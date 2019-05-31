There are few things that can impact a young person in quite the same way that music does. In fact, many successful musicians credit the music of their youth as a healthy outlet that transformed their lives for the better. Fortunately for the future musicians of Denver, Youth On Record has spent the last 10 years working to ensure that local youth have opportunities to explore music as a creative outlet. This Saturday, Youth On Record is celebrating their passion for encouraging young people with their fifth annual block party.

For more than 10 years, Youth On Record has worked to bring music into the lives of Denver youth — focusing on providing resources to underserved and at-risk communities. The organization provides music education, mentorship, lessons and recording opportunities for local youth. They do this by partnering with professionals within the music industry to help bring educational opportunities to kids by encouraging exploration into art as a creative expression.

Not only does the organization provide music lessons and mentors to the young artists, but Youth On Record also offers recording resources. The organization has a full media studio, that has hosted plenty of youth and even a few national and international artists. In addition to providing an educational experience for this end of the industry, the music recorded here is then compiled onto a record. After providing young musicians with so many wonderful opportunities, resources and experiences, it’s clear that Youth On Record is fostering the expression of many talented young musicians — and there’s no better way to celebrate these growing artists than with a block party.

The block party is totally free and is taking place this Saturday in Denver. The event will feature two separate stages where youth from the organization will perform throughout the day as well as some local artists. In addition to filling the area with awesome live music, Youth On Record will continue their mission of education with panel discussions on music-related topics including how to break into the industry and how to get media attention for your art.

While the day will be full of music, there will be plenty of other noteworthy things going on throughout the event to keep you busy. Activities like hula-hooping and sidewalk chalk art will be available, along with plenty of other activities offered by one of the many vendors who will be at the event. Some of those vendors include Floyd’s Barbershop — who will provide haircuts for donations to Youth On Record — and Indy Ink, who will offer t-shirt printing — so be sure to bring a shirt or purchase one of Youth On Record’s. There will also be plenty of food trucks dishing up tasty treats to keep you fueled throughout the day. The day will be full of great music, and an opportunity for local fans to get a jump on which young artists could be the next rising star within the local scene.

The block party will take place Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1301 W. 10th Ave. If you are unable to attend the event but are still interested in supporting the organization you can find information here, or check out 303 Music Vol. 2.

All photos courtesy of Youth On Record’s Facebook.