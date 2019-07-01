Denver-based cult brand, False Ego, recently celebrated a year of influencing and inspiring local sustainable fashion. It’s only right that designer Jevon Taylor would throw a phenomenal event to commemorate the success. Organic body cosmetics, cold-pressed juices and creative artists accompanied False Ego at Improper City on Saturday night. This event offered a unique twist as it encouraged collaborative spirit among similar local artists, brands, supporters and the community. In addition, vendors all shared one common interest — a passion for sustainability. In other words, the one year anniversary celebration was a big hit with an even bigger impact.

With celebration comes reflection. Over the past year, the brand has created a name for itself. Taylor mentioned how “it’s just amazing what can happen in one year — the impact you can make, the platform you can build.” He placed great emphasis on the importance of educating and bringing awareness to the environmental impact created by clothing. False Ego’s perspective on the industry is what differentiates the brand. In particular, the brand aims to show that sustainable fashion can be cool. The streetwear-inspired designs represent the transition to a more forward-looking and fashion-conscious future. “The whole goal behind this is to educate people that these options exist and to support it because that’s the future,” Taylor said. “Our false ego is something that makes it hard for us to connect with anything outside of ourselves.”

The partnership of vendors was special. A creative light infected the room with an indescribable essence. Visual and performing artist Shanah Leaf offered a unique take on abstract art. Complemented by bold colors and the use of mixed media, Leaf’s work “is a surrealist technique called automatic drawing, which is not a preconceived idea of what you’re creating, you just go with the flow,” she said. Similarly, creative artist Michael Escobedo derives inspiration from people and places around him in a technique known as “gonzo journalism.” Escobedo pushes the boundaries of the mind and “creates with the intention to comfort the imaginative, and interrupt the thought of the conventional,” as quoted in his manifesto. In short, these artists truly encapsulated the spirit of the evening.

False Ego represents the identity of individuals looking to make real change in the world. Through ethical sourcing, sustainable practices and complete transparency, False Ego is revolutionizing the landscape for eco-conscious fashion. As a result of these efforts, the demand for clothing is shifting. With a goal in mind and a community of loyal supporters and activists, Taylor and False Ego are taking sustainable fashion to new heights.

All photography by Dustin Brooks.