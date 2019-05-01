They say April showers bring May flowers, but the Mile High City is also budding with fashion events to attend this month that include Kentucky Derby festivities, exclusive release parties, Mother’s Day shopping sprees and a bunch of artisan markets. It may not be summer yet, but the city’s fashion scene is heating up, so we rounded up some of our favorite ways to spend the next 31 days fashionably.

KACIHEAD Release Party

When: Thursday, May 2 from 5-8 p.m.

Where: Edelman Leather Showroom, 595 S. Broadway, Ste. 108E, Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Join local designer Kaci Head at the Edelman Leather Showroom inside the Denver Design District for the exclusive release of her newest collection of high-end handbags and home accessories handcrafted in Denver.

RAW Denver Presents Impact

When: Thursday, May 2 from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Admission: Starting at $22.50 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Join CRX/Cross to celebrate the wealth of talented, up-and-coming visual artists, photographers, fashion designers, hair stylists, makeup artists, musicians and other creatives for this celebratory night at The Church.

TheBigWonderful

When: Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: 4400 Fox St., Denver

Admission: Starting at $5 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: TheBigWonderful is back for its sixth Annual Kentucky Derby Weekend Festival. The bash includes a Beerfest with unlimited beer and cider samples all day, more than 100 local makers, live music and fashion trucks like Electric Dream Boutique and Inspyre Boutique.

Balefire Goods Mother’s Day Shopping Event

When: Tuesday, May 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Balefire Goods, 7417 Grandview, Arvada

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Balefire Goods is teaming with M2 Confections for a shopping event before Mother’s Day that includes one-of-a-kind, handcrafted jewelry selections and artisan chocolates in the gallery.

Goodwill Shop & Share

When: Thursday, May 9 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Goodwill, 21 S. Broadway, Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Attendees to this Goodwill Denver event will get to shop from racks curated by local thrifting pros who have spent weeks handpicking unique clothing and accessories.

2019 Spring Horseshoe Market

When: Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Broncos Stadium, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Admission: $5 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: For its 10th season, this two-day event will be held at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in the west side parking lots (Lot G). The market will include 200 makers, artists, designers, artisanal food, food trucks and a new vintage and antique component. A portion of this season’s proceeds will go to Denver Urban Gardens.

RiNo Spring BAZAAR

When: Saturday, May 18 through Sunday, May 19 from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: 2845 Walnut St., Denver

Admission: Starting at $5 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: DenverBazaar is proud to bring more than 100 local makers, food and fashion trucks, beer and cider tasting, and much more to the streets of the RiNo Art District for their spring celebration.

Neiman Marcus Events

When: Wednesday, May 1 through Friday, May 31

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Discover the new spring collections and the latest beauty including skincare, makeup and fragrance.

Maidi Trunk Show

When: May 1 through May 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Precious Jewels Salon, Level One

Gift of Beauty Event

When: May 1 through May 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Cle de Peau Beaute Spa Event

When: May 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Hueb Trunk Show

When: May 1 and 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Precious Jewels Salon, Level One

Guerlain Spa Event

When: May 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Kastel Trunk Show

When: May 3 and May 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Designer Jewelry, Level One

La Mer Spa Event

When: May 3 through May 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Tamara Comolli Trunk Show

When: May 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Precious Jewels Salon, Level One

Lancome Paris Spa Event

When: May 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Sisley-Paris VIP Spa Event

When: May 8 through 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

ReVive Spa Event

When: May 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Spa Event

When: May 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Estee Lauder Spa Event

When: May 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Chanel Spa Event

When: May 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Armani Spa Event

When: May 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Akris Punto Event

When: May 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Fine Apparel, Level Two

Trish McEvoy Spa Event

When: May 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Cle de Peau Beaute Spa Event

When: May 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Cle de Peau Beaute Synactif Spa Event

When: May 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Estee Lauder Spa Event

When: May 28 through June 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Tata Harper Spa Event

When: May 29 through June 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

Sisley-Paris Spa Event

When: May 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

La Prairie Spa Event

When: May 31 through June 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One