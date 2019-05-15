Denver has some interesting events racked up this weekend. Kick it off by getting technical at Science Lounge: Reality Bites and end it getting thrifty at ThriftCon. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, May 16

Science Lounge: Reality Bites

When: May 16, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Science Lounge: Reality Bites. The event features a night of tricks to play with your senses. You can experiment with virtual reality and augmented reality and see the temporary exhibition Our Senses within the museum.

Succulent and Flower Crown Workshop

When: May 16, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: West Elm, 2955 E. 1st Ave. #101, Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: West Elm hosts a Succulent and Flower Crown Workshop. The event features a chance to learn how to create your very own flower crown with succulents mixed in. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed and instructions needed to complete the project.

Shake Out Run

When: May 16, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Shake Shack, 2995 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: bRUNch Running teams up with Shake Shack to present a Shake Out Run. The event features a 5k run – or walk – around Denver that finishes at Shake Shack. Following the run, you can grab a swag bag and a milkshake to refuel.

High Point Creamery Turns 5

When: May 16, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: High Point Creamery, multiple locations check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a scoop of cool ice cream during High Point Creamery Turns 5. The event features a celebration of High Point Creamery’s achievements over the past five years. You can delight in ice cream specials, snag giveaways and more at all of the High Point locations throughout the day.

Hudson Hill Turns Three

When: May 16, 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Hudson Hill, 619 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to three years of business as Hudson Hill Turns Three. The event features a three year anniversary with Hudson Hill partnering with Jason Patz of Union Lodge No. 1 and Real McCoy Spirits to sling out drink specials throughout the evening.

Friday, May 17

Lisa Frank ROLL

When: May 17, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace the neon colors of a unicorn themed night during Lisa Frank ROLL. The event features an evening dedicated to Lisa Frank with ’90s throwbacks. You can rollerskate, sing in karaoke, jam out to beats from DJ Soup and more. Make sure to wear some killer ’90s gear to match the theme.

Colorado Spirits Trail Festival

When: May 17, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building hosts the Colorado Spirits Trail Festival. The event features a gathering of more than 60 Colorado craft distillers presenting their unique spirits. You can sip on specialty cocktails, jam out to beats from DJs, learn from experts and more throughout the festival.

Park Hill Art Festival

When: May 17 – 19

Where: Historic Park Hill Neighborhood, 4819 Montview Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Explore the Historic Park Hill Neighborhood and find some amazing art during the Park Hill Art Festival. The sixth annual festival features a gathering of local artists with a juried fine art and fine craft show, a chance to win a $1000 shopping spree and more.

9 Year Anniversary

When: May 17 – 18

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330 Zuni St. Unit M, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Strange Craft Beer Company celebrates its 9 Year Anniversary. The event features two-days filled with beer-centric fun. On Friday you can grab the release of the 2018 Dr. Strangelove Barleywine and on Saturday you can sip on nine different collaboration brews.

Cuffin’ All Thangs Party

When: May 17, 9 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: 1055 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Grab your bucket hats and jelly shoes for the Cuffin’ All Thangs Party. The event features a bash with live music banging from DJ Big Styles, DJ Chonz and KDJ Above. Get out on the dance floor and get your booty shaking to some R&B hits. Entry is free before 11 p.m. and after 11 it is $10.

Saturday, May 18

13th Annual Gear Swap

When: May 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Wilderness Exchange Unlimited, 2401 15th St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Wilderness Exchange Unlimited hosts its 13th Annual Gear Swap. The event features a gear swap and sale to find some of the best outdoor gear to keep your adventures going. You can shop from used gear and grab samples and watch demos from local sale representatives.

8th Annual Crawfish Boil

When: May 18, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. presents its 8th Annual Crawfish Boil. The event features a chance to crack into those delightful Cajun crustaceans. This year you can also delight in the release of Denver Beer Co.’s Zydeco Pils – a bayou style pilsner. The ticket price includes three pounds of crawfish with potatoes and corn on the cob and two Denver Beer Co. brews.

Gothic Takeover at Lakeside

When: May 18, 1 – 11 p.m.

Where: Lakeside Amusement Park, 4601 Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: $4 at entry

The Lowdown: If you love living the gothic lifestyle you need to attend a Gothic Takeover of Lakeside Amusement Park. Dress in your best gothic gear and celebrate with vintage carnival vibes. You can have pictures taken and ride on a goth train on the Oriental Express.

Wagapalooza

When: May 18, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bruz Beers hosts Wagapalooza. The event features a puppy party with a professional photographer to get shots of your furry friend, playtime with rescue pups, a raffle and more benefitting Lifeline Puppy Rescue and Hope for Paws Colorado. You can dive into pizza from food trucks and sip on brews from Bruz Beers to keep the party going.

Five Points Jazz Festival

When: May 18, 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Five Points, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate all things jazz and the history of the Five Points neighborhood during the Five Points Jazz Festival. The festival features performances from multiple jazz bands on different stages, food, drinks and more. You can jam out to the best jazz in Denver throughout the day.

Cupid’s Bathrobe Brunch

When: May 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station presents Cupid’s Bathrobe Brunch. The event features a brunch with a cause while staying comfy. You can brunch in your bathrobe while raising funds for Cupid’s Charity and funding research for neurofibromatosis.

RiNo Spring Bazaar

When: May 18 – 19

Where: DenverBazaar, 2845 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar presents the RiNo Spring Bazaar. You can shop from more than 100 local vendors during a two-day pop-up market that features beer, wine and cider tastings along the way. You can also grab food from food trucks to fuel your shopping adventures.

Truck Stop

When: May 18, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: University of Denver Nelson Hall, 2222 S. High St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The University of Denver hosts the next Truck Stop. The food truck rally features a plethora of amazing local food trucks, vendors, cool drinks and more. You can explore the rally and dig into the best foods while jamming out to live music.

Retro Prom

When: May 18, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 tickets

The Lowdown: Redo your high school prom with the Retro Prom. The event features a night of dancing with live music from The One and Only Jon Ham band, food from the Vegan Van food truck, beer tappings, a photo booth and more. You can put on your best prom outfit and party all night long. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased in the taproom of Baere.

Sunday, May 19

Trevor Noah: Loud & Clear Tour

When: May 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $100 – $135 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre hosts Trevor Noah: Loud & Clear Tour. The event features a chance to hear from Trevor Noah – well-known comedian and the host of the award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central. You can laugh all night long at jokes and hear about the details of his life.

South Pearl Street Farmers Market Opening

When: May 19, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: South Pearl Street, 1400 to 1500 blocks on South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop from tons of vendors and flourish in fresh produce during the South Pearl Farmers Market Opening. The market opens on Sunday morning taking over South Pearl. You can find some new bites and explore the local shops and restaurants on the street.

14th Anniversary Colfax Marathon

When: May 19, 6 – 9 a.m.

Where: City Park, Colorado Blvd. and York St., Denver

Cost: $43 – $139 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your shoes and run in the 14th Anniversary Colfax Marathon — Denver’s only marathon. You can choose to run in the marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, or 5k. You can also choose a charity to raise funds for when you register. The race will lead you around Denver on the longest main street in America and give the ultimate tour on your feet, connecting major iconic landmarks.

Worldwide Vegan Bakesale

When: May 19, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Nooch | Vegan Market, 10 E. Ellsworth Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Nooch | Vegan Market hosts the Worldwide Vegan Bakesale. The event features a day-long bake sale dishing all vegan bakes. The event raises awareness for animals in needs and raises funds for Danzig’s Roost. You can find tons of vegan delights during the bake sale that takes over Ellsworth.

ThriftCon

When: May 19, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5-$12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shop vintage and collectibles at ThriftCon. You can shop from tons of local vendors and find the best vintage items to add to your collections. If you bring five articles of clothing to donate you will receive a free ThriftCon T-shirt. The clothing drive will benefit the Denver Rescue Mission.

Mark Your Calendar

Chicken Fight Festival

When: May 23, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Industry Denver, 3001 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $65 – $135 tickets available here

Ali Wong: The Milk & Money Tour

When: May 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $55 – $125 tickets available here

Sweet William Market

When: May 25, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Founders Green, 7601 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission