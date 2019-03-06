Denver Fashion Week is returning with another season of fashion, parties and workshops. In the past, our workshops have included fashion industry and social media panel discussions, Q&A sessions with famous designers and members of the US Patent office, model workshops, designer workshops and more. Each event has provided the tools and information needed for its attendees to walk away feeling confident and knowledgeable in the career they want to pursue.

From models to fashion designers to small business owners and everyone in between, these workshops are open to everyone or every industry and every age. Each workshop is created for the community and for the fashion scene to continue to grow in Denver. Below you’ll find all the information for each individual event.

Models Workshop

When: Monday, March 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Tickets: Go here

The Lowdown: Whether you are new or have been a model for years, there is always time to learn. This event was designed around the idea of giving each and every model a set of skills and knowledge to help them understand and navigate the world of modeling. Every industry has a code of conduct that helps keep the wheels moving forward. The modeling industry does, too. Learn how to build strong relationships with working professionals from producers, to make-up artists and everyone in between.

Stylist Workshop

When: Tuesday, March 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Tickets: Go here

The Lowdown: If you’ve ever aspired to be an editorial stylist, this event will provide you with what you need to know to get started. Expert stylists will also guide you through a live styling session and will provide you with a hands-on approach. In this workshop, you will learn how to successfully get into the industry, how to build your portfolio, how to network and how to develop your signature style. The workshop will be led by 303 Magazine stylists Cheyenne Dickerson and Koya Nyangi and Denver stylist, Hannah Moon.

Designer Workshop: Boom Your Fashion Brand with Styled by Kait

When: Wednesday, March 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Tickets: Go here

The Lowdown: In this interactive workshop, you'll hear from Kait Thomas and Laura Hansen of Styled by Kait, with 25+ years of combined experience in the fashion industry, discuss steps to running your fashion business for profit. Learn results-oriented personal branding tools to reach more clients and make more sales.

You’ll get tips to define your personal brand, gather insider secrets on marketing and profits and find tricks to monetize your personal brand across social media channels.