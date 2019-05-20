Denver has some art-filled experienced lined up this week. Start it off by exploring Iceland at the Made in Reykjavik Pop-Up and end it by celebrating Memorial Day with the Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, May 20

Made in Reykjavik Pop-Up

When: May 20, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Eyes Open Project presents the Made in Reykjavik Pop-Up. This Monday is the last day to explore the pop-up that features a look into Iceland’s capital city. The pop-up showcases design, art from Icelandic artists such as Þorvaldur jónsson, Loji Höskuldsson and Helga Paley. You can also delight in food from SKÁL.

Tuesday, May 21

Succulent Necklace and Ring Workshop

When: May 21, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens hosts a Succulent Necklace and Ring Workshop. The event features a class on making botanical jewelry guided by floral designer Cindy Anderson. You will learn techniques used by professionals and create a unique necklace and ring made with succulents.

GoodCinema Inspirations: Happy

When: May 21, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $29 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema presents GoodCinema Inspirations: Happy. The film features a deeper look into what it is that really makes people happy. You can watch a screening of the film, participate in a Q&A surrounding the film following the screening and jam out to live music from DJ Omn1.

Pixel Playoffs

When: May 21, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Pixel Playoffs. The event features a video game tournament with Wii Sports. You can compete against others for prizes while listening to commentary from comedians Jeremy Pysher, Cory Helie and Mike O’Connor.

The Invisible Circus 5.0

When: May 21, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Rainbow Militia,1545 Julien St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rainbow Militia hosts a world of wonder during The Invisible Circus 5.0. You can see a showcase of Denver’s best aerialists, contortionists and more as they bend and move into the air with ease and grace. The building this will be in holds history in Denver — both as an old church and as an artist’s house and live-in studio.

Wednesday, May 22

Great Directors Series

When: May 22, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre presents the Great Directors Series. The event features a screening of director François Truffaut’s The 400 Blows. The film examines Truffaut’s experiences as a child through the use of character Antoine Doinel. Following the screening, you can take part in a Q&A with Skidmore College professor John Anzalone.

SCFD Free Day

When: May 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to host SCFD Free Day. The event features a chance to explore the galleries free of cost. At 2 p.m. you can even take a guided tour and learn more about the pieces that are held within the museum.

Golden Triangle Public Art Tour

When: May 22, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: McNichols Civic Center Building presents a Golden Triangle Public Art Tour. The tour will take you around Denver to explore public contemporary pieces. The tour will stop near the Denver Public Library, Civic Center Park and the Denver Art Museum and is led by public art docent Esther Varney.

Wax Wednesday

When: May 22, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: 715 Club, 715 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 715 Club partners with Gyp Dahip to host Wax Wednesday. The event features the Five Points Flea with tons of vendors including Chris Sarlo, Zola Oil Co. and Big Sky Supply. You can jam out to fresh beats from Big J. Beats while shopping.

Thursday, May 23

Creative Workshop

When: May 23, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver presents a Creative Workshop. The event features an evening to learn from artist Jennifer Cavan. Cavan will guide you through the pastel workshop taking you through her process and speaking about her inspirations. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to create an oil pastel landscape.

TVunscripted Live

When: May 23, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Voodoo Comedy, 1260 22nd St., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Voodoo Comedy presents TVunscpripted Live. The event features a chance to hear from duo Gabe Valdez and Ryder Tamas as they run their show. You can laugh all night long and see the two create new content during their time limits.

¡Lotería! A Fiesta Benefitting Focus Points

When: May 23, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $60 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station hosts ¡Lotería! A Fiesta Benefitting Focus Points. The event features an annual fundraiser that benefits Focus Points Family Resource Center. You can play a game of traditional Mexican lotería, win prizes, dine on food from the Comal Heritage Food Incubator and more throughout the evening.

Friday, May 24

Calligraphy Dragon Painting Class

When: May 24, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space presents a Calligraphy Dragon Painting Class. The event features a step-by-step workshop guided by Kayla Lees. You will learn to create Dragon style calligraphy using watercolor on a watercolor paper. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to participate.

Drunk History of Westeros

When: May 24, 7:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $12.75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre hosts Drunken History of Westeros. The event features a night dedicated to the hit television series Game of Thrones with a themed Drunk History party. You can watch live comedy sketches, see a contest for best performance and more throughout the tipsy evening.

Life in Low-Earth Orbit

When: May 24, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Life in Low-Earth Orbit. The event features a chance to hear from NASA astronaut Dr. Kjell Lindgren. Lindgren will talk about his time as a flight engineer on the International Space Station during the Expedition 44/45 mission. You can learn all about space and meet an astronaut.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: May 24, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $20 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a comedy show hosted at a secret location in Denver. This Friday you can laugh at hilarious sets somewhere in the North Capitol Hill neighborhood. You will find out the location via email the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Saturday, May 25

Denver Arts Festival

When: May 25 – 26

Where: Conservatory Green at Stapleton, E. 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Conservatory Green at Stapleton hosts the Denver Arts Festival. The event features two days of local art with over 150 artists and vendors showcasing their works. You can peruse the festival and purchase some amazing unique pieces to add to your art collections.

Handbound Journal Making

When: May 25, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: $90 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Salvage Design Center presents Handbound Journal Making. The event features a workshop with local artist Richard Pollock-Nelson of Handbound Designs. The class will cover creating a handbound journal by using an upcycled cigar box lid.

Game of Thrones Night

When: May 25, 7:10 – 11 p.m.

Where: Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: $30 – $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate your love of the Rockies with your love of the Game of Thrones with a Game of Thrones Night. The event features a themed night as the Rockies take on the Orioles. The ticket price includes a limited edition Game of Thrones-themed Colorado Rockies t-shirt to rock at the game.

Ali Wong: The Milk & Money Tour

When: May 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $55 – $125 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts Ali Wong: The Milk & Money Tour. The event features a night with comedian Ali Wong who is known for her Netflix specials Hard Knock Wife and Baby Cobra and has been featured in television series’ such as Inside Amy Schumer, Black Box and American Housewife.

Sweet William Market

When: May 25, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Founders Green, 7601 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Founders Green presents the Sweet William Market. The event features a spring market filled with artisan vendors, collectors, live music and more. You can grab a coffee and food from food trucks to fuel your shopping experience and support the Morgan Adams Foundation.

Sunday, May 26

Flea Market

When: May 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: South Pearl Street, 1400 – 1500 blocks on South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: South Pearl Farmers Market hosts a Flea Market. You can shop vintage and antique finds while finding some delectable produce. The market holds a wide variety of salvage and handcrafted goods that are one-of-a-kind.

Artist Talk: Matthew Morroco

When: May 26, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Borgia, INC. Gallerie B.B., 840 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Borgia, INC. Gallerie B.B. presents an Artist Talk: Matthew Morroco. The event features an evening to hear from photographer Matthew Morroco and curator Olympia Riese about Morroco’s latest body of work, ORCHID.Spring that is on display in the gallery. The exhibition is part of a new larger collection dubbed ORCHID.

Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks

When: May 26, 10 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $29.99 – $39.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Elitch Gardens celebrates Memorial with Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks. You watch an amazing fireworks show at the closing time of the park after riding all of the best coasters. Free with park entrance fee.

Mark Your Calendar

Exquisite Corpse Bookbinding

When: May 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 tickets available here

60 Minutes in Space

When: May 29, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Untitled Final Friday

When: May 31, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $10 general admission here

Denver Pop Culture Con

When: May 31 – June 2

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $49.50 – $93.50 tickets available here