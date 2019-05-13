The ever audacious Morrissey is heading back out on the road, announcing a tour in support of his forthcoming cover album, California Son, including a Denver stop at the newly constructed Mission Ballroom. The upcoming show, going down on September 26, will be even more special, as none other than veteran New York rock band Interpol will take on opening duties. The tour — coming on the heels of a Broadway residency that promises to have Morrissey playing the hits and material from California Son —may shed light on what fans can expect of this jaunt.

The last time Morrissey hit the Mile High City was in November of 2017 at the Paramount Theatre, at that time he was shrouded in controversy, thankfully, this time around, Morrissey seems to be behaving himself. As for Interpol, the rock band recently headlined Red Rocks for the first time in their illustrious career.

Tickets for the upcoming performance go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.