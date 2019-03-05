The Epic Pass keeps evolving. Today, Vail Resorts announced a new spin on their Epic Pass following the departure of Arapahoe Basin earlier this year. Branded as “Epic For Everyone,” Vail Resorts seeks to extend the same savings they’ve generally reserved for season and unlimited passes to visits as brief as the Epic Day Pass. The revamped Epic Day Pass is completely customizable for skiers and riders who may not desire the unlimited skiing offered by traditional season passes. From one to seven days, riders can select the number of days they ideally plan to hit the slopes and whether they want to opt in for holiday access. In addition, the pass doesn’t pigeonhole consumers into choosing specific resorts, as riders can utilize the pass at any of the Company’s North American owned resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Whistler Blackcomb, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, and more. Purchasers of four or more days can also access Telluride, Sun Valley, Snowbasin and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies.

“With Epic for Everyone, we are excited to provide all of our guests with the value, flexibility and convenience that come with being a pass holder,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts. “The launch of the Epic Day Pass transforms both season pass and lift ticket pricing and allows our guests to decide where, when and how frequently they want to ski or ride, which is exactly what made our Epic Pass so popular when we first introduced it over a decade ago.”

With a discount of nearly 50 percent from lift ticket window prices, the Epic Day Pass starts as low as $106 for one day of skiing and goes up to $731 for seven days. With each additional day added, guests can lower their per day cost and obtain the lowest prices by purchasing this spring. In addition to the new Epic Day Pass, Vail Resorts also announced the pricing for their Epic Pass for the 2019/2020 season. Starting at $939 for the Epic Pass, guests will have unlimited, unrestricted access to the breadth of Vail-owned and partner resorts. The Epic Local Pass, offering unlimited access to the likes of Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte and more will begin at $699. Other options like the Summit Value Pass for $569 and Keystone Plus Pass for $369 also return this year.

