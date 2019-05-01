They say April showers bring May flowers, but the Mile High City is also budding with fashion events to attend this month that include Kentucky Derby festivities, exclusive release parties, Mother’s Day shopping sprees and a bunch of artisan markets. It may not be summer yet, but the city’s fashion scene is heating up, so we rounded up some of our favorite ways to spend the next 31 days fashionably.
KACIHEAD Release Party
When: Thursday, May 2 from 5-8 p.m.
Where: Edelman Leather Showroom, 595 S. Broadway, Ste. 108E, Denver
Admission: Free
The Lowdown: Join local designer Kaci Head at the Edelman Leather Showroom inside the Denver Design District for the exclusive release of her newest collection of high-end handbags and home accessories handcrafted in Denver.
RAW Denver Presents Impact
When: Thursday, May 2 from 6:30 to 11 p.m.
Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver
Admission: Starting at $22.50 (Get tickets HERE)
The Lowdown: Join CRX/Cross to celebrate the wealth of talented, up-and-coming visual artists, photographers, fashion designers, hair stylists, makeup artists, musicians and other creatives for this celebratory night at The Church.
TheBigWonderful
When: Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: 4400 Fox St., Denver
Admission: Starting at $5 (Get tickets HERE)
The Lowdown: TheBigWonderful is back for its sixth Annual Kentucky Derby Weekend Festival. The bash includes a Beerfest with unlimited beer and cider samples all day, more than 100 local makers, live music and fashion trucks like Electric Dream Boutique and Inspyre Boutique.
Balefire Goods Mother’s Day Shopping Event
When: Tuesday, May 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Balefire Goods, 7417 Grandview, Arvada
Admission: Free
The Lowdown: Balefire Goods is teaming with M2 Confections for a shopping event before Mother’s Day that includes one-of-a-kind, handcrafted jewelry selections and artisan chocolates in the gallery.
Goodwill Shop & Share
When: Thursday, May 9 from 6-8 p.m.
Where: Goodwill, 21 S. Broadway, Denver
Admission: Free
The Lowdown: Attendees to this Goodwill Denver event will get to shop from racks curated by local thrifting pros who have spent weeks handpicking unique clothing and accessories.
2019 Spring Horseshoe Market
When: Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Broncos Stadium, 1701 Bryant St., Denver
Admission: $5 (Get tickets HERE)
The Lowdown: For its 10th season, this two-day event will be held at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in the west side parking lots (Lot G). The market will include 200 makers, artists, designers, artisanal food, food trucks and a new vintage and antique component. A portion of this season’s proceeds will go to Denver Urban Gardens.
RiNo Spring BAZAAR
When: Saturday, May 18 through Sunday, May 19 from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: 2845 Walnut St., Denver
Admission: Starting at $5 (Get tickets HERE)
The Lowdown: DenverBazaar is proud to bring more than 100 local makers, food and fashion trucks, beer and cider tasting, and much more to the streets of the RiNo Art District for their spring celebration.
Neiman Marcus Events
When: Wednesday, May 1 through Friday, May 31
Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave., Denver
The Lowdown: Discover the new spring collections and the latest beauty including skincare, makeup and fragrance.
Maidi Trunk Show
When: May 1 through May 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Precious Jewels Salon, Level One
Gift of Beauty Event
When: May 1 through May 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Cle de Peau Beaute Spa Event
When: May 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Hueb Trunk Show
When: May 1 and 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Precious Jewels Salon, Level One
Guerlain Spa Event
When: May 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Kastel Trunk Show
When: May 3 and May 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Designer Jewelry, Level One
La Mer Spa Event
When: May 3 through May 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Tamara Comolli Trunk Show
When: May 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Precious Jewels Salon, Level One
Lancome Paris Spa Event
When: May 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Sisley-Paris VIP Spa Event
When: May 8 through 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
ReVive Spa Event
When: May 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Kiehl’s Since 1851 Spa Event
When: May 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Estee Lauder Spa Event
When: May 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Chanel Spa Event
When: May 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Armani Spa Event
When: May 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Akris Punto Event
When: May 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Fine Apparel, Level Two
Trish McEvoy Spa Event
When: May 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Cle de Peau Beaute Spa Event
When: May 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Cle de Peau Beaute Synactif Spa Event
When: May 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Estee Lauder Spa Event
When: May 28 through June 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Tata Harper Spa Event
When: May 29 through June 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
Sisley-Paris Spa Event
When: May 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
La Prairie Spa Event
When: May 31 through June 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cosmetics, Level One
