We’ve compiled a series of interviews with some of our favorite local artists as part of our 303 Music Vol. 2 release. Every week we’ll unveil another artist interview as they discuss what it’s like to work with Youth on Record and be a part of a curated vinyl highlighting the Denver scene. Check out 303 Music Vol. 2 to see all of the local artists we’ve partnered with and get a copy if you haven’t already. Our second vinyl release features all local musicians, like long-time Colorado favorite DeVotchKa. DeVotchKa has been around the Denver scene for quite some time, with their first record, SuperMelodrama debuting in 2000. The quartet is made up of Nick Urata, who sings and plays the theremin, guitar, bouzouki, piano, and trumpet, Tom Hagerman, who plays violin, accordion, and piano, Jeanie Schroder, who sings and plays sousaphone, double bass, and flute and Shawn King, who plays percussion and trumpet. The band went on to produce the soundtrack for the movie Little Miss Sunshine in 2006 and has only grown more from then on. We sat down with DeVotchKa to talk about their feature in our latest record, the Denver music scene and more.

303 Magazine: Why did you decide to be part of 303‘s record? DeVotchKa: The song we contributed is all about divine inspiration and finding the courage to cross the threshold, to put your voice out into the world. We’ve seen Youth on Record help young artists do this very thing for years!

303: Do you think the Denver music scene is bigger than ever? If so, why?

DeVotchKa: There is something in the air here that inspires great music and fosters creativity. There is this reality where on any given night you could stumble into one of the many intimate clubs and discover the band of a lifetime.

303: What do you think makes the music scene in Colorado unique?

DeVotchKa: Like many a great city, Denver attracts young people from all over who are looking to start something new. They bring with them unique perspectives and backgrounds. This was true when we formed our band and its grown exponentially since. Add to this a supportive press and dedicated public airwaves like Open Air and you have a recipe for a thriving local music scene.

303: Why do you think it is important to support Youth On Record?

DeVotchKa: Speaking from experience music can save lives. Access to creative outlets for young people is especially crucial. Youth on Record is focused on empowerment and more importantly equity. We have been down with the studio and their mission for years, to see them grow and reach so many young people is truly amazing. Support this great movement, not just for the awesome new music it has produced, but for the many young lives it will inspire.

All photography by Austin Voldseth.