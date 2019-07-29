Denver has some adventures lined up this week. Start it off by sweating it out during the Summer Fitness Series and end it by watching Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in concert. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, July 29

Summer Fitness Series

When: July 29, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek‎, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: CorePower Yoga teams up with Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek‎ to present a Summer Fitness Series. The event features a yoga class on the rooftop deck guided by a CorePower Yoga instructor. You can watch a sunset over the mountains while getting zen.

Expressive Free Motion Sewing

When: July 29, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art Gym Denver hosts Expressive Free Motion Sewing. The event features an artist demonstration from Erin McAllister for her upcoming exhibition Sanctuary. You can learn McAllister’s process of creating free-flowing stitchwork inspired by movement and creation.

Mile High Denver Boutique Week

When: July 29 – August 2

Where: Yarn Shoppe Studio – Denver, 1615 California St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Shop and support local businesses during Mile High Denver Boutique Week. The event features an eight-day celebration with a curated group of artisans, makers and more presenting their goods. You can shop till you drop and find some unique local items. More information here.

Tuesday, July 30

One Painting at a Time: Derrick Velasquez

When: July 30, 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum presents One Painting at a Time: Derrick Velasquez. The event features a tour through the galleries of the museum. You can learn about all of the different backgrounds of the paintings from artist Derrick Velasquez throughout the afternoon.

Authentic Connection

When: July 30, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Archipelago Club, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: $20 register here

The Lowdown: Archipelago hosts Authentic Connection. The event features an evening to work on your connections and build better relationships with those around you in a group setting with the help of instructor Amelia Broughton. You can explore the complex feelings that people hold, experiment with mind-body practices and learn more about consciously making an effort to connect better with others.

Scramble Campbell – Live Art Experience

When: June 30, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dazzle, 1512 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dazzle presents Scramble Campbell: A Live Art Experience. The event features a chance to see Keith “Scramble” Campbell paintings. Campbell is a well-known artist who uses bright colors and music from musicians, bands and other musical events as his inspiration. You can listen to live music from Cashmere Sweater and explore some amazing art.

Outdoor Photography Workshop

When: July 30, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, York St. and E. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Live Outside and Play partners with Elevation Outdoors Magazine to host an Outdoors Photography Workshop. The event features an evening to learn more about techniques on taking better photos, using photoshop and more from photographers Roxy and Ben. Check here for more information.

Wednesday, July 31

Golden Triangle Public Art Tour

When: July 31, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: McNichols Civic Center Building presents a Golden Triangle Public Art Tour. The event features a tour that will take you around Denver to explore public contemporary art installations. The tour will stop near the Denver Public Library, Civic Center Park and the Denver Art Museum and is led by public art docent Esther Varney.

Sci-Fi Film Series

When: July 31, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) teams up with Denver Film Society to host a Sci-Fi Film Series. The event features a screening of the Steven Spielberg classic, Jurassic Park. The film follows a fantastical story of a seemingly safe theme park on an island that has real-life dinosaurs created from DNA of extinct creatures – but the predators of the island have escaped and are on the prowl. Following the screening, you can listen to a Q&A with a professor of film and media studies at MSU Denver Vincent Piturro and DMNS paleontologist Joe Sertich.

Ratio Comedy Night

When: July 31, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents a Ratio Comedy Night. The event features a showcase of some of Denver’s best stand-up comedians including Lila Mae Bear, JD Lopez and Joshua Skillman. You can grab a glass of Ratio brew and kick back to laugh during some hilarious sets. The show is free to attend, as always.

A Film For All Seasons

When: July 31, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre hosts A Film For All Seasons. The event features a screening of Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid – a classic Western film about the dynamic duo who rob banks and trains but aren’t really all that bad.

Thursday, August 1

Union Station Buskerfest

When: August 1 – 4

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the unique world of buskers – or street performers — during Union Station Buskerfest. The event features a four-day festival with acts from escape artists, acrobats, jugglers and more. The event is free, however, donations are highly encouraged for the buskers.

Colorado Day

When: August 1, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: American Museum of Western Art-The Anschutz Collection‎, 1727 Tremont Pl., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: American Museum of Western Art hosts Colorado Day. The event features a free self-guided tour of the museum all throughout the day. You can explore all of the exhibits and paintings that highlight Coloradan artists that are on display.

Collectivism

When: August 1, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Center for Visual Art presents Collectivism. The event features an exhibition showcasing works from 13 local and national artist collectives such as Ladies Fancywork Society, Secret Love Collective and Ant Farm. The exhibition dives deeper into the inner workings of collectives and how they affect artists’ expression in their practices.

ARISE

When: August 1, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Church Nightclub hosts ARISE. The event features an art show with works from the local pen and ink artist Golden Pirate. You can explore the quirky and eccentric drawings of Golden Pirate throughout the evening.

Chicago

When: August 1, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Studio Loft at the Ellie, 909 14th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $37.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Phamaly Theatre Company presents a performance of Chicago. The award-winning musical is the longest-running American musical on Broadway and features a story about prison-bound women, working their way through the system. Follow the journey of Roxie and Velma as they climb their way up from criminals to stars.

Burns Park Public Art Tour

When: August 1, 5:30 – 6 p.m.

Where: Burns Park, Between Colorado Blvd., Alameda Ave. and Leetsdale Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Public Art hosts a Burns Park Public Art Tour. The event features a tour around Burns Park led by a public art docent that will give a better insight into each sculpture that sits in the historic triangle park. The tour will meet by the red and black sculpture at the Southeast corner of the park.

Side Stories

When: August 1 – 8, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, Between 18th St. and 19th St.

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Side Stories returns to Denver. Dairy Block Alley presents the annual experience where short films will be projected on the side of the alley and on the CTRL Collective bride window in a loop for all to see. You can watch films such as Golden Afternoon created by Ella Vance, Full Color Colorado created by Lares Feliciano and Triticum Dream created by Kendra Fleischman.

Friday, August 2

First Friday Art Walk

When: August 2, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features over 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the walk.

August First Friday Exhibition

When: August 2, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver hosts an August First Friday Exhibition. The event features an exhibition by artist Jennifer Pettus called Frame Story. Pettus uses literal and abstract frames to explore works of fiction and have the audience find common threads. The exhibition also features block prints from Betterish.

B-Side Music

When: August 2, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents B-Side Music. The event features a night to rock out to some new and innovative local musicians with performances from Moon Hammer – a supergroup of musicians with an out of this world sound and Wes Watkins – a local trumpet player with a powerful inclusive sound. You can listen to awesome music and relax in the warm summer air.

Opening Reception

When: August 2, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Foolproof Contemporary Art, 3240 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Foolproof Contemporary Art hosts an Opening Reception for Feel. The event features an exhibition that showcases the works of different artists. The artists will explore the feelings of physical, emotional and psychological perspectives through art.

Pottery Class

When: August 2, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House teams up with Potter’s Touch Denver to present a Pottery Class. The event features a chance to try your hand at creating a coil pot with the help of an instructor from Potter’s Touch. The ticket price covers all materials needed to participate in the class.

Midsummer Soiree

When: August 2, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Modern Nomad, 2936 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Modern Nomad hosts a Midsummer Soiree. The event features a look at the newly renovated space and a chance to explore the newest member – The Copper Elm – who have non-toxic paints from Wise Owl Paint Canada. You can imbibe on sips from Proof Wine and Spirits and Stems Ciders and delight in vegan ice cream bites from Brightside while jamming out to music from Ginger Perry while supporting Modern Nomad.

RUMTUM & DINKC

When: August 2, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Abstract, 742 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Abstract presents RUMTUM & DINKC. The event features works from the popular local muralists RUMTUM and DINKC. You can take a look around the gallery and explore some amazing art.

Saturday, August 3

Free Day at DAM

When: August 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) hosts Free Day at DAM. The event features a day to explore the galleries and exhibitions at no cost. You can tour the new paint studio and take a look at The Light Show — an exhibition that explores light sources on display at the museum.

Hype Breeze

When: August 3, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Crown Collection, 4433 W. 29th Ave., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Crown Collection presents Hype Breeze. The event features a solo exhibition showcasing works from artist Josh Mayhem. Mayhem creates bright and psychedelic sculpture works that will catch your eye.

Pandora’s Box

When: August 3, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Leon hosts Pandora’s Box. The event features a pop-up installation with works from floral artists Amie Oakley and Arthur Williams. The installation draws inspiration from tensions found within oppositions. Williams and Oakley create a full experience will sound, light and music from f-ether.

MCA Penny Admission

When: August 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $.01 at the door

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver welcomes back Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for only a penny, that is right— one cent— all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions such as Clark Richert in hyperspace and The Nth Dimension.

Ruckus x Pabst Art Show

When: August 3, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ruckus, 5126 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bellwether hosts a Ruckus Pabst Art Show. The event features an art showcase with works from artists including Matthew Skiff, Brandon Herbel and Axel Geittman. You can jam out to music from Deen Shiffrin and Buddy Bravo, snag giveaways and even get a tattoo throughout the night.

Sunday, August 4

Cherry Blossom Painting Class

When: August 4, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $28 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space presents a Cherry Blossom Painting Class. The event features a guided instructional class with artist Kayla Lees. You can learn how to paint cherry blossoms on a black or white silk fan and watercolor paper during the workshop. The ticket price includes light refreshments, coffee or tea and all of the materials needed to create your gorgeous cherry blossom art piece.

Yoga Rocks the Park

When: August 4, 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park, 401 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses at Yoga Rocks the Park. The event features a guided meditation to calm your thoughts with help from an instructor of the Mayu Sanctuary followed by a Kundalini yoga flow guided by Stacy McDonald with music from a DJ. After the yoga session, you can explore a vendor village filled with drinks and bites to refuel.

Runway Workshop

When: August 4, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to better succeed in the modeling world during a Runway Workshop. The event features a two-hour workshop with Julie Gallahue of Goldie Mae Productions to prepare you for Denver Fashion Week model casting calls. Models should come wearing body-hugging clothes. Women should wear heels and men should wear dress shoes.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert

When: August 4, 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $94 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony presents Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert. The event features projections of the film on the big screen as the Colorado Symphony performs scores live. The film follows the journey of Harry Potter and his friends as they uncover the meaning of Horcruxes.

Everything is Terrible

When: August 6, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Community Paint Day

When: August 7, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Psychonauts

When: August 9, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

Wanderlust 108

When: August 10 – 11

Where: Great Lawn Park, 101 Yosemite St., Denver

Cost: Free – $99 tickets available here