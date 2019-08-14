With August upon us, our persistent desire to enjoy spectacular months of warmth becomes critical. Summer fashion is approaching its seasonal expiration date, and with that comes the influx of pivotal fashion events to attend this month. To aid you in making the most of the last full month of summer, 303 Magazine has curated a list of fashion events for all genders and ages. From international runway events and city-wide clothing swaps to opulent trunk shows and vintage fashion conventions, there are several ways to appreciate the heat and style of a sweltering August in Denver.

Urban Nights

When: Saturday, August 3 at 6 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St, Denver

Admission: $25-$2,500 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: GRAMMY-nominated singer, Jordin Sparks will headline this year’s Urban Nights, an annual fashion show and fundraiser benefiting Urban Peak. The event, themed “Ignite the Night,” will provide crucial aid to support Urban Peak’s programs for homeless youth between the ages of 15 and 25.

International Fashion Show Denver

When: Saturday, August 3 from 5:30-10:00 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Admission: $20-$50 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: International Nightlife & Entertainment, LLC will host their first international fashion show promoting local businesses, models, designers, etc. Along with a fashion show, the admission provides access to the Mirus Contemporary Art Gallery and their international art exhibition. A fraction of the proceeds go to a nonprofit called Volunteers of Africa, currently based in Mali.

Thriftcon

When: Sunday, August 11 from 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street, Denver

Admission: $5-$12 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Thriftcon is Denver’s foremost vintage clothing convention. Spend your Sunday meandering through men and women’s decade-organized clothing along with home goods and collectibles. There will also be a clothing drive to support the Denver Rescue Mission.

Fashion Group International Mid-Summer Mingle

When: Wednesday, August 14th from 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Scout & Molly’s Denver Pavilions, 500 16th Street Mall

Admission: Members: $5 Nonmembers: $12 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: This event, hosted by Fashion Group International (FGI), will provide exclusive access to FGI member, Nesa Opp’s, new boutique Scout & Molly’s. This in-store event features appetizers and sangria, as well as a chance to socialize with members of FGI Denver.

Ladies’ Sip & Swap

When: Friday, August 16 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Where: 525 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: If you’ve ever had a case of wardrobe envy this might be the perfect remedy. Wayfinder co-op along with the Otero Taproom are hosting a clothing swap to simultaneously help you clean out your closet and pick up some new pieces for your wardrobe as well.

Latin Fashion Week Colorado

Night One: LFWC Colorado Designers Fashion Show

When: Saturday, August 24 from 6:00-10:00 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Blvd, Denver

Admission: $35-$115 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Latin Fashion Week Colorado’s opening night features a broad-ranging mix of Colorado designers showcasing their talent. Apart from the fashion show, they will be presenting scholarships to gifted students for their work in makeup, hair and nail competitions.

Night Two: LFWC children/teens Fashion Show

When: Sunday, August 25 from 2:00-6:00 p.m.

Where: Stampede, 2430 South Havana St, Aurora

Admission: $35 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: A family-friendly event showcasing adolescent style as well as an international collection of quinceañera dresses. Kids under the age of 15 gain free admission.

Closing Night: LFWC International Designers Fashion Show

When: August 30, 6:00-10:00 p.m.

Where: Tivoli, 900 Auraria Parkway, Denver

Admission: $35-$115 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: The closing night of LFWC will feature an intercontinental list of designers who traveled from different parts of the world to be featured in this show. A runway show featuring a unique list of designers will be the main event.

Neiman Marcus Events

When: Thursday, August 1 through Thursday, August 31

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: Uncover the eclectic mix of luxury brands and designers you need in your closet, jewelry collection and on your beauty shelf.

La Mer Spa day

When: August 8-10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Etro Trunk Show

When: August 13-14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Must-Haves Event

When: August 14-21, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: throughout the store

Guerlain Spa Days

When: August 16-17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Made-to-Measure Event

When: August 21-September 8, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Men’s, Level One

Cashmere Event

When: August 22, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Contemporary, Level Two