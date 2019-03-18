There’s no excuse to be bored in Denver this week. Check out one of the several Colorado Craft Beer Week events, enjoy a pairing dinner or learn how to make pasta. Whatever you do — make sure you check out this week’s food and booze roundup to find the perfect event.

Monday, March 18

Keep the Glass with Stem Ciders

When: Monday, March 18, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join Stem Ciders this Monday and keep the glass after ordering A Salted Cucumber Cider — made in a partnership between Stem Ciders and The Real Dill. This cider is crafted with cascade and Citra hops and finished with cucumber juice and a touch of sea salt. Enjoy this tasty cider and add the glass to your collection.

Tiki Takeover

When: Monday, March 18, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Pony Up Denver, 1808 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Pony Up understands you may have overdone it on the Irish Whiskey and beer this past weekend — so they’re ready to save you with recovery cocktails. The options for the Tiki cocktails come with Teeling whiskey, St. Germain or Santa Teresa.

Tuesday, March 19

Chef Showdown

When: Tuesday, March 19, 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 – $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join Mister Tuna for another chef showdown this Tuesday evening. The night begins with a drink battle followed by a food battle between chef Anthony Gonzales of Guard and Grace and chef Kyle Clark of ChoLon. Watch these two professionals create impressive dishes with surprise ingredients and enjoy appetizers while you watch the show.

Progressive Beer Dinner with Dos Luces and La Chiva

When: Tuesday, March 19, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dos Luces partners with La Chiva for a progressive dinner this Tuesday evening. The event kicks off at Dos Luces with the first course followed by a quick stroll over to La Chiva for the final course and a sweet dessert. Six of Dos Luces chichas and pulques will be served alongside the delicious La Chiva cuisine.

Friends With Benefits

When: Tuesday, March 19, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: American Bonded, 2706 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: American Bonded is hosting another round of Friends With Benefits — an event series that welcomes a fellow industry member to guest bartend for the night. The guest creates a curated menu and a percentage of the proceeds go to a charity of the guest bartender’s choice. Join them this Tuesday evening for a night of giving back and enjoying unique drinks.

Wednesday, March 20

Impact Dinner at Comal

When: Wednesday, March 20, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Ct. #105, Denver

Cost: $60 – $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comal partners with Focus Points Family Resource Center, Friends and Family and A Little Something for this month’s Impact Dinner. Alongside supporting these wonderful nonprofit organizations, enjoy the exceptional cuisine highlighting the heritage of the chefs who create the food. Expect Mexican, Syrian and Ethiopian inspired dishes.

Colorado Pint Day

When: Wednesday, March 20, various times

Where: Various locations see the list here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Colorado Pint Day is a Colorado Craft Beer Week featured event you won’t want to miss. Enjoy a brew at any of the participating locations listed on the link above and get a Colorado Brewers Guild glass while supplies last. $1 of every beer sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Women Crush Wednesday

When: Wednesday, March 20, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver isn’t done celebrating women quite yet. In fact — Bar Helix knows it’s necessary to celebrate women every week — not just during Women’s Month. Join them Wednesday to commemorate all the amazing things the women of Denver do while enjoying specialty Bar Helix drinks.

Thursday, March 21

Sixth Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Verboten Brewing, 127 E. 5 St., Loveland

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head over to Loveland this Saturday to celebrate Verboten Brewing’s sixth anniversary. Festivities begin Wednesday — but Saturday is the day you won’t want to miss. There will be several draft releases, special tours of the brewhouse, cake and music. Celebrate this lovely mountain brewery and its success over the past six years.

Wine and Cupcake Pairing

When: Thursday, March 21, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem partners with Good Sugar Baking to host a flavorful cupcake and wine pairing. Good Sugar Baking will provide the tasty treats and The Infinite Monkey Theorem will pair the treats with the perfect wine. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to a Denver nonprofit.

Denver Beertography Meetup

When: Thursday, March 21, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join Platt Park Brewing Company for the fourth Beertography Meetup. Sip on Platt Park’s beers while discussing all things photography with fellow Denver photographers. Make sure to bring your camera.

Friday, March 22

Colorado Craft Beer Week

When: Friday, March 22, various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: No other city embraces craft beer quite like Denver. Colorado Craft Beer Week is a week-long celebration created to show off just how special our local breweries and the craft beers they create are. Check out the list of events happening until March 23 and make sure to stop by a few of the locations hosting releases and other activities.

Public Cupping

When: Friday, March 22, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Corvus Coffee, 1740 S. Broadway St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you’ve had an exhausting week, you should spend your Friday afternoon with Corvus Coffee. Relax and enjoy sampling Corvus Coffee’s current and upcoming blends. Just for attending you’ll get a discount on whole bean coffee.

Snowed In Vanilla Release

When: Friday, March 22, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Now that we aren’t literally snowed in from the bomb cyclone — let’s celebrate with Copper Kettle Brewing and the release of the Snowed In Vanilla stout. This imperial oatmeal stout matches excellently with any dessert and makes for a great brew for the tail end of this long winter.

Laws Whiskey Pairing Dinner

When: Friday, March 22, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ignite Kitchen + Cocktails, 2124 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $50 per person get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ignite Kitchen + Cocktails partners with Laws Whiskey House for a delectable pairing dinner this Friday evening. Enjoy an impressive six-course meal prepared by Ignite’s executive chef Brett Bowen paired with the perfectly matched Laws Whiskey.

Couples Class: Middle Eastern Cuisine

When: Friday, March 23, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Seasoned Chef Cooking School, 999 Jasmine St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: $165 per couple get tickets here

The Lowdown: It’s time to learn how to create your favorite Middle Eastern dishes with The Seasoned Chef Cooking School this Friday. Chef Devin will provide you and your partner with the knowledge to perfect dishes from countries such as Syria, Lebanon, North Africa and Greece.

Túpac Amaru III Imperial Chicha Release

When: Friday, March 22, 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces, 1236 S. Broadway St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Dos Luces hosts its first ever bottle release this Friday. The Túpac Amaru III is Chicha aged in Buffalo Trace barrels with Palo Santo chips. A single keg will be tapped and a limited amount of bottles will be on sale. Celebrate the first of many bottle releases for Dos Luces.

Saturday, March 23

Joyride Rooftop Grand Opening

When: Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Joyride Brewing Company, 2501 Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Joyride Brewing Company is opening up its brand-new rooftop to the public this weekend and they’re ready to celebrate. Enjoy a beautiful view of Sloan’s Lake and downtown Denver from the rooftop while sipping on Joyride’s delicious brews.

Veuve Clicquot in the Snow

When: Saturday, March 23, 2 – 7 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14 St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: EDGE Restaurant & Bar partners with Four Seasons Hotel Denver for the elegant Veuve Clicquot in the Snow event. Come dressed up in your best aprés ski gear and sip on champagne on the pool terrace. The first 100 guests get access to the Veuve Clicquot Bubbles and Bites Lounge so arrive early for a good time.

Ninth Annual Seed Swap

When: Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus, 4751 York St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The GrowHaus welcomes you to join them at the ninth annual Seed Swap celebration. This event will consist of music, food, community and food justice. If you bring seeds with you — you’ll be entered to win a prize. Spend your Saturday learning some tips about food justice and gardening while enjoying the company of the community.

WeldWerks 4th Anniversary Block Party

When: Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: WeldWerks Brewing Company, 508 8 Ave., Greeley

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join WeldWerks Brewing Company in Greeley this Saturday to celebrate its fourth birthday. The celebration will consist of food trucks, anniversary tappings and the release of two barrel-aged Barleywine brews — Double Oaked and Rye Whiskey. This celebration is worth the trek to Greeley.

The Big Reveal

When: Saturday, March 23, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Big Reveal is one of the many Colorado Craft Beer Week events happening this week. Participants will spend a couple of hours blindly sampling 20 traditional locally brewed IPAs without knowing where they are from or what type of beer they are tasting and then vote for their favorites. The top three IPAs will be crowned the best American IPAs in Colorado.

Sunday, March 24

Fried Chicken & Bubbles

When: Sunday, March 24, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Smok – Denver, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Smok Denver is adding fried chicken to the brunch menu beginning this weekend. Munch on delicious fried chicken paired with refreshing Miller High Life. This option is only available on Sundays so make sure to be one of the first to try it this Sunday.

Sunday School – Pasta Making in Northern Italy

When: Sunday, March 24, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Dio Mio, 3264 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to make pasta dough from scratch as well as other techniques unique to Northern Italy with Dio Mio this Sunday afternoon. Along with this enlightening pasta-making experience — guests will enjoy a Dio Mio pasta lunch and snacks, wine and fresh pasta to take home and cook. Don’t miss out on a chance to learn this delicious talent.

Third Annual Homebrew Competition

When: Sunday, March 24, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Mockery Brewing, 3501 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mockery Brewing partners with CO-Brew and Root Shoot Malting for the third annual Homebrew Competition. This event is for any home brewers ready to put their hours of practice to work and compete with fellow homebrewers to see who can create the tastiest brew.

Mark Your Calendar

2019 Taste of Golden

When: Monday, March 25, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Golden Chamber of Commerce, 1010 Washington Ave., Golden

Cost: $30 get tickets here

Denver Beer Co’s Beer & Sushi Pairing

When: Saturday, March 30, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here