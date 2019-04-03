Denver has some poppin’ events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by exploring the RN/CO Launch Party and end it by shopping crafters and makers at The Craftman’s Market. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, April 4

RN/CO Launch Party

When: April 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: The Source Hotel and Market presents RN/CO Launch Party. The event features a celebration of the opening of the RiseNation locations. You can explore the fitness club, win prizes and more. The first 500 guests will receive a complimentary drink, small bites from Safta and a swag bag full of goodies. A portion of the proceeds from the night will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Denver.

Larimer Square Fashion Show

When: April 4, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: EDGE Restaurant & Bar, 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: EDGE Restaurant & Bar hosts the Larimer Square Fashion Show. The event features a runway show with designs from boutiques located on Larimer Square. You can jam out to beats from a DJ, watch as models display hot looks and more throughout the evening.

Harry Potter-thon

When: April 4 – 6

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Harry Potter-thon returns this Thursday with three showings of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. You can dive into the magical wizarding world and see how Harry Potter and his friends Ron and Hermoine meet and start their journey at Hogwarts.

1 Year Anniversary

When: April 4, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: American Bonded, 2706 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: American Bonded celebrates one year of service with its 1 Year Anniversary. The event features a night of drink specials, a menu of past hits to dine from and more. You can jam out to live music from Abel RayRock Gonzalez and Spencer Foreman while supporting American Bonded.

Spring Formal

When: April 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Storeroom, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Storeroom — an innovative new art incubator set in the front of a store window — hosts Spring Formal. The event features an installation created by local artist Hayley Dixon. The installation takes a deeper look into nature with three sections that dive into the reawakening of life with the use of textures, shapes and feelings from nature.

Friday, April 5

Rockies Opening Day

When: April 5, 2:10 p.m.

Where: Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $109 – $387 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate your love for the Colorado Rockies during the Rockies Opening Day. You can watch the Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers during the opening game, hit up some the surrounding bars for opening day deals and wear Rockies colors to honor your favorite baseball team.

First Friday Art Walk

When: April 5, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: The first Friday of every month brings First Friday Art Walk. You can venture down the Art District on Santa Fe to experience all of the amazing galleries and creative businesses. The walk features more than 100 participating locations on Santa Fe and an array of food trucks to fuel your art adventures. You can see sculptures, prints and more at the participating businesses.

Isabel Grand Opening

When: April 5, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Isabel Juice + Cocktail Bar, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on cocktails at the Isabel Juice + Cocktail Bar during the Isabel Grand Opening. You can explore the new bar, take a look at the Eyes Open’s Vintage Takeover and more throughout the night.

Off the Clock: Believe It or Not

When: April 5, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens presents Off The Clock: Believe It or Not. The event features an after-hours adventure in the Boettcher Memorial Tropical Conservatory, the Orangery and Marnie’s Pavilion. You can listen to music from Classic Vinyl Band, have tarot cards read, watch magic and more all night long.

Bonfire Vintage RiNo Pop-Up

When: April 5 – 7

Where: RiNo Art District, 2750 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore more than 30 vendors during the Bonfire Vintage RiNo Pop-Up. The event features a three-day pop-up market with vintage vendors such as Heir Vintage, Gen X-travaganza, Dress Vintage Co and more coming together to present their goods. You can participate in a disco dance party, shop till you drop and sip on cocktails while doing so.

Renaissance Revelry

When: April 5, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $43 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts Renaissance Revelry. The event features a night to learn more about the Renaissance period with historical enactors, a temporary Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius exhibition and more. The ticket price includes one drink and appetizers. Costumes and period dress are welcome and encouraged.

Eyes Open Vintage Take Over

When: April 5, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3350 Bright Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Source Hotel and Market Hall hosts an Eyes Open Vintage Take Over. The event features a vintage showcase pop-up by Old Gold Vintage and Covet Denim. You can find some awesome pieces to add to your wardrobe, sip on a cocktail from Isabel Juice + Cocktail Bar and more.

Saturday, April 6

46th Annual Cactus & Succulent Show

When: April 6 – 7

Where: The Summit Event Center, 411 Sable Blvd., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Do you love cacti and succulents? If you do, you need to check out the 46th Annual Cactus & Succulent Show. The Colorado Cactus & Succulent Society join together with The Summit Event Center to present a plant show like no other. You can find some amazing plants, learn from local growers and more.

Brunch & Shop

When: April 6, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: There Denver, 3254 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: Free – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: There Denver partners with Styled by Kait for Brunch & Shop. The event features a morning to dine on brunch, watch an interactive fashion show and shop from exclusive looks. You can get fashionable and snag some giveaways while doing so.

Penny Admission

When: April 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $.01 at the door

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver welcomes back Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for only a penny, that is right— one cent— all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions featuring Aftereffect’s Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting, Amanda Wachob’s Tattoo This and Andrew Jensdotter’s Flak.

Open NOH8 Photo Shoot

When: March 6, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: The Center on Colfax, 1301 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 – $40 at entry

The Lowdown: Make a statement and participate in an Open NOH8 Photo Shoot. You can have your picture taken as part of the NOH8 campaign by Adam Bouska and show your support. Make sure to wear a white shirt and arrive early as the event is first come, first serve. NOH8 is an organization that fights for equality.

My Favorite Murder

When: April 6, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $125 – $250 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bellco Theatre presents My Favorite Murder. The event features a live tour of the true crime comedy podcast hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. You can laugh all night long to hilarious bits from the podcast and hear more from Kilgariff and Hardstark.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: April 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $20 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a comedy show hosted at a secret location in Denver. This Saturday you can laugh at hilarious sets somewhere in Lincoln Park. You will find out the location via email the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Altered States of Beauty

When: April 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: ATC DEN, 3420 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: ATC DEN hosts Altered States of Beauty. The event features an exhibition created by Denver-based artist Silvana Vukadin Hoitt as she faced the realities of breast cancer. The exhibition showcases self-portraits to bring awareness and serve as a form of therapy. Admission is free however, a $10 donation at entry is suggested.

Free First Saturday at DAM

When: April 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) hosts Free First Saturday at DAM. The event features a chance to explore the galleries and exhibition for free. You can also check out the acclaimed solo show of Denver-born artist Jordan Casteel, Returning the Gaze. Tickets will need to be purchased for exhibitions such as Dior: From Paris to the World.

Sunday, April 7

Denver Fashion Week Pop-Up Market Place

When: April 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 tickets available here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building partners with Denver Fashion Week to present a Denver Fashion Week Pop-Up Market Place. The event features a special chance to purchase from a selection from local designers. You can shop from looks that have graced the runways of Denver Fashion Week.

Cookie Chase 5k

When: April 7, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, S. Downing St. & E. Louisiana Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your shoes for the Cookie Chase 5k. The event features a 5k run around the scenic Washington Park followed by a well-deserved cookie. All finishers will receive a medal, a race logo shirt and access to vendors with food and lots of cookies to refuel on.

Slow Art Day

When: April 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents a Slow Art Day. The event features a day to slow down and take in the art in a more mindful manner. You can take part in meditation in the galleries at 10:30 a.m. or practice mindful looking by studying one piece of art for 45-minutes and try a take-home piece. The Slow Art challenge is included in general admission.

The Craftsman’s Market

When: April 7, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Salvage Design Center hosts The Craftsman’s Market. The event features more than 20 local crafters presenting their wares. You can find art, food, jam out to live music and more. You can even find a furry friend during pet adoptions from local rescue groups such as Low Riders of the West Small Dog Rescue.

