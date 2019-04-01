Five-time Grammy nominee, Khalid, will take the stage at the Pepsi Center on July 12 as part of his “Free Spirit World Tour.” The tour is named after his sophomore album, Free Spirit, that is set for release on April 5. Khalid stole the hearts of many after his musical debut in 2016 with hit song “Location.” The 2017 release of American Teen took the young star from one-hit wonder to pop icon. American Teen felt true to Khalid’s life, as he pulled from his own high school experience for inspiration. His latest single, with previous girl-group member Normani Kordei titled “Love Lies,” carries a harder edge as Khalid’s music evolves with his age. Now, at 21 years old, one can only imagine what the musician will unveil with his newest LP.

Tickets to the show will go on sale Friday, April 5 at 12 p.m. and can be purchased here.