Was disco ever really dead? Designers such as Gucci, Marc Jacobs and Versace didn’t think so. They all displayed this during their 2018 spring shows. Everything from dresses dripped in sequins, crushed velvet pants and metallic colors walked the runway. 303 Magazine recognized this and teamed up with different thrift and consignment shops around Denver to show Colorado how they can achieve the disco trend without breaking the bank.

Saturday Night Fever

The Lowdown: If you want to jump into this trend but you are not sure how sequins and velvet are your way into the club, pair the two textures together to make for a Saturday Night Fever type of vibe. Matching either your sequined dress or velvet pants with a fur coat vamp up any look and create a luxurious look.

Funky Fresh

The Lowdown: Feeling bold and funky? Try approaching this trend with some fun patterns — these are sure to grab anyone’s attention while you are on the dance floor. To pair with this colorful and fun red and purple romper, an eccentric white tassel belt helped keep the theme of funky fresh. If feeling more modest with color, try a romper or dress that is a cool metal color, adding some pop of color in the shoes still gives the outfit a bold vibe.

Daytime Disco

The Lowdown: If you are just as obsessed with the disco trend as we are, then try a velvet jumpsuit. It is playful and could work in any setting, but to own it during the day pair with a metallic long sleeve top. Fun accessories can also be a subtle way of embracing this trend during the day. A chunky gold chain necklace, a color block motor jacket, silver chain clutch or some whimsical disco hoops are a great way to spice up any outfit.

All photography by Danielle Webster.

Models Heather Heath, Chandler Love, Dionna Maes.

Models provided by Goldie Mae Productions.

Makeup by Erika Duran

Hair by Hailee Fortuin.

Clothing provided by Rags Consignment, Buffalo Exchange – Boulder, Peak Thrift.

Location provided by Zeppelin Station.

Styled by Iliana Salcido.