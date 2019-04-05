Single-malt whisky enthusiasts will have several opportunities to celebrate this weekend as the Ardbeg National Bus Tour makes its way through the Mile High City.

Ardbeg, an award-winning single-malt whisky from the southern coast of Islay, has been praised for its distinctly smoky, superbly balanced flavor. In addition to six different Ardbeg expressions winning prestigious titles including World Whisky of the Year, Scotch Whisky of the Year and World’s Best Single Malt, Ardbeg was even awarded Distillery of the Year at the International Whisky Competition in 2018.

For those who may never have the opportunity to visit Islay and the distillery, Ardbeg is bringing a little bit of Islay to Colorado with The Ultimate Ardbeg Escape. This interactive experience will include a virtual reality tour of Islay and the Ardbeg distillery, prizes, photo opportunities, tastings, an engraving machine for any bottles purchased in-store and a message from distillery manager, Mickey Heads.

The virtual reality excursion takes place on the upper level of a double decker bus and may be reached by unlocking the lower level escape room using Ardbeg-themed clues. Whisky lovers may catch this fun and educational experience at Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub in the Ballpark neighborhood and a few liquor stores across the Front Range.

The best part? It’s free.

You can catch the bus on April 5 from 12 – 2 p.m. at Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub, 2030 Larimer St., Denver. and then at 1 to 5 p.m. at Applejack Wine & Spirits, 320 Youngfield St., Wheatridge; April 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. Hazel’s Beverage World, 1955 28th St., Boulder. and April 7 from 3-6 p.m. at Argonaut Wine & Liquor, 760 E Colfax Ave., Denver.