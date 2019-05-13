Denver Bazaar presents a RiNo Spring Bazaar Pop-Up. The pop-up features a two-day shopping experience starting May 18. You can shop from more than 100 local crafters, fashion boutique trucks and more on the streets of the RiNo Art District.

Denver Bazaar is a unique makers market that originated in the RiNo Art District in 2015 and for the past four years has had pop-up bazaars that have brought in more than 15,000 shoppers. The pop-up event aims to blend the elements of food, drinks and fashion to create a one-of-a-kind shopping and sipping experience that locals have come to adore.

The market will feature an amazing vendor line up that includes brands such as Fawn Berry Apothecary, AtomicChild Design, B Fresh Gear and Eyes Open Project. If you are more into fashion, you can take a peek at the fashion trucks including Electric Dream Boutique, Wholly Craze and Inspyre Boutique.

The bazaar also hosts a myriad of beer and cider tastings from breweries and cideries such as Stem Ciders, Mockery Brewing Co. and Great Divide Brewing Co. as well as a cash bar to sip drinks from to fuel your shopping adventures. The pop-up market spans throughout a city block giving you a wide variety of local businesses to explore with the ability to grab bites from food trucks including Farm to Truck, Happy Cones and Yumbap Korean BBQ along the way to keep the munchies at bay.

The best part is that you can bring your furry friend with you as the event is dog-friendly. The ticket price is $5 for general admission or $20 for a VIP shop and sip experience. Kids under 12 get free admission. The shop and sip experience features six drink tokens to imbibe on local cider, wine and beers. You can purchase your tickets here.

The bazaar will be located at Walnut Street between 28th Street and 29th Street on May 18 and 19, 2019.