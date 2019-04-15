Denver has some fantastical events lined up this week. Kick it off with the RiNo Park Groundbreaking and end it by celebrating two holidays in one with the Trash, Treasure and Egg Hunt. Whatever tickles your fancy, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, April 15

RiNo Park Groundbreaking

When: April 15, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: 1930 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free and Open to the public

The Lowdown: RiNo Art District teams up with Denver Parks and Recreation and Mayor Hancock for the RiNo Park Groundbreaking. The event features the official groundbreaking of the park with a look at the future plans, meet the partners involved in the making and celebrate the upcoming park.

Plant Nite

When: April 15, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Improper City teams up with Yaymaker to host a Plant Nite. The event features a chance to plant a succulent garden in a rose bowl. Guides will lead you through a step-by-step class to build a mini zen garden with a little amethyst crystal to match.

Paints, Beads, Quills and Gratitude

When: April 15, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Paints, Beads, Quills and Gratitude. The event features a talk with Sičáŋǧu Lakota artist Dyani White Hawk. White Hawk is a Minneapolis-based visual artist and independent curator. Throughout the night White Hawk will talk about the development of her art practices with painting, beadwork and quillwork.

Denver’s Anti-Forum Mayoralpalooza

When: April 15, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: All in Denver partners with Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Interfaith Alliance of Colorado and A+ Colorado to host Denver’s Anti-Forum Mayoralpalooza. The event features a chance to learn more about who is on this year’s mayoral forum, hear about the election and more.

Tuesday, April 16

Chris Fleming

When: April 16, 8 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $27 – $57 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater presents Chris Fleming. The event features a chance to hear from the hilarious comedian Chris Fleming who is known for the hit character Gayle Waters-Waters in his wildly popular internet series GAYLE. Fleming currently has more than 34 million views on his YouTube channel and has appeared on television shows such as Tosh.o, National Geographic and more.

Pixel Playoffs

When: April 16, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Pixel Playoffs. The event features a video game tournament of Mario Kart Fury Road on Nintendo Switch. You can flex your gaming muscles, listen to commentary from comedians Mike O’Connor, Cory Helie and Andres Becerril and sip on a brew from Ratio.

GoodCinema Activations: Owned

When: April 16, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema partners with GoodCinema to present GoodCinema Activations: Owned. The event features a screening of Owned– a documentary film that takes a deeper look into the housing policies of different cities in America. Following the screening, you can listen to a panel discussion with Chief Housing Officer Britta Fisher and mayoral candidates Lisa Calderon, Jamie Giellis and Penfield Tate.

Anderman Photography Lecture: Anthony Hernandez

When: April 16, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave., Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents the Anderman Photography Lecture: Anthony Hernandez. The event features a lecture from photographer Anthony Hernandez who began creating street photography then changed his focus to more simple compositions that take inspiration from overlooked elements of urban and suburban landscapes.

Wednesday, April 17

Perspective: Art & Floral

When: April 17, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: SKYLIGHT, 833 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

The Lowdown: SKYLIGHT hosts Perspective: Art & Floral. The event features a one-day exhibition showcasing works from a group of artists that have been paired with local florists. Each florist will create an arrangement inspired by the artwork resulting in a mixing of media. You can peruse the art while sipping on drinks, nibbling on small bites and jamming to live music. The proceeds from the event will benefit The Wildfire Relief Fund.

The Narrators Denver: Nailing It

When: April 17, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free- $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Buntport Theater hosts The Narrators Denver: Nailing It. The event features a live storytelling show and podcast created by Ron S. Doyle and Erin Rollman. You can listen to true stories from Amanda Hergott, Kornblum Katz, MJ Stacey and more throughout the night.

Thursday, April 18

Science Lounge: Dragons

When: April 18, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Science Lounge: Dragons. The event features an evening to learn about the mystical creatures. You can dive deep into dragon myths from different cultures, paint dragon eggs, sip on drinks from a cash bar and more.

Harry Potter-Thon

When: April 18 – 20

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Harry Potter-Thon returns this Thursday with three showings of Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban. You can dive into the magical wizarding world and see how Harry Potter and his friends Ron and Hermoine save Harry’s estranged uncle, Serius Black.

Friday, April 19

Colorado Anime Fest

When: April 19 – 21

Where: Colorado Anime Fest, 4900 S. Syracuse St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $125 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Find the best anime, manga and Japanese culture during the Colorado Anime Fest. The fest features three days of programming with a cosplay contest, game shows and guests such as Chuck Huber, Daman Mills, Lauren Landa and more. You can also shop from a vendor village full of amazing Cosplay is highly encouraged

Heathers: The Musical

When: April 19 – 20

Where: Equinox Theatre Denver, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Equinox Theatre Denver presents Heathers: The Musical. The event features a performance based on the classic 1989 film that follows the misfit Veronica Sawyer who rejects the Heathers’ evil plan. Veronica instead finds a new boyfriend, J.D. who has his own evil plan against the Heathers.

Remix

When: April 19, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bitfactory Gallery partners with The Firm Graphics to present Remix. The exhibition features a showcase of local Denver artists that have been part of The Firm Graphics in past and present. The exhibition includes works from artists such as Lucas DeGraw, Thomas Weaver, Seth Grym and Jake Martin.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: April 19, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $20 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a comedy show hosted at a secret location in Denver. This Saturday you can laugh at hilarious sets somewhere in North Capitol Hill. The first one was last month. You will find out the location via email the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

CreativeMornings Inclusive

When: April 19, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building hosts CreativeMorning Inclusive. The event features a chance to hear from Filipino poet and rapper Meta Sarmiento. Sarmiento is a National Poetry Slam semifinalist, TEDx speaker and more. You can listen to a full presentation of Sarmiento’s works.

One Two Kazoo!

When: April 19, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents One Two Kazoo! The event features a series that showcases local storytellers. This Friday you can hear from Stephen Brackett, Timmi Lasley and Gifty Amponsem as they tell wild tales that will enchant you. Timmi Lasley is a comedian that runs Epilogue Comedy, Stephen Brackett is a member of Flobots and is also a co-founder of the NOENEMIES project and Gifty Amponsem is the founder of Raconteur Denver.

Saturday, April 20

Mile High 420 Festival

When: April 20, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Colorado’s legalization of the green herb during the Mile High 420 Festival. You can jam out to live music from T.I and Jermaine Dupri, shop from a cannabis craft marketplace, satisfy your munchies with food from food trucks and more throughout the dank festival.

Free Days in the National Parks

When: April 20, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Colorado National Parks

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Earth Day early with Free Days in The National Parks. The event marks the start of National Park Week and allows you to explore all of Colorado’s national parks without an entrance fee. Make sure to take advantage of the day and get out to the gorgeous parks.

All-Star Comedy Blowout

When: April 20, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Lion’s Lair, 2022 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lion’s Lair partners with Barf Magazine to present an All-Star Comedy Blowout. The event features a night of comedy with sets from comedians Timmi Lasley, Matt Cobos, Ben Kronberg and more. You can also jam out to music from DJs Sara Splatter and Noveli throughout the night.

Sunday, April 21

Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch

When: April 21, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House is back at it with Foul-Mouth Cross-Stitch. You can create your own nasty cross-stitch with the instruction of one of Grandma’s House best instructors. The materials are free with the purchase of a full beer or for the price of $5. Come with a saying or pattern in mind to create your scandalous cross-stitch masterpiece.

Harvey

When: April 21, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver hosts a screening of Harvey. The film features the wild Jimmy Stewart classic story of a man who has a best friend, however, his best friend is an invisible rabbit that’s just over six feet tall.

Trash, Treasure and Egg Hunt

When: April 21, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: RiNo Art District teams up with Green Spaces, Global Conservation Corps and DRiNk RiNo to present Trash, Treasure and Egg Hunt. The event celebrates Easter and Earth Day all in one with a trash pick up and special egg hunt. The day will end with prizes to make everything a bit sweeter.

Mark Your Calendar

Ratio Quiz Show

When: April 22, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Rhino Week: Launch Party

When: April 22, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: RiNo Made, 3501 Wazee St. #109, Denver

Cost: Free register here

StarFest

When: April 26 – 28

Where: StarFest Convention, 4900 S. Syracuse St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $125 tickets available here