Nelson w/ A-Mac & the Height @ The Black Buzzard

Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

BYO Vinyl w/ DJ pleasurefaces @ BarFly

Friday, August 9

Recommended: Passafire w/ Of Good Nature @ Levitt Pavilion

On Friday, Levitt Pavilion is hosting reggae band Passafire as a part of their 2019 free concert season. Passafire, originally from Savannah, Georgia, is known for their classic reggae sound that often includes elements of rock in a tasteful way. Fellow artist Of Good Nature is joining Passafire in Denver as well, making this a great and relaxing way to spend a Friday evening. This event is free to the public, but it is encouraged for you to RSVP through the link below.

RSVP here.

Also see…

Shane Smith & the Saints w/ Blue Water Highway @ The Bluebird Theater

Dean Lewis @ The Gothic Theatre

Cash Unchained (Johnny Cash Tribute) @ Summit Music Hall

The Commonheart ft. James Casey (Trey Anastasio Band) w/ Two Faces West, Genuine Reverie @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Unlimited Gravity (EP Release) w/ FunkStatik, MZG, Mom N Dad, Since JulEYE @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Oh, Sleeper w/ Famous Last Words, Convictions, Empty, Under Auburn Skies, Bodies We’ve Buried @ Marquis Theater

Goodnight, Texas w/ The Dollhouse Thieves, The Ghost Of Joseph Buck @ Larimer Lounge

The Lowest Pair w/ Jess Parsons, Jennifer Jane Niceley @ Hi-Dive

Meeting House w/ Vic N’ The Narwhals, The Nova Kicks, Orca Welles @ Lost Lake

Josh Wink @ Bar Standard

Cash Cash @ The Church

Willie Jones III @ Dazzle Jazz

The DinosAurchestra of New Orleans @ Nocturne Jazz

Ricochet @ The Grizzly Rose

MNDSGN w/ Blvck Spvde @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Little Hurricane w/ Luke Callen & Wolf Van Elfmand @ Globe Hall

Switchback (Album Release) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Bunny of Rabbit in the Moon @ Temple Denver

The Alarm w/ Modern English, Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel @ The Oriental Theater

Ready Set Go… ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Melvin Seals + JGB w/ Dave Hebert @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Fuel Music w/ Sharone, The Broken Circle, Sideffect, Autumn Burn @ Herman’s Hideaway

Jai Ho Dance Party: India Independence Bash @ Your Mom’s House

Rockabilly Fridays w/ The Pharaohs @ The Venue

Doc Scott w/ Caustik, CurlyOnE, Darkstar, Dr. Despise, Dis_1, Goreteks, Shoebox, Subliminal, DJ Synchronicity @ The Black Box

[Sus] Collective Takeover w/ KIN, Episcool, Yvga, Gnarwhal @ The Black Box Lounge

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Coop & the Chicken Pluckers @ Skylark Lounge

Bella’s Bartok w/ Lady Gang @ The Black Buzzard

Alive On Arrival @ Herb’s

Algorhythm Trio @ BarFly

Saturday, August 10

Recommended: The Rolling Stones w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

On Saturday, the legendary rockers known at The Rolling Stones are headed into the Mile High City to take over Broncos Stadium. This show comes with high anticipation as it was originally scheduled for May 2019 but due to a health scare with frontman Mick Jagger, the tour stop was postponed to August 10. The Rolling Stones are one of the most legendary rock bands that are still on the scene today, and you have the chance to see them in Denver this week. To make things even better, Colorado’s own Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats are set to open as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Alison Wonderland Red Rocks After Party @ The Gothic Theatre

Night Riots w/ Moontower, The Holy Dark @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio + Neal Francis w/ The SolTones, Hachey’s Haus @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Green Dazed (Green Day Tribute) w/ The Vanilla Milkshakes, Slap Happy @ Marquis Theater

Mo Lowda & the Humble w/ The Mammoths @ Larimer Lounge

The Yellow Rake w/ SPELLS, BlackDots, Muscle Beach, Joy Subtraction @ Hi-Dive

BASS OPS: Shanghai Doom w/ Mr. Carmack, The Bordas Brothers @ Club Vinyl

Tenia Nelson (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Colorado Brazil Fest’s Brazilian Jazz Night (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons & Stitt @ Nocturne Jazz

Les Amis (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Goonies ’80s Tribute w/ DJ Slave1 (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Melodime w/ Dan Hertel (Of Verse the Inevitable) @ Globe Hall

Michelle Mandico w/ Caroline Cotter, Kristen Castro @ The Walnut Room

Pink Slip (CD Release) w/ Untold, Season Breakers, Next One Up (Morning Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground

The Danny Masters Band (Led Zeppelin Tribute) (Night Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Lost ’80s Live w/ A Flock of Seagulls with Wang Chung, Missing Persons, The Tubes, The Motels, Farrington and Mann, When in Rome UK, The Vapors, Book of Love, Boys Don’t Cry, Escape Club, Real Life, Dramarama @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

The Mother Hips w/ Grant Farm @ Levitt Pavilion

Kap Slap @ Temple Denver

This Will Destroy You w/ Brin @ The Oriental Theater

Rick Lobato @ 3 Kings Tavern

Cicada w/ Lights of Alora, Violent Season, Endless, Nameless, Cloud Temple @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

Home w/ Kings of Prussia, Miles Lee Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Quantum Beings of the Miraculous w/ Flux, Magnetic, The Uninhabited, Spacekeeper, Simply Rex @ Your Mom’s House

Blues & Brews @ South Pearl Street

The Legend Makers w/ the 6202 Band @ The Venue

Yellow Brick Road to Dancefestopia @ The Black Box + Black Box Lounge

Soul 4 You w/ Miggy Camacho @ The Meadowlark

Queen City Sinners w/ Cool Accent, Too Much Blond @ Skylark Lounge

Stereo Clone @ Herb’s

Sarei Bird w/ Danny Ramos + Fronzo Gilkey, Stop Motion @ BarFly

Sunday, August 11

Recommended: Joe Bonamassa @ Red Rocks

To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, blues guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa is returning to Red Rocks for not one but two performances on Sunday and Monday. Bonamassa’s skills on the guitar are soulful, wicked and beautiful at the same time. Since a young age, Bonamassa and his guitar have been attached at the hip and it really shows in his mastery of the instrument. Tickets are still available for both performances, so act now before it’s too late. You won’t be disappointed.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer @ The Bluebird Theater

Decrepit Birth w/ Aenimus, The Kennedy Veil, Harvest the Murdered, Uncultured Swine @ Marquis Theater

The Reign of Kindo w/ Adrian Bellue, Sirintip @ Larimer Lounge

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Lindsay Day + Maliq Wynn Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Mr. Brunchside: Killers & 2000 Indie Rock Brunch w/ DJ Boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Dave Halchak (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Rad Trads w/ RitaRita @ Globe Hall

Strutter (KISS Tribute) w/ The Decepticons, Blizzard To Ozz @ The Oriental Theater

Misfits Happy Hour @ 3 Kings Tavern

Vile Aesthetic w/ Eternal Obsession, Cosmic Abyss @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern

Flatland Harmony Experiment (Day Set) @ Your Mom’s House

Devan Child w/ Ayo Cire, Ayyo Capone, Zak J, Zakk Riffe, Dylan Toole, Brand Nu, Redeyez (Night Set) @ Your Mom’s House

Mike Wallis w/ Craftal, all:Lo Collective (Day Set) @ The Black Box

Soul Power Sunday Summer Patio Party w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark

Tequila Mocking Bird @ Herb’s

Want to get this list before everyone else?