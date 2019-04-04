Was disco ever really dead? Designers such as Gucci, Marc Jacobs and Versace didn’t think so. They all displayed this during their 2018 spring shows. Everything from dresses dripped in sequins, crushed velvet pants and metallic colors walked the runway. 303 Magazine recognized this and teamed up with different thrift and consignment shops around Denver to show Colorado how they can achieve the disco trend without breaking the bank.

Saturday Night Fever 

On Maes, gold sequin mini dress price upon request, Peak Thrift, black fringe open-toed heels $32, Charlotte Russe. On Love, black sequined tank top $17, open crushed velvet pants $17, closed-toe star strappy heels $18, Buffalo Exchange – Boulder. On Heath, long-sleeve sheer star top $17, orange flared pants $12, yellow-tinted sunglasses price upon request, Buffalo Exchange – Boulder, gold crushed velvet tube top price upon request, fuzzy black sandals $22, Rags Consignment.

The Lowdown: If you want to jump into this trend but you are not sure how sequins and velvet are your way into the club, pair the two textures together to make for a Saturday Night Fever type of vibe. Matching either your sequined dress or velvet pants with a fur coat vamp up any look and create a luxurious look.

Funky Fresh

On Love, purple and red boat neck zebra open back romper $43, White rope tassel belt $19, Rags Consignment, silver ankle boots $13, Buffalo Exchange – Boulder. On Maes, silver metallic zebra print romper $21, light purple suede heels $25, Rags Consignment. On Heath, blue-tinted sunglasses price upon request, Midnight blue boots $16, Buffalo Exchange – Boulder, silver halter mid-length striped halter dress $19 Rags Consignment.

 

The Lowdown: Feeling bold and funky? Try approaching this trend with some fun patterns — these are sure to grab anyone’s attention while you are on the dance floor. To pair with this colorful and fun red and purple romper, an eccentric white tassel belt helped keep the theme of funky fresh. If feeling more modest with color, try a romper or dress that is a cool metal color, adding some pop of color in the shoes still gives the outfit a bold vibe.

Daytime Disco

On Love, disco hoops price upon request, Rose and Royce, Shaggy silver tank top $24, Buffalo Exchange – Boulder, Black open ruffled pants $42 Rags Consignment. On Heath, color block blue and purple motor jacket $45, velvet light blue v-neck mini dress $17, fuzzy purple slip-on heels, price upon request, Rags Consignment. On Maes, metallic gold long sleeve top $20, chunky gold chain necklace $19, Rags Consignment, light grey velvet jumpsuit $32, Buffalo Exchange – Boulder.

The Lowdown: If you are just as obsessed with the disco trend as we are, then try a velvet jumpsuit. It is playful and could work in any setting, but to own it during the day pair with a metallic long sleeve top. Fun accessories can also be a subtle way of embracing this trend during the day. A chunky gold chain necklace, a color block motor jacket, silver chain clutch or some whimsical disco hoops are a great way to spice up any outfit.

 

All photography by Danielle Webster.

Models Heather Heath, Chandler Love, Dionna Maes.

Models provided by Goldie Mae Productions.

Makeup by Erika Duran

Hair by Hailee Fortuin

Clothing provided by Rags Consignment, Buffalo Exchange – Boulder, Peak Thrift.

Location provided by Zeppelin Station.

Styled by Iliana Salcido.

 

