For the third year in a row, Levitt Pavilion will supply some must-see concerts for the general public at no cost. The outdoor venue has been making music more accessible to all and has highlighted Denver local music through these programs as well. Their concert season lineup includes a myriad of local bands, national acts and even some international artists as well.

“At Levitt, we pride ourselves on presenting all genres of music for our growing communities. Having success in past seasons has allowed us to increase artist budgets, which in turn has allowed us to bring in higher caliber artists. I’m extremely excited to announce our third summer season at Levitt and continue to put on high level productions, free of charge!” said talent buyer, Chase Wessel

Levitt is funded by donations, sponsorships, and onsite concession sales. Grandoozy allocated funds at the beginning of this year in an effort to expand the non-profit venue for the years to come.

Check out the summer lineup below:

5/24 – Dragondeer with A.J. Fullerton

5/25 – TBA *

5/26 – Tea Leaf Green with The Jive Tribe

6/1 – Esmé Patterson with Carsie Blanton

6/2 – Jenny and the Mexicats with Bang Data

6/6 – Phamaly 30th Anniversary Concert

6/7 – Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra with The Dendrites

6/14 – Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers *

6/15 – The Slackers *

6/16 – Queen City Country & Western Showcase

6/21 – Who’s Bad | The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience with Float Like A Buffalo

6/23 – School of Rock Showcase

6/28 – Greyhounds *

7/5 – The Bright Light Social Hour with Walker Lukens

7/6 – The Dustbowl Revival *

7/7 – Villalobos Brothers with El Javi

7/11 – Denver Concert Band with Carol Jantsch of the Philadelphia Orchestra

7/12 – Brubeck Brothers Quartet *

7/13 – Inspector with Vic N’ The Narwhals

7/14 – Orgone with Cosmic Joe

7/18 – Rainbow Militia with Chimney Choir and DéCollage

7/19 – Gasoline Lollipops with Chella & The Charm

7/20 – Reggae on the Grass

7/21 – Aterciopelados with Pink Hawks

7/25 – Dale Watson with Halden Wofford & The Hi-Beams

7/26 – Kinky with iZCALLi

7/27 – Lyrics Born with Boss Eagle

7/28 – TBA *

8/1 – Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band with Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts and Tracksuit Wedding

8/2 – Levitt National Tour Presents: Flor de Toloache with Flamenco Denver

8/4 – Reverend Horton Heat with The Delta Bombers and Lincoln Durham

8/8 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club with Lost Walks

8/9 – Passafire with Of Good Nature

8/10 – The Mother Hips *

8/15 – Eilen Jewell *

8/16 – Celso Pińa with Pato Machete

8/17 – Backyard Party with Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Slim Wednesday

8/18 – The Brothers Comatose with Jalan Crossland

8/22 – Special Guests with CITRA

8/23 – Fiesta Colorado Dance Company with Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra

8/24 – Zion I *

8/29 – Wild Rivers with The Copper Children

8/30 – Dessa with MONAKR

8/31 – Authority Zero with No Bueno!

9/1 – Grupo Fantasma

9/7 – Native American Arts Celebration with special guests Redbone

9/8 – Face Vocal Band *

9/13 – TBA *

9/14 – Low Cut Connie *

9/15 – Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears with Robbie Peoples