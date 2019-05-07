The highly anticipated Film on the Rocks cinematic experience announced its initial lineup last week. An annual summer hit, Denver Film Society’s (DFS) Film on the Rocks is a three-course meal of entertainment, whereby one can indulge in a little bit of everything — film, music and comedy. Set to launch this Friday, May 10, with a showing of Titanic, Film on the Rocks has rounded out its lineup adding local musicians and comedians to the scores of the nights.

“For two decades, Denver audiences have been entertained by a combination of the most iconic and entertaining films in history coupled with notable local bands and comedians in one of the world’s most beautiful outdoor settings,” said Festival Director, Britta Erickson. “This year’s lineup is packed full of some of the most popular films of all time, perennial favorites and a few new film and documentary additions that are going to create a very memorable summer under the stars.”

Check out the complete lineup below:

Friday, May 10 — Titanic

Headliner: Neyla Pekarek

Opener: Venus Cruz & What Young Men Do

Comedian: Brandt Tobler

Tuesday, May 28 — Bohemian Rhapsody

Headliner: A collaborative show featuring the DENVER GAY MEN’S CHORUS & DENVER WOMEN’S CHORUS

Opener: Spirettes

Comedian: Mike Stanley

Monday, June 3 — Ghostbusters (1984)

Headliner: RAMAKHANDRA

Opener: YaSi

Comedian: Nancy Norton

Monday, June 17 — Mean Girls

Headliner: Tyto Alba

Opener: Briffaut

Comedian: Janae Burris

Monday, July 1 — Top Gun

Headliner: Oxeye Daisy

Opener: Brothers of Brass

Comedian: Josh Blue

Monday, August 5 — The Mighty Ducks

Headliner: School of Rock

Comedian: Troy Walker

Monday, August 19 — Free Solo

Headliner: WHIPPOORWILL

Opener: Whitacre

Comedian: Andrew Orvedahl

The doors for all the showings will open at 6:30 p.m., with musical acts beginning at 7 p.m. and the film starting up around dusk. Tickets for all the showings are now on sale here.