Denver has some magical events lined up this weekend. Start it off by picking your brain at a Disney Trivia Night and end it with a Game of Thrones Watch Party & Beer Release. Wherever you end up, make sure to take a quick look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, April 18

Disney Trivia Night

When: April 18, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Growler USA Highlands Pub, 4433 W. 29th Ave. #102, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Growler USA Highlands Pub hosts a Disney Trivia Night. The event features an evening to flex your knowledge on all things Disney. You can gather a group of friends to play some trivia with questions about classic films and current animations. You can even win prizes so make sure to register soon.

Science Lounge: Dragons

When: April 18, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Science Lounge: Dragons. The event features an evening to learn about the mystical creatures. You can dive deep into dragon myths from different cultures, paint dragon eggs, sip on drinks from a cash bar and more.

Harry Potter-Thon

When: April 18 – 20

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Harry Potter-Thon returns this Thursday with three showings of Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban. You can dive into the magical wizarding world and see how Harry Potter and his friends Ron and Hermoine save Harry’s estranged uncle, Serius Black.

Season Opening Party

When: April 18, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 54thirty presents a Season Opening Party. The event features the opening of the open-air rooftop bar with an après ski-themed soiree. You can jam out to live music from DJ Manos, sip on drink specials from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Old Forester and more throughout the night.

Friday, April 19

Harry Potter Night

When: April 19, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Castle Marne Inn, 1572 Race St., Denver

Cost: $100 reservations via phone only

The Lowdown: Castle Marne Inn hosts a Harry Potter Night. The event features a special evening dedicated to the magical wizarding world. You can dine on hors d’ oeuvres, sip on Harry Potter themed drinks, play trivia and more. If you have ever dreamed of attending Hogwarts, then this is the next best thing.

Colorado Anime Fest

When: April 19 – 21

Where: Colorado Anime Fest, 4900 S. Syracuse St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $125 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Find the best anime, manga and Japanese culture during the Colorado Anime Fest. The fest features three days of programming with a cosplay contest, game shows and guests such as Chuck Huber, Daman Mills, Lauren Landa and more. You can also shop from a vendor village full of amazing Cosplay is highly encouraged

Don’t Tell Denver

When: April 19, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $20 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a comedy show hosted at a secret location in Denver. This Saturday you can laugh at hilarious sets somewhere in North Capitol Hill. The first one was last month. You will find out the location via email the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

The Whiskey Extravaganza

When: April 19, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14 St., Denver

Cost: $95 – $195 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sample from more than 100 whiskeys during The Whiskey Extravaganza. The event features a day to sip on whiskey cocktails paired with tasty bites. You can learn from industry experts with masterclasses, try a multitude of delightful pours and more.

One Two Kazoo!

When: April 19, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents One Two Kazoo! The event features a series that showcases local storytellers. This Friday you can hear from Stephen Brackett, Timmi Lasley and Gifty Amponsem as they tell wild tales that will enchant you. Timmi Lasley is a comedian that runs Epilogue Comedy, Stephen Brackett is a member of Flobots and is also a co-founder of the NOENEMIES project and Gifty Amponsem is the founder of Raconteur Denver.

Fifth Annual Worst F’ing Easter Egg Hunt Ever

When: April 19, 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: After not having the best luck with Easter egg hunts in the past — Factotum decided to go all-out and make this the worst Easter egg hunt ever. Each time you purchase a pint of beer you can reach into the Easter egg basket and grab an egg that may contain candy, free beer, Factotum gear or even a free small batch brew session.

Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party

When: April 19, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $24 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party. The event features a night of dancing with DJ Jason Heller whippin’ out ’80s hits on vinyl. You can party all night and let your freak flag fly.

Coolio

When: April 19, 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Denver’s Distillery, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits hosts Coolio. The event features a chance to watch Coolio perform live on the Mile High Spirits tasting room stage. You can sip on cocktails created by Mile High Spirit’s master bartenders and jam out all night long to killer beats.

FoCoMX Pre-Party

When: April 19, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse presents a FoCoMX Pre-party. The event features performances from artists King Cardinal and New Mexican, sips of Odell brews and more. You can also snag $25 festival tickets to keep your party going.

Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party

When: April 19, 9 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: 1055 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Party out the night at Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party. The event features a party with beats from DJ Big Styles, DJ KDJ Above and DJ Chonz. You can dance till you drop to the best R&B, hip-hop and more as Cuffin’ All Thangs celebrates spring. Make sure to wear your best ’90s gear to match the theme.

Saturday, April 20

Mile High 420 Festival

When: April 20, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Colorado’s legalization of the green herb during the Mile High 420 Festival. You can jam out to live music from T.I and Jermaine Dupri, shop from a cannabis craft marketplace, satisfy your munchies with food from food trucks and more throughout the dank festival.

Free Days in the National Parks

When: April 20, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Colorado National Parks

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Earth Day early with Free Days in The National Parks. The event marks the start of National Park Week and allows you to explore all of Colorado’s national parks without an entrance fee. Make sure to take advantage of the day and get out to the gorgeous parks.

Wake & Bake Brunch

When: April 20, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts a Wake & Bake Brunch in celebration of 420. The event features a brunch with music boppin’ from DJ Imeh with classic Jamaican beats, Dubwise and more to have you vibin’ while you munch. You can sip on mimosas and bloody marys while celebrating the dope holiday.

All-Star Comedy Blowout

When: April 20, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Lion’s Lair, 2022 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lion’s Lair partners with Barf Magazine to present an All-Star Comedy Blowout. The event features a night of comedy with sets from comedians Timmi Lasley, Matt Cobos, Ben Kronberg and more. You can also jam out to music from DJs Sara Splatter and Noveli throughout the night.

The Secret Stash Tapping

When: April 20, 1 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Freshcraft, 1530 Blake St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Freshcraft presents The Secret Stash Tapping. The event features a tapping of around 15 brews in honor of the Craft Brewer’s Conference. You can taste beer from breweries including Collective Arts Brewing, Fair State Brewing Cooperative, Fort George Brewery and Half Acre Beer Company.

Zeppelin Station x DILL Pop-Up

When: April 20 – 21

Where: Big Trouble, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $85 per person get tickets here

The Lowdown: Big Trouble hosts a Zepplin Station x DILL Pop-Up. The event features a pop-up dinner with DILL Restaurant Reykjavik that presents Icelandic ingredients and new and old traditions utilized by chef Gunnar Gíslason as part of the Made in Reykjavik series. Reservations are required so snag yours soon.

Adult Coloring & Cocktails

When: April 20, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Improper City partners with Coach + Colt to present Adult Coloring & Cocktails. The event features a night of coloring with some dirty coloring books while sipping on a complimentary cocktail from Improper City. You can get creative and have some colorful fun. The ticket price includes all the materials needed to participate.

Sunday, April 21

Trash, Treasure and Egg Hunt

When: April 21, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: RiNo Art District teams up with Green Spaces, Global Conservation Corps and DRiNk RiNo to present Trash, Treasure and Egg Hunt. The event celebrates Easter and Earth Day all in one with a trash pick up and special egg hunt. The day will end with prizes to make everything a bit sweeter.

Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch

When: April 21, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House is back at it with Foul-Mouth Cross-Stitch. You can create your own nasty cross-stitch with the instruction of one of Grandma’s House best instructors. The materials are free with the purchase of a full beer or for the price of $5. Come with a saying or pattern in mind to create your scandalous cross-stitch masterpiece.

Game of Thrones Watch Party & Beer Release

When: April 21, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Zuni Street Brewing Company hosts a Game of Thrones Watch Party & Beer Release. The event features a chance to watch Game of Thrones on the big screen and sip on some new GOT-themed beer. You can also dive into food from a food truck and wear your favorite costumes to match the theme.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

StarFest

When: April 26 – 28

Where: StarFest Convention, 4900 S. Syracuse St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $125 tickets available here

First Friday Art Walk

When: May 3, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and Open to the public

Denver Mini Derby

When: May 4, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: Conservatory Green, 8200 E, 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: $99 – $2000 tickets available here