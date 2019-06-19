Denver has some chill events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by getting scientific at Science Lounge: Science is a Drag and end it by sipping and relaxing at a City Park Jazz Beer Garden. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, June 20

Science Lounge: Science is a Drag

When: June 20, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with The Center on Colfax to host Science Lounge: Science is a Drag. The event features a night exploring the physics of flight with the help of drag queens. You can learn about flying and watch a special performance from Dixie Krystals.

Bikini Bottom ROLL

When: June 20, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your skates for Bikini Bottom ROLL. The event features a Spongebob Squarepants themed night with roller skating, karaoke and more. You can dress up in beachwear to match the theme and get ready to party – bikini bottom style.

The Big Eat 2019

When: June 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing arts Complex, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Performing Arts Complex partners with The Galleria to present The Big Eat. The event features a gathering of 60 local restaurants dishing out hot bites complimented by 15 local drink vendors slinging cool sips. You can jam out to live music as you delight in amazing local fare.

NPR’s Museum Confidential Podcast Taping

When: June 20, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents NPR’s Museum Confidential Podcast Taping. The event features a live podcast taping. Museum Confidential was created by Jeff Martin of the Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Scott Gregory of Public Radio Tulsa. The podcast gives a behind the scenes perspective of different museums. This Thursday you can listen to an interview with museum director Adam Lerner.

5Point Adventure Film Festival

When: June 20, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $20 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Theatre hosts the 5Point Adventure Film Festival. The event features screenings of adventure films dedicated to exploring the wilderness, soaking in adrenaline and taking it all to a whole new level. Following the screenings, you can jam out to beats from DJ Cavem at an after party.

Friday, June 21

The Jefferson Park Summer Solstice

When: June 21, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Park Farm & Flea, 2500 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jefferson Park Farm & Flea hosts The Jefferson Park Summer Solstice. The event features an Urban Carnivale themed market that celebrates the official first day of summer. You can jam out to live music, play carnival games, sip on local brews and more to cool off from the summer sun.

Colorado Tiny House Festival

When: June 21 – 23

Where: Adams County Fairgrounds, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton

Cost: $10 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Tiny House Festival returns for its third year. The festival features a look at more than 40 tiny houses, vehicle conversions, yurts and more. You can learn about how you can join the tiny home lifestyle, grab food and drinks, watch entertainment and hear from the pros.

Denver Greek Festival

When: June 21 – 23

Where: Denver Greek Festival, 2610 E Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Greek Festival is back for the 54th year in a row. Celebrate Greek culture with homemade food, sweets and more. You can also jam out to Greek music, watch performances from dancers and have a chance to win prizes, such as tickets for a trip to Greece.

Frederick in Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival

When: June 21 – 23

Where: Centennial Park, 630 Eighth St., Frederick

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Start your Friday morning off by watching hot air balloons take off into the air during the Frederick in Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival. The event features three days of hot air balloon liftoffs, a glow party, food vendors and more.

International Day of Yoga

When: June 21, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Flow into downward dog for International Day of Yoga. The event features a free yoga session with instructor Leslie Kleiman in City Park. All levels are welcome to join the class. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on as well as water to keep hydrated. Donations are also welcome to keep the classes going.

Fortune Feimster

When: June 21 – 22

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works hosts Fortune Feimster. The event features a chance to laugh all night to stand up comedian Fortune Feimster who has starred on the hit Hulu program The Mindy Project, the NBCS series Champions, performed on Comedy Central and more.

Fetch Summer Market

When: June 21 – 23

Where: Fetch Market, 2635 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $30 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Fetch Markets presents a Fetch Summer Market. The event features a three-day market filled with more than 100 vendors to shop from. You can snack on food, sip on cool drinks and more while perusing the funky market place.

In Bed By Ten: Plantasia

When: June 21, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, donations are encouraged

The Lowdown: Leon teams up with Secret Love Collective and Rose House to host In Bed By Ten: Plantasia. The event features a sober dance party with bangin’ beats from DJ Demisassypants. You can dance till your feet are sore and keep dancing some more. Costumes are welcome and encouraged, so let your freak flag fly.

Saturday, June 22

Stranahan’s 4th Annual Cask Thief Festival

When: June 22, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Distillery, 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sip on some killer whiskey during Stranahan’s 4th Annual Cask Thief Festival. The event features a celebration with whiskey tastings, live music, a pig roast and more. You can also snag a bottle of the limited edition released Cask Thief Stolen Sips whiskey and delight in a scoop of cool ice cream made with Stranahan’s whiskey created by Sweet Action.

TEDxMileHigh: Humankind

When: June 22, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 950 13th St., Denver

Cost: $83 – $250 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre hosts TEDxMileHigh: Humankind. The event features an exploration of the human aspect behind every innovation from technology to business to the arts. You can dive deeper into how we can connect with humanity and embrace our human-ness.

RiNo Fresh Market

When: June 22, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Boxyard Park, 2502 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Colorado Fresh Markets presents the RiNo Fresh Market. The event features a morning to shop from local vendors such as Olive & Finch, Noble Hog Charcuterie and Ray Domenico Farms. You can grab fresh produce, munch on bites from food trucks and listen to live music while you peruse the market.

Denver Deluxe

When: June 22, 1:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: 2625 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Deluxe is back in Denver for the fourth year in a row. The event features a celebration of burgers, beer and live music all in the RiNo neighboorhood. The best part? All of the proceeds will benefit Love Light & Melody – a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of child labor in La Chureca of Managua, Nicaragua.

47th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival

When: June 22 – 23



Where: Sakura Square, 1905 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The 47th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Denver. You can celebrate Japanese culture with live performances, food, demonstrations and more. You can also peruse vendors to find Japanese products and of course, cherry blossomed themed goods.

TRVEDadFest

When: June 22, 2 p.m. – 1:11 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway, Denver & Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: TRVE Brewing hosts the TRVEDadFest. The event celebrates its seventh anniversary with more than 20 musical performances from groups such as Vale, Dreadnought and Data Rainbow. The event coincides with Denver All Day fest (DAD Fest) so the two events are combining to present a killer lineup that spreads over two different locations.

Doodle Fights

When: June 22, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents Doodle Fights. The event features a competition between local cartoonist and comics. You can watch as the contestants take prompts from the audience and battle it out to create works of art in forms of comic excerpts with only the use of sharpies to be voted on by the crowd.

25th Anniversary Party

When: June 22, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Great Divide hosts its 25th Anniversary Party. The event features a block party on Arapahoe Street with lawn games, live music and of course beer flowing. You can even meet the famous Yeti for a photo op and munch on food from food trucks. Grab a glass and cheers to 25 years of business.

David Bowie x Queen Tribute

When: June 22, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Monkey Barrel presents a David Bowie x Queen Tribute. The event features a night dedicated to the legendary band Queen and iconic David Bowie. You can dance all night long to poppin’ beats from DJ Perry Seneca. Make sure to snag your tickets soon as the last David Bowie and Queen tribute sold out fast.

Sunday, June 23

PurpleStride Colorado

When: June 23, 8:10 a.m. – 2:10 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S Downing St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $40 register here

The Lowdown: Raise funds for pancreatic cancer by breaking a sweat in PurpleStride Colorado. The event features a timed and untimed race that you can participate in to benefit the research of pancreatic cancer and the survivors and families that have been affected by it.

Yoga Rocks the Park

When: June 23, 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park, 401 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and decompress from your weekly stresses at Yoga Rocks the Park. The event features a guided meditation to calm your thoughts with help from an instructor of the Mayu Sanctuary followed by a yoga flow guided by Stacy Devanney. After the yoga session, you can explore a vendor village and raise funds for Big Green.

Denver Zine Fest

When: June 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Find the best and rarest zines in Denver at the Denver Zine Fest. You can peruse from tons of zinesters, comic artists and more. You can also listen to a Warm Cookies of the Revolution presentation themed The People vs. The Media while you add to your zine collections.

City Park Jazz Beer Garden

When: June 23, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. teams up with City Park Jazz to present a City Park Jazz Beer Garden. The event features a free jazz concert in City Park at the pavilion by the lake. You can listen to smooth jazz while sipping on a cool Denver Beer Co. brew. The proceeds from the event will benefit City Park Jazz’s programs.

Mark Your Calendar

The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show

When: June 27, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

SNAP ’90s Dance Party

When: June 28, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $16 – $20 tickets available here

Westword Music Showcase

When: June 29, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Golden Triangle District, 1100 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $52.25 – $90 tickets available here

Denver Taco Festival

When: June 29 – 30

Where: Fox Street Compound, 725 W. 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $25 tickets available here