The favorite summer past time for cinephiles everywhere is almost here, and with that comes our first look at Film on the Rocks’ lineup. Denver Film Society released the first three movies making up the summer lineup and based on their picks, our prediction is that they’ve curated another year of cinematic masterpieces for everyone at Red Rocks.

The details regarding who will open for each movie are yet to be released — typically bands and comedians are tasked with those duties – but the first movie kicking off the series is none other than the epic Titanic, and tickets are on sale, so get to them quick, because they are sure to sell out.

Titanic – Friday, May 10

Tickets on sale now

Bohemian Rhapsody – Tuesday, May 28

Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 4

Ghostbusters – Monday, June 3

Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 4

All showings start at 7 p.m. with an opener and film begins at dusk