Denver has some culture-filled events lined up this week. Start it off by celebrating space during Apollopalooza and end by getting crafty at The Chinese Zodiac & Collage Creation. Whatever you end up doing, make sure you take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, July 15

Apollopalooza

When: July 15 – 20

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $27.95 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum presents Apollopalooza. The event features a space festival that celebrates the first Apollo moon landing with exhibitions, seminars, demos and more. You can learn more about the latest explorations in space and see some amazing space finds.

Authentic Connection

When: July 15, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Archipelago Club, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: $17 register here

The Lowdown: Archipelago hosts Authentic Connections. The event features an evening to build better connections and better relationships with those around you in a group setting. You can explore the complex feelings that people hold, experiment with mind-body practices and learn more about consciously making an effort to connect better with others.

Make/Shift Monday Presents: Woven Drag Portraits

When: July 15, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get crafts with RedLine Contemporary Art Center during Make/Shift Monday Presents: Woven Drag Portraits. The event features an evening to test your tapestry making skills with a workshop to create a woven portrait of your favorite drag performer. You can weave the portrait with the help of instructors. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to participate in the class.

Tuesday, July 16

World Snake Day

When: July 16, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free with $20 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo hosts World Snake Day. The event features a day dedicated to the slithering creatures with live animal encounters, demonstrations, activities and more. You can learn all about different kinds of snakes and how you can keep native and non-native snakes safe.

Sunset Cinema

When: July 16, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Performing Arts Complex presents Sunset Cinema. The event features a screening of the film Clueless. The film follows young, rich and naive Cher as she plays matchmaker. You can snag snacks and drinks for purchase courtesy of the Denver Film Society and kick back and relax for the outdoor movie experience. Make sure to bring your own chair.

Walking Tour of the La Alma Lincoln Park Neighborhood

When: July 16, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: La Alma Recreation Center, 1325 West 11th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take an evening to explore during a Walking Tour of La Alma Lincoln Neighborhood. The event features a tour around the neighborhood guided by archaeologist Lucha Martinez de Luna and Historic Denver board member, Ean Tafoya. You can learn more about the murals and the history that the neighborhood holds.

Wednesday, July 17

Courage Club

When: July 17, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Archipelago Club, 2345 E. 7th St., Denver

Cost: $15 register here

The Lowdown: Archipelago presents Courage Club. The event features a chance to gather with others in a space to help you discover tools to help you face social, personal and other types of anxieties in a relaxed and open setting. You can improve your confidence and gain a bit of courage to keep you going in the daily grind.

Open Paddle and Dragon Boat 101

When: July 17, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake, 1700 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Mile High Dragon Boat Race Club hosts an Open Paddle and Dragon Boat 101. The event features a chance to try your skills at paddling in a dragon boat. You will learn how to first paddle on land and then take the boat out with a group. The group will meet at the north shore cove by the ranger station.

Sci-Fi Film Series

When: July 17, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter presents a Sci-Fi Film Series. The event features a screening of Donnie Darko – a film about a teenager named Donnie who sees a demonic rabbit named Frank who tells him that the world will end in 28 days. Donnie has to figure out if he is going crazy or if Frank is real and telling the truth.

SCFD Free Day

When: July 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum teams up with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to present an SCFD Free Day. The event features a chance to explore the galleries free of cost. At 2 p.m. you can even take a guided tour and learn more about the artworks that are held within the museum.

Thursday, July 18

Rainbow Militia with Chimney Choir and DeCollage

When: July 18, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilion Denver hosts Rainbow Militia with Chimney Choir and DeCollage. The event is part of the pavilion’s free concert series. You can jam out to performances from the Rainbow Militia – a circus and performing arts collective that works with live music to create stunning acts. As well as enjoying Chimney Choir – a group that combines avant-garde sounds with Americana pop. And last but not least, soak in the sounds of DeCollage – a band that takes you on a trip with psychedelic vibes taken right out of a surrealist dream.

Science Lounge: Moon Mayhem

When: July 18, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Science Lounge: Moon Mayhem. The event features a night to explore the surface of the moon with a deep dive into the history of lunar missions, a planetarium show and more. You can even build your own rocket to launch.

Friday, July 19

RiNo Arts Fest

When: July 19 – 20

Where: The Urban Cyclist Denver, 3434 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Urban Cyclist teams up with Rooster Magazine to present the RiNo Arts Fest. The event features a two-day festival full of live art from local artists such as RUMTUM, Max Kauffman and DINKC Studios, bangin’ beats from DJs and bands including Brown Bombers, Deva Yoder Band and SYCDVK and more. You can explore the art while munching on food from food trucks and maybe even partaking in a little cannabis.

Global Dance Festival

When: July 19 – 20

Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $89 – $239 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Get your party on at the Global Dance Festival. The festival features two days of celebrating dancing with carnival rides, multiple stages of music to dance till your feet get sore and immersive village experience. You can also delight in food from food trucks to refuel from your party ventures throughout the weekend.

Denver County Fair

When: July 19 – 21

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $10 grounds admission here

The Lowdown: Embrace the feeling of summer at the Denver County Fair. The event features a three-day celebration of carnival games, deep fried food, amusement rides and more. You can shop from tons of Colorado vendors and even stretch out during goat yoga.

Mile High Magic

When: July 19, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Threyda, 878 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Threyda presents Mile High Magic. The event features a live painting session with artists including Brian Scott Hampton, David Fratu, Elizabeth Banker and Fabian Jimenez. You can watch new collaborations, listen to music and see art being created before your eyes.

Saturday, July 20

Sweat in the City

When: July 20, 8:45 – 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: bRUNch Running hosts Sweat in the City. The event features a fitness festival that takes over Denver Milk Market. You can participate in a 5k run around downtown Denver or take part in a class with one of the many local studios within the market alley. Following your sweat session, you can dine on brunch to refuel.

Patton Oswalt Live

When: July 20, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.50 – $69.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver presents Patton Oswalt Live. The event features a chance to hear from comedian, writer and actor Patton Oswalt during his tour. Oswalt is known for his comedy specials Talking for Clapping, Lady Dynamite and starring as the voice of Remy in Ratatouille. Oswalt will speak about his career, his life and what inspires him to continue working and entertaining.

The 2nd Annual Reggae on the Grass

When: July 20, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilion hosts The 2nd Annual Reggae on the Grass. The event features a concert with performances from some of the best Colorado-based Reggae bands, singers and DJs including Reggae Weez, Gracie Bassie, Earthkry and The Ultimate Jamaican Roots Rock Reggae Band. You can jam out and shop from a Reggae Market

For The Record

When: July 20, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space presents For The Record. The event features an opening reception with live music from Furbie Cakes and there’s an ape for that, art installations from artists such as Adrina Anders, Alex Crosier and Alex DeBenedictis and more. You can also check out poster art from Moon Light Speed, Lindsey Kuhn and Brendan Dorney. The event is in collaboration with Underground Music Showcase – UMS.

Lunar Landing 50th Anniversary Celebration

When: July 20, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony hosts a Lunar Landing 50th Anniversary Celebration. The event features a performance of music from John Williams of his scores from Star Wars, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, along with music from composers James Beckel and Mason Bates. You can listen as music fills the air while watching footage from the moon landing projected on the big screen.

Lavender Festival

When: July 20, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Rd., Littleton

Cost: $7 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens presents a Lavender Festival. The event features an exploration of all things lavender with more than 2000 lavender plants that have taken root at the Chatfield Farm Lavender Garden, a market filled with local artisans and growers, free demonstrations and more. You can take a tour of the farm, listen to live music and even delight in lavender food items such as lavender beer.

Water Lantern Festival

When: July 20, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Carpenter Park, 3498 E. 112th Ave., Thornton

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch as beautiful lit lanterns float delicately on the water during the Water Lantern Festival. The event features a chance to create your own lantern to write on and set on the water, food from vendors and a magical experience to watch hundreds of lanterns light up Thornton.

Art Opening

When: July 20, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Rosehouse, 14 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rosehouse presents an Art Opening with artist Rio Wolf. The event features a showcasing of art from Rio Wolf. You can explore Wolf’s pieces and Rosehouse’s space while sipping on Rosehouse tea.

Sunday, July 21

Sketchy Humans

When: July 21, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe hosts Sketchy Humans. The event features an evening to improve your drawing skills with a figure drawing class. You can draw clothed figures and volunteer to pose for the group if you feel comfortable. Make sure to bring your own drawing supplies and whatever else you need to participate.

Yoga in the Park

When: June 21, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and flow into a downward dog during Yoga in the Park. The event features a free yoga session in City Park guided Yoga in the Park founder, Isabel. All levels are welcome. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated.

Learning The Chinese Zodiac & Collage Creation

When: July 21, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space presents Learning The Chinese Zodiac & Collage Creation. The event features a workshop with artist Grace Noel where you will learn the basics about the 12 Chinese zodiac signs and create a collage with traits from your sign. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to participate in the class.

Mark Your Calendar

A Very Special Invisible Circus

When: July 23, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Rock Drill, 1717 E. 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

Viscerality

When: July 25, 7 – 8:15 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Underground Music Showcase

When: July 26 – 28

Where: Underground Music Showcase, S. Broadway between 5th St. and Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

Untitled Final Fridays

When: July 26, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here