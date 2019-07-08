Fourth of July may be over, but Denver is still bringing the heat with flavor packed events this week. You can celebrate Charcuterie Week at The Nickel or start the weekend early for a good cause at Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Chef’s Challenge at Ironworks Denver. Whatever your plans may be, checkout this round up of food and drink events in Denver this week.

Monday, July 8

Charcuterie Week at The Nickel

When: Starts Monday, July 8 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Nickel, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Nickel inside Hotel Teatro presents Charcuterie Week. All week long The Nickel is offering 50% off build-your-own charcuterie boards. You can choose from an array of craft meats and cheeses sourced from all over the country. After chowing down on your Instagram-worthy charcuterie board you can sip on a Nickel Negroni.

Tuesday, July 9

The Way Back Wine Society Launch Party

When: Tuesday, July 9 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Way Back, 3963 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Way Back Wine Society starts this Tuesday with a decadent night of your favorite wine. Guests can enjoy a night of long pours, giveaways and 50% off all wine bottles. Attendees will also receive a free Wine Society pin which gets you 10% off every visit to The Way Back.

HOT! HOT! HOT! Flatirons Food Film Festival Fundraiser

When: Tuesday, July 9 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Avalon Ballroom, 6185 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Flatirons Food Film Festival hosts HOT! HOT! HOT! Fundraiser at Avalon Ballroom in Boulder this Tuesday. For $75 guests receive bites from top local restaurants like Flagstaff House and Mercantile Dining and Provision and tiki cocktails, beer and wine. The event will also feature dancing, a sneak preview of the 2019 festival and a live auction of various cultural experiences.

Wednesday, July 10

Yucatan Do It Pop-up Dinner

When: Starting Wednesday, July 10 6 p.m.

Where: Spuntino, 2639 West 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $75 call 303-433-0949 for reservations

The Lowdown: Spuntino and Chef Bo Porytko present Yucatan Do It Pop-up Dinner. After spending time in the kitchens of Tulum, Chef Porytko is bringing the flavor of the Yucatan to Denver. For $75 guests will receive a three-course meal and welcome cocktail, with dishes like Pink Snapper Ceviche and Hoja Santa Leaf Smoked Sea Bass.

Once Around the Sun: An Anniversary Celebration

When: Starts Wednesday, July 10 at 10 p.m.

Where: Novel Strand Brewing Company, 305 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Novel Strand Brewing Company is going all out for their one year anniversary celebration. From Wednesday to Sunday they will be releasing beers every day. Throughout the week they will feature various food trucks out front like La Patrona and Michigan Colorado Chefs. On Friday, the official anniversary, there will be a triple can release of fan favorite Green Showers, and newcomers like Baby Showers and It’d Be a Lot Cooler if it was Green.

Beer + Ice Cream Wednesdays

When: Starts Wednesday, July 10 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company is kicking off the hottest month of the year with Beer + Ice Cream Wednesdays. Each Wednesday this month Copper Kettle Brewing Company will feature a special firkin and ice cream pairing from Sweet Action Ice Cream. This week the featured firkin is the Mexican Lager.

The Perfect Pairing at FlyteCo Brewing

When: Wednesday, July 10 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 W. 38th Ave., Ste. 101, Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cicerone Jill Gerard from The Buffalo Theory and Chef Andrew Kirsch from Via Alba present The Perfect Pairing at FlyteCo Brewing. For $65 guests will enjoy a four-course meal artfully paired with FlytCo Brewing beers. You can indulge in a midweek meal while learning more about the art of beer pairing.

Thursday, July 11

2nd Annual Cast & Sip

When: Thursday, July 11 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Garden, 909 York St., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Trout’s Fly Fishing, Cakebread Cellars and Mullan Road Cellars present Cast & Sip at Denver Botanic Gardens this Thursday. For $50 guests will enjoy a unique evening of casting fly rods and sipping on quality wines from Napa Valley. One hundred percent of proceeds go to Trout Unlimited, a nonprofit dedicated to the protection and conservation of North America’s coldwater fisheries and watersheds.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Chef’s Challenge

When: Thursday, July 11 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ironworks Denver, 25 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Chef’s Challenge returns for its sixth year this Thursday. The event will turn Ironworks Denver and Mile High Station into culinary battle arenas where top local chefs will compete for best dish. Guests will enjoy unlimited bites and complimentary drinks and the opportunity to meet the chefs. There will also be a live and silent auction.

Cervezas for Causes: Colorado People’s Alliance

When: Thursday, July 11 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería’s Cervezas for Causes highlights Colorado People’s Alliance this week. Colorado People’s Alliance is a nonprofit focused on community organization of the advancement of climate, economic, and racial and immigrant justice. Twenty percent of sales will go towards Colorado People’s Alliance. You can sip on your favorite beer while supporting a good cause.

Tiny ‘tails & Small Plates

When: Thursday, July 11 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: A Notte and The Block Distilling Co. present Tiny ‘tails & Small Plates this Thursday. For $30 attendees will nibble on three seasonal plates paired with three one night only cocktails from The Block Distilling Co. You can snack on expertly crafted food and drink while enjoying the luxurious setting of The Block’s tasting room.

Friday, July 12

Keystone’s Wine and Jazz Festival

When: Starts Friday, July 13 at 1 p.m.

Where: River Run Village, Keystone Resort, 140 Ida Belle Dr., Keystone

Cost: $25 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Keystone’s Wine and Jazz Festival takes over River Run Village this weekend. Throughout the weekend there will be over 300 varieties of wine available for tasting as well as educational wine and spirit seminars. There will also be live jazz performances enveloping the base of Dercum Mountain. To complete the weekend there will be a Prosecco and Pancakes brunch on Sunday.

Major Nights Lime Gose Release at Ratio Beerworks

When: Starts Friday, July 12 at 12 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Major Nights Lime Gose returns to Ratio Beerworks this Friday. This traditional German-style wheat beer blends tart, savory and acidic flavors making it a perfect summer beverage. The brew features a collection of unique flavors like coriander, red gold Hawaiian sea salt and fresh limes. You can sip on this summer classic while enjoying the vibrant patio at Ratio Beerworks.

Food + Beer Tour

When: Starts Friday, July 12 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $79 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Delicious Denver Food Tours presents Food + Beer Tour starting at The Denver Central Market. During the three hour tour, there will be tastings from local restaurants in the RiNo neighborhood with four craft beer pairings. Between stops, guest will visit and learn about the colorful murals scattered throughout the River North Arts District. There will also be a stop at the sultry Ramble Hotel and a chance to see a unique urban farm.

Saturday, July 13

The Real Dill Pickle Party 2019

When: Saturday, July 13 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Real Dill, 33 South Fox St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Real Dill is throwing a Pickle Party to benefit The GrowHaus, an Elyria-Swansea nonprofit focused on the advancement of food distribution, production and economic development of the community. The event will feature a plethora of beverages, food, games, live music and, of course, pickles. You can crunch on your favorite preserved veggie while raising money for a good cause.

Denver Beer Co’s 4th Annual Summer Block Party

When: Saturday, July 13 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co’s Annual Summer Block Party is back for its fourth year. The event will be taking over 17th Street to celebrate the outdoor lifestyle Colorado summers offer. There will be various local vendors for shopping, eating and drinking. There will also be live music, yard games and giveaways. Ten percent of Denver Beer Co sales will go towards Casting for Recovery, a nonprofit that organizes outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer.

Made in Mexico City // Licorería Limantour Master Cocktail Class

When: Saturday, July 13 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: As a part of the Made in Mexico City Pop-up in Zeppelin Station, Licorería Limantour will be hosting a Master Cocktail Class. For $10 guests will learn how to mix up Mexican cocktails from expert Mexico City-based mixologists. Licorería Limantour in Mexico City has a cult following among bartenders and has been on The World’s 50 Best Bars list since 2014.

Catwalk

When: Saturday, July 13 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dumb Friends League, 2080 S. Quebec St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Dumb Friends League presents Catwalk this Saturday. For $25 attendees will be able to sample craft beer and wine while learning about cats. For $50 cat lovers will receive early access to the beer tasting booths and Catwalk swag. In between sips and learning about “man’s best frenemy” you can get some grub at a food truck or shop for Catwalk swag.

Bastille Day Brunch

When: Starts Saturday, July 13 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Le French Bakery & Cafe, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: $28 get reservations here

The Lowdown: Le French Bakery & Cafe is celebrating Bastille Day all weekend long with a Bastille Day Brunch. For $28 guests can enjoy a four-course meal featuring french favorites like charcuterie, French onion Soup, steak frites and mini crêpes. There will also be $5 glasses of some of Le French Bakery’s favorite summer wine.

Sunday, July 14

Artisanal Beer Dinner at Burns Family Ales

When: Sunday, July 14 4:20 – 7:20 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave., Unit 13, Denver

Cost: $85 – $149 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Thistle & Mint and Burns Family Artisan Ales present an Artisanal Beer Dinner. The event will feature six-courses prepared by Chef Jared of Thistle & Mint paired with artisan ales. The menu will feature recreated American Classics with a Colorado twist.

Purple // The Party Formerly Known As Brunch

When: Sunday, July 14 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Monkey Barrel presents Purple // The Party Formerly Known As Brunch this Sunday. The brunch will feature purple cocktails, mimosas and a themed brunch menu in the name of the artist formerly known as Prince. DJ MRGroove will be spinning your favorite Prince tunes and guests are encouraged to don their best purple attire.

Mark Your Calendar

Historic Styles Brewfest

When: Saturday, July 20 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

Rosé & Beer Festival 2019

When: Saturday, July 27 2 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Platt Park, 1800 South Pearl Street, Denver

Cost: $10 – $45 get tickets here

Suave Fest

When: Saturday, September 14 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: STEAM on the Platte, 1401 Zuni Street, Denver

Cost: $10 – $50 get tickets here