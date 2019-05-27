Denver has some mouthwatering events lined up this week. Start it off with a Monday Fun day at Barcelona Wine Bar’s Long Weekend Brunch and end it at Highlands’ or RiNo’s Farmers Markets. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, May 27

Long Weekend Brunch

When: Monday, May 27 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Barcelona Wine Bar (RiNo), 2900 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Barcelona Wine Bar is celebrating Memorial Day with a tapas-style brunch. Guests can celebrate this Monday fun day in style with Barcelona Wine Bar’s award-winning selection of wines from Spain and South America. Go here to reserve your table.

Tuesday, May 28

Vinyl Records Night at Ratio Beerworks

When: Tuesday, May 28 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks and Something Vinyl Club host Vinyl Records Night. There will be a mobile record store at Ratio Beerworks so you can shop for new records while sipping on some beer. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own records to swap or trade or to be played in the Ratio taproom. As a plus, guests that play a record during vinyl night receive a two-for-one beer deal.

Yoga & Brews at Diebolt Brewing Co.

When: Tuesday, May 28 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Diebolt Brewing Company is hosting Yoga & Brews this Tuesday with instructor Ellie Rome. Guests can expect a one-hour energizing flow class suitable for all levels.

Mean Girls Trivia at Growler USA Highlands Pub

When: Tuesday, May 28 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Growler USA Highlands Pub, 4433 West 29th Ave., #102, Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Test your Mean Girls knowledge this Tuesday at Growler USA Highlands Pub. Teams are encouraged to designate a team captain and reserve tickets for the rest of the team. You can quote your favorite teen comedy and sip on delightful drinks.

Wednesday, May 29

Pink Party 2019

When: Wednesday, May 29 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Elway’s, 2500 East 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: $40.88 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Sommeliers at Elway’s — Chriss Cass and Kelly Cleary — are hosting an extensive rosé tasting. Guests can expect 50 different rosés featured and light passed appetizers. Pink attire is strongly encouraged to truly make this a Pink Party.

Taproom Takeover @ Blue Tile Brewing

When: Wednesday, May 29 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Blue Tile Brewing, 1609 East 58th Ave., Unit G, Denver

Cost: $100 – $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Thistle & Mint is taking over Blue Tile Brewing for a Rocky Mountain inspired dinner. Throughout the six-course meal, guests will learn more about the cultural influences of Colorado’s cuisine by Chef Jared. This is a reservation only dinner with limited seating so tickets are sure to go fast.

Chroma – Uchi Culinary Journey

When: Wednesday, May 29 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Uchi Denver, 2500 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Uchi and Thrice Pop Up present Chroma, a color immersion dinner. During the seven-course meal, guests will explore the seven colors of the rainbow. For $175 guests will receive food, drink and immersive arts. Proceeds will benefit the RiNo Art District and contributing artists.

Thursday, May 30

Tiny ‘tails & Small Plates

When: Thursday, May 30 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Block Distilling Co., 2900 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join The Block Distilling Co. for Tiny ‘tails & Small Plates. A Notte will be serving up three seasonal plates paired with fresh cocktails from The Block Distilling Co. There is limited seating so guests are suggested to get tickets in advance.

Mental Health Awareness Month Fundraiser at Illegal Pete’s Northside

When: Thursday, May 30 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s Northside, 1851 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Illegal Pete’s Northside is hosting a fundraiser for Mental Health Awareness Month. Fifty percent of sales from 5 to 11 p.m. will be donated to Second Wind Fund, Inc. Cerebral Brewing is also donating a keg and 100% of the keg sales will go to Second Wind Fund.

Beer and Cheese with Wibby

When: Thursday, May 30 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Tandem Bar, 1300 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tandem Bar and Wibby Brewing are partnering to present a beer and cheese pairing event. Attendees will enjoy paired four-ounce beer pours with expertly selected gourmet cheese. Pre-sale tickets are $20 and day of tickets are $25.

Friday, May 31

Little’s Wine & Spirits 8th Annual Pink Party

When: Friday, May 31 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Maddie’s Restaurant, 2425 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The celebration of rosé continues this Saturday with Little’s Wine & Spirits at Maddie’s Restaurant. There will be over 35 tastings available from around the world and charcuterie boards. All wines featured will be available for purchase at Little’s Wine & spirits with day-of discounts of 10% off six bottles and 15% off a case of twelve.

Mugs and Mollusks

When: Friday, May 31 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Crazy Mountain Brewery (Denver), 471 Kalamath Street, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Crazy Mountain Brewery and The Shuck Brothers present Mugs and Mollusks. There will be East Coast, West Coast and Rockefeller Oysters from 4 p.m. until supplies last. You can sip on your favorite Crazy Mountain pint and enjoy a delicious mollusk.

Wing-a-Ling aka Chicken Wing Social Hour

When: Friday, May 31 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Preservery, 3040 Blake St., #101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Preservery hosts its monthly Chicken Wing Social Hour this Friday. With every drink purchase, guests will receive free “world famous wings” from Chef Coop. Guests are encouraged to attend, eat delicious wings and get to know the community.

Saturday, June 1

One Year Anniversary Birthday Brunch

When: Saturday, June 1 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market celebrates its one year anniversary this weekend with a Birthday Brunch. With half-priced bottomless mimosas, DJ 2AR, prizes and cake this is sure to be a celebration. You can explore the market and sip on mimosas all morning while honoring this new Denver staple.

The 7th Annual Whiskey Throwdown + Doughnuts Showdown

When: Saturday, June 1 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place, Denver

Cost: $39 – $69 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Number 38 is hosting the official kickoff to Doughnut week with the 7th Annual Whiskey Throwdown + Doughnut Showdown. Tickets include unlimited whiskey and doughnut tasting from 30 different vendors. With proceeds going to Minds Matter of Denver you can drink and snack for a good cause.

5 Year Anniversary (Dual Can Release)

When: Saturday, June 1 12 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing Company is celebrating their fifth anniversary with a dual can release. The first release is a Watermelon Berliner Weisse that is light, tart and with a watermelon touch. The second beer is the Plattmosphere NEIPA that has honeydew, melon and mango hop notes. Four packs will be available of both beers from $14 to $16.

Grand Reopening of The Inventing Room Dessert Shop

When: Saturday, June 1 at 2 p.m.

Where: The Inventing Room Dessert Shop, 4433 West 29th Ave., Unit 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Willy Wonka inspired dessert shop is reopening its doors this Saturday. With a Harry Potter tasting menu and free nitrogen popcorn there is something for everyone’s inner child. The Inventing Room Dessert Shop is a chef-driven concept with all items made in house and an ever-changing menu. You can dine on nano-batched ice cream and marvel in the wonder that is ice cream that never graces a freezer.

Truck Stop Five Points

When: Saturday, June 1 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: 25th- 29th Street on Welton, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Truck Stop: Food Truck Rally is returning to Five Points this year. With dozens of local food trucks with everything from BBQ to vegetarian to schwarma to tacos, even the pickiest of eaters are sure to be satisfied. There will also be an array of drink vendors and live music to make this event a classic block party.

Smoky Tiki Party at Brass Tacks

When: Starts Saturday, June 1 at 5 p.m.

Where: Brass Tacks, 1526 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join Ardberg at the Brass Tacks mezzanine for a Smoky Tiki Party. Featuring specially crafted Tiki drinks with Ardberg spirits your tastebuds are sure to be surprised and delighted.

Sunday, June 2

2019 Wings & Whiskey

When: Sunday, June 2 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve is hosting the sixth annual Wings & Whiskey charity event this Sunday. Tickets include unlimited wing tastings, three drink tickets, access to the Whiskey Booth and the option to enter the Charity Wing Eating Contest. Proceeds will go towards the Denver Housing Authority Youth Culinary Academy.

Backyard BEER FEST & BBQ

When: Sunday, June 2 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Northgate Event Center & TapRoom, 3880 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Northgate Event Center & TapRoom present the First Annual Backyard BEER FEST & BBQ. The event features food and drink vendors such as Resolute Brewing Company and Crush Pizza. Call 720-532-1571 to get your tickets.

All You Wish to Drink | Benver Events Presents: 90’s Sunday Funday

When: Sunday, June 2 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Moxy Denver Cherry Creek, 240 Josephine Street, Denver

Cost: $15 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Benver Events and Mmm Sundays present All You Wish to Drink at Moxy’s. Guests can enjoy a bacon and waffle bar and mimosa and bloody Mary drink packages with ticket purchase. There will also be 90’s themed music spun by 2AR. You can bust out your favorite 90’s gear and enjoy Sunday fun day in style.

Sunday RiNo Farmers Market

When: Starting, June 2 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Sunday RiNo Farmers Market, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Sunday RiNo Farmers Market kicks off the 2019 summer season this Sunday. Other than fresh produce the event offers live music and a mimosa and beer garden every Sunday.

Boozy Brunch Kick-Off

When: Sunday, June 2 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly-A Craft Winery, 3563 Wazee Street, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bigsby’s Folly kicks off its Boozy Brunch this weekend. The menu features sweet breakfast bites like a pecan sticky bun to savory choices like a quiche. You can bring your friend and enjoy a mimosa or a frosé.

Highlands Farmers Market

When: Starting Sunday, June 1 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Highlands Farmers Market, 3489 W 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Highlands Farmers Market also kicks off this Sunday. The event features a plethora of local produce, artisans and other vendors every week. You can learn more about the vendors for the season by visiting this website.

Mark Your Calendar

Vine Street Pub and Brewery 11th Anniversary Bash

When: June 8, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Vine Street Pub & Brewery, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

RiNo Beer Fest

When: June 15, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: RiNo Beer Garden, 3800 Walnut Street, Denver

Cost: $30

Top Taco 2019

When: June 27, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $70 – $135