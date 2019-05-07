The highly anticipated Film on the Rocks cinematic experience announced its initial lineup last week. An annual summer hit, Denver Film Society’s (DFS) Film on the Rocks is a three-course meal of entertainment, whereby one can indulge in a little bit of everything — film, music and comedy. Set to launch this Friday, May 10, with a showing of Titanic, Film on the Rocks has rounded out its lineup adding local musicians and comedians to the scores of the nights.
“For two decades, Denver audiences have been entertained by a combination of the most iconic and entertaining films in history coupled with notable local bands and comedians in one of the world’s most beautiful outdoor settings,” said Festival Director, Britta Erickson. “This year’s lineup is packed full of some of the most popular films of all time, perennial favorites and a few new film and documentary additions that are going to create a very memorable summer under the stars.”
Check out the complete lineup below:
Friday, May 10 — Titanic
Headliner: Neyla Pekarek
Opener: Venus Cruz & What Young Men Do
Comedian: Brandt Tobler
Tuesday, May 28 — Bohemian Rhapsody
Headliner: A collaborative show featuring the DENVER GAY MEN’S CHORUS & DENVER WOMEN’S CHORUS
Opener: Spirettes
Comedian: Mike Stanley
Monday, June 3 — Ghostbusters (1984)
Headliner: RAMAKHANDRA
Opener: YaSi
Comedian: Nancy Norton
Monday, June 17 — Mean Girls
Headliner: Tyto Alba
Opener: Briffaut
Comedian: Janae Burris
Monday, July 1 — Top Gun
Headliner: Oxeye Daisy
Opener: Brothers of Brass
Comedian: Josh Blue
Monday, August 5 — The Mighty Ducks
Headliner: School of Rock
Comedian: Troy Walker
Monday, August 19 — Free Solo
Headliner: WHIPPOORWILL
Opener: Whitacre
Comedian: Andrew Orvedahl
