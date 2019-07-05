Cherry Creek may typically be associated with affluence, shopping and — well — weird traffic, however, this stylish section of Denver is quickly becoming an idyllic destination for an array of alfresco summer activities housed in some of its fabulous hotels. Whether you are attracted to sweeping views, portable craft cocktails, dog-friendly patios, global small bites, outdoor movies, elevated exercise, live DJs, or simply want to relax somewhere and sip on a beer — Cherry Creek is offering a little something for everyone.

Kisbee on the Roof

Where: 222 Milwaukee St, Denver at Jacquard Hotel

The Lowdown: Panoramic views, elevated poolside snacks and house-canned cocktails — meet Kisbee on the Roof — a chic new rooftop watering hole atop the luxurious Jacquard Hotel. This delightful concept pays homage to Cherry Creek’s fashion roots, sitting nine stories high with 180-degree views of downtown and the rocky mountains. Kisbee on the Roof gets its name from Thomas Kisbee, the British naval officer who invented the Kisbee ring — also known as the lifesaver. Subsequently, one may expect to find drinks such as The Lieutenant ($15)— a play on a classic mojito using simple syrup made from mint Lifesavers, The Outrigger ($15) — a mai tai made with local Colorado vodka, or The Catamaran ($15) — a pineapple swizzle. The playful beverage program is helmed by Chris Willers, who has enthusiastically brought his canned cocktail concept to Kisbee.

Guests may nosh on dishes by award-winning chef Paul Nagan, including chile lime popcorn ($6), loaded guacamole ‘elote’ style with white corn tortilla chips and market vegetables ($12), or Cuban style ceviche ($17). At last, what would summer be without rosé? Willers is giving guests the opportunity to go “around the world in eight rosés,” offering the effervescent pink beverage from different parts of the globe — this includes a Greek rosé and pink Japanese sake, among others.

Elevated

Where: 245 Columbine St, Denver at Halcyon

The Lowdown: The name “Elevated” is far too appropriate for the urban retreat situated above Cherry Creek’s voguish, activity-driven Halcyon hotel. Yes, there is a rooftop bar with drinks, small bites and a glistening swimming pool. Yes, you can soak in the sun while feeling like somewhat of a local celebrity — and, yes, you can enjoy this special spot without being a guest at the hotel.

This summer, Halcyon is offering locals and visitors the opportunity to experience a variety of exciting events on the rooftop pool deck. Martinis and movies, anyone? Watch the sunset followed by a free showing of an iconic film or do a few sun salutations with complimentary yoga during the Summer Fitness Series. Check out Halcyon’s website for a schedule of events and updated menus.

Cherry Creek Beer Garden

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 240 Josephine St., Denver

The Lowdown: For a comparatively casual setting, live entertainment and a weekly rotation of exciting events — look no further than Cherry Creek Beer Garden. The rustic yet modern venue is an affordable escape from its lavish Cherry Creek surroundings. Adjacent to the equally hip and accessible Moxy hotel, Cherry Creek Beer Garden offers a laidback outdoor atmosphere where guests are encouraged to enjoy craft beer, cocktails and snacks. Four-legged friends are welcome on the patio — they may even get their paws on some dog-friendly beer — Porky Pug Porter, perhaps? Food offerings include a variety of sausages — traditional, wild game, or veggie ($8-$9), Bavarian soft pretzels ($8) and seasonal veggie options. Lively Sunday Funday parties will also take place every week with games, food, DJs and all-you-can-drink packages, along with brewery nights and “Yappy Hour” on Fridays — an extra-dog-friendly happy hour.